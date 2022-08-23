Read full article on original website
Related
Hallettsville shocks Shiner, snaps Comanches' 30-game winning streak (Photos)
A relentless running game and brilliant defense helped Hallettsville beat the defending 2A DI state champs and pull off a stunning Week 1 upset
lavacacountytoday.com
Are you ready to Adopt-A-Highway?
Several miles of highway in Lavaca County are available for adoption right now. Individuals, families, youth organizations, businesses (large and small), civic and non-profit organizations, religious groups, fraternities, sororities, schools across Texas, can dedicate their time to actively make a difference and keep Texas beautiful. If you’re interested in Adopting-A-Highway...
vfw.org
'Everything is Free of Charge' at Lazy U Ranch
Unraveling with the gospel of those touched by its power, a ranch hidden amidst the rolling pastures of Seguin in southern Texas has become a sanctuary for veterans. Though few outside of the local veterans’ community in and around San Antonio have heard of it, Lazy U Ranch has become a safe haven for legions of active-duty troops, chaplains and wounded warriors over the years.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner royalty donates to Lutheran school supply drive
The Shiner Chamber Royalty began their Sunday with an early morning delivery to the Lutheran church for their school supply drive. A big thanks to all the donors for making this a success. Thank you also to Spoetzl Brewery for allowing the girls to come out and enjoy their Kids day and collect more donations. A big thank you to Pastor Chris for giving the girls a special blessing and gift for their backpacks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AEP reports power outage affecting approximately 1,100 Victoria area residents
VICTORIA, Texas – AEP reports a power outage in the Victoria area. Estimated restoration by 5 pm but officials say it could be longer. In a tweet, AEPTexas say that their crews are responding to an outage that left approximately 1,100 Victoria area residents without power. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility
Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering and told the Austin Business Journal that it hasn’t made any final decisions on location, timing or scope of expansion plans.
JUST IN: Mr Gatti’s Pizza is Coming Back to Victoria
Mr. Gatti's is the place for so many memories of us growing up here in the Crossroads. From humble beginnings on Navarro to the expansion of the many rooms including the cartoon room. Of course, we can't forget the massive game room that brought us so many great times. If you were a super Mr. Gatti's fan you also know of the smaller location that was located at the Victoria mall for a short time.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner public schools earn A rating from the state
Board to meet Monday, Aug. 29, to finalize budget, tax rate for 2022-23 school year. Shiner public schools landed one more thing to brag about when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its official school ratings on Monday. That’s because Shiner earned a score of 96 when those ratings were released on Aug. 15. Superintendent Alex Remschel notified the school board of that fact during the public comments portion of Monday’s monthly meeting, noting that some of the largest…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
mysoutex.com
Lightning causes massive brush fire
A lightning strike was blamed for a brush fire on Aug. 7 that spread over 500 acres near Farm-to-Market Road 2441 in Goliad County. A dozen departments responded to the fire, including Goliad EMS, Goliad County Sheriff’s Office and Goliad, Ander-Weser, Fannin, Schroeder and Weesatche volunteer fire departments. The...
lavacacountytoday.com
CLARIFICATION
The DeWitt County Grand Jury indictment report published in the Aug. 24 issue of the Yoakum Herald-Times listed an indictment of a Daniel Squyres for controlled substance possession in a drug-free zone. This indictment involved Daniel Wayne Squyres, 37, of Cuero, however, the newspaper learned late Thursday that said charges were subsequently dismissed in this case, as the named individual has since passed away on Friday, Aug. 5.
lavacacountytoday.com
Call it a car seat wellness clinic
Roughly a dozen locals turned out last week at Green Dickson Park to see if their child’s safety seat or booster seat was up to snuff and compliant with the current rules of the road in Texas. The event was hosted by the Shiner Police Department, in partnership with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Victoria Police Department searching for stolen vehicle suspects after they fled after pursuit
VICTORIA, Texas – VPD officers, K9, and drone teams are currently searching for two men who bailed out of a reportedly stolen truck. On August 28 at approximately 3 pm near 10000 US 59S, a VPD Officer observed a black 2016 GMC truck that had been reported as stolen from League City. A traffic stop was attempted; however, the vehicle did...
Two suspects manage to escape after stealing 'large amount of cash' from armored truck, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are on the loose after taking "a large amount of cash" from the back of an armored truck Thursday morning near Seguin, according to San Antonio Police officials. The truck was making a delivery at a Chase bank along the 6500 block of FM...
lavacacountytoday.com
Thursday night traffic stop ends in federal arrest
A late night traffic stop in Hallettsville Thursday ended in the arrest of a man police say was wanted on a federal warrant for illegal reentry into the United States, having been deported on five separate occasions. Hallettsville police made the stop at 9:13 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the...
lavacacountytoday.com
Rotary helps Shiner Animal Services stay cool
A huge thank you to Rotary Club of Shiner No. 6347 for the $1,000 donation they made to Shiner Animal Services. This donation will be used to put in a new air conditioning/heating unit into the shelter to help keep the animals comfortable during their stay. Pictured are Alex Remschel, Police Chief Kevin Kelso, Animal Services Officer Teena Davis and Officer Greg Proske.
Ghost Kitchens are Popping Up All Over Victoria
This new concept is popping up all over Victoria, they are called 'ghost kitchens' that I just learned of last week. My son was like, 'Let's order Mr. Beast Burger?' I had no idea what he was talking about. It is what you called a 'ghost kitchen' or virtual kitchen. See a list of ghost kitchens located in Victoria listed below.
Law enforcement responded to a disturbance at H-E-B Plus!
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 10:25 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, Victoria Police Department officers responded to H-E-B Plus!, 6106 N. Navarro St. in reference to a disturbance. Witnesses believed an abduction had occurred and were concerned for a female’s safety. Through investigation, officers made contact with the parties...
lavacacountytoday.com
City lowers tax rate with 5-0 vote
Shiner city council spent little time Monday approving a tax rate decrease in the coming fiscal year, which runs, Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, of that same year. Mayor Freed Hilscher called for a voice vote rather than the usual show of hands the council typically relies on, which forces each man on the council to annunciate how he was voting that day. It was unanimously, with Mayor Hilscher the only one not voting on the no-new-revenue tax rate for the coming year.
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
Comments / 0