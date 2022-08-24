Read full article on original website
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on ‘high alert’
The U.S. Navy on Sunday sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait, leading Chinese military officials to say the country remains on "high alert."
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Australian defence minister to visit France, Germany, Britain to boost ties
SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister on Sunday said he aims to deepen defence ties with France, Germany and Britain during visits to the European partners this week, saying war in Ukraine has increased the importance of cooperation with likeminded nations. The trip, from Aug. 29 to Sept....
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Agriculture Online
Bangladesh set to import 500,000 T of wheat from Russia -sources
DHAKA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is set import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies amid surging prices, two government officials with the direct knowledge of matter said on Sunday. The south Asian country, among importers...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India considers curbs on exports of 100% broken rice
MUMBAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India, the world's biggest rice exporter, is considering whether to restrict exports of 100% broken rice, government and industry officials told Reuters on Friday, after the paddy area has been reduced by a lack of rainfall. The potential export curbs could lift rice prices globally...
Agriculture Online
Think big picture for the year ahead, says analyst
One might look back to the beginning of Covid-19 as a time when extreme volatility kicked in for corn, soybeans, and commodities in general. The stock market has had no shortage of volatility, as well. As the summer of 2022 begins to wind down, we’re going to take a big-picture...
Agriculture Online
German grains crop better than feared after heatwave, says farm ministry
HAMBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s grain and rapeseed harvest is better than expected after a heatwave and drought but damage is expected to maize (corn) and sugar beet crops, the German agriculture ministry estimated on Friday. Farmers were able to gather good wheat and rapeseed crops after they...
Agriculture Online
U.S. retracts agriculture data after faulty release sends traders scrambling
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department retracted weekly commodities export data it had released earlier on Thursday after a technical misstep left traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The government said in a statement a new system to publish the weekly export sales report...
Agriculture Online
Looks aren't everything - British supermarkets to stock misshapen fruit amid drought
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Two British supermarket chains will stock bent carrots and other misshapen fruit and vegetables on their shelves in an effort to support farmers hit by drought after a heatwave. Normally such produce would not make the grade. But German-owned discounter Lidl GB and upmarket retailer...
Agriculture Online
Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat export caps next month - minister
NUR-SULTAN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to scrap wheat and flour export quotas next month as forecasts for a bumper harvest ease concerns about domestic supplies, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said on Saturday. Central Asia's biggest grains exporter introduced the export limits in May to keep the local market...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-EU slashes maize crop forecast again, increases wheat harvest estimate
PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday cut its forecast for this year's maize harvest in the European Union by 10%, the second steep cut in a row amid severe drought. The Commission reduced its projection of usable maize (corn) production in the EU in 2022/23 to...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn set for weekly gain on U.S. crop concerns; soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained on Friday, with the market climbing for seven of eight sessions and poised for a weekly gain as hot weather conditions continue to impact U.S. crop, raising concerns over world supplies. Soybeans rose, while wheat ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
Agriculture Online
Foreign entities buying U.S. farmland: threat or hyperbole?
During his visit to Ohio last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance’s forceful opposition of the “Chinese communist party.” He said Vance would be “tough” on them in the Senate. DeSantis described how, in Florida, he’s signed legislation banning Confucius Institutes — programs funded by the Chinese government to promote the country’s language and culture abroad. But a different bit of resistance elicited applause.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn rises; Pro Farmer sees smaller U.S. harvest than USDA
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about hot and dry weather reducing U.S. yields, analysts said. After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected a U.S. corn harvest of 13.759 billion bushels, which would be the smallest since 2019 and below government forecasts for 14.359 billion bushels. Pro Farmer predicted a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, slightly bigger than the U.S. Agriculture Department's outlook for a record 4.531 billion bushels.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn resumes rally as U.S. crop tour results awaited
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures jumped on Friday on concerns about U.S. yields and as traders awaited final results from a major U.S. Midwest crop tour, analysts said. Farmers and commodity traders are closely watching the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour at...
Agriculture Online
French wheat protein slips further in latest harvest results
PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nearly complete quality results from France's soft wheat harvest showed slightly weaker protein levels than in initial samples, underscoring a decline compared with last year, according to data from farm office FranceAgriMer on Thursday. For protein, 27% of soft wheat analysed so far came below...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia has lost ‘tens of thousands’ of troops and it ‘remains unclear’ how it will recruit more, says UK
British intelligence says Russia could struggle to replace troops lost in Ukraine invasion
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans end higher on U.S. export demand, crop uncertainty
CHICAGO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Friday on export demand and uncertainty over the size of the upcoming U.S. harvest, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures settled up 30 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was $14.2 higher at $428.50 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil jumped 0.97 cent to 66.88 cents per lb. * After the close of trading, advisory service Pro Farmer projected that farmers would harvest a soybean crop of 4.535 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.7 bushels per acre. * The USDA's most recent forecast, issued on Aug. 12, called for a soybean harvest of 4.531 billion bushels, with average yields seen at 51.9 bushels per acre. * Farmers said U.S. growing areas still need good weather before harvest to produce a large crop. * Exporters struck deals to sell 146,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers, the USDA said. This week the agency also reported U.S. soy sales totalling 627,000 tonnes to China. (Reporting by Tom Polansek;)
Agriculture Online
Zelenskiy: Ukraine has exported 1 mln tonnes of food under grain deal
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has now exported one million tonnes of agricultural products from its Black Sea ports under the terms of a grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. In an evening address, Zelenskiy said 44 ships had been sent...
Agriculture Online
Russia's sunflower oil export tax to decline in September
MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia has set its export tax for sunflower oil at 8,621.3 roubles ($143.4) per tonne for September, down from 15,987.1 roubles in August, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. The September tax is based on an indicative price of $1,583.0 a tonne, the ministry said.
