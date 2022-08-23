Read full article on original website
austincountynewsonline.com
Austin County Scoreboard 2022 – Week 1
Austin County and surrounding area teams battled it out on Friday night in Week 1 of the 2022 Texas Football Season. Here are the scores that we have.
The Backstory: Five years ago this week, Hurricane Harvey brought catastrophic flooding to Texas
TEXAS, USA — From Rockport to La Grange to Port Arthur, Hurricane Harvey, which first came ashore along the middle Texas coast on Aug. 25, 2017, left death and destruction in its path, with the Houston area suffering the worst damage. As the story unfolded on television that August,...
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 28 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday and returned 28 indictments. Kaleib Kyle Ahart, 28 of Austin, was indicted for Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000. Marckel Lee Burns, 27 of Brenham, was indicted for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Philippe August Cras, 63 of Kingwood...
lavacacountytoday.com
Rotary helps Shiner Animal Services stay cool
A huge thank you to Rotary Club of Shiner No. 6347 for the $1,000 donation they made to Shiner Animal Services. This donation will be used to put in a new air conditioning/heating unit into the shelter to help keep the animals comfortable during their stay. Pictured are Alex Remschel, Police Chief Kevin Kelso, Animal Services Officer Teena Davis and Officer Greg Proske.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner royalty donates to Lutheran school supply drive
The Shiner Chamber Royalty began their Sunday with an early morning delivery to the Lutheran church for their school supply drive. A big thanks to all the donors for making this a success. Thank you also to Spoetzl Brewery for allowing the girls to come out and enjoy their Kids day and collect more donations. A big thank you to Pastor Chris for giving the girls a special blessing and gift for their backpacks.
JUST IN: Mr Gatti’s Pizza is Coming Back to Victoria
Mr. Gatti's is the place for so many memories of us growing up here in the Crossroads. From humble beginnings on Navarro to the expansion of the many rooms including the cartoon room. Of course, we can't forget the massive game room that brought us so many great times. If you were a super Mr. Gatti's fan you also know of the smaller location that was located at the Victoria mall for a short time.
Central Texas parents share their story after teen son dies due to suspected overdose
KYLE, Texas — Officials reported three Hays CISD students have died in just a month after taking pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. 17-year-old Kevin McConville was one of them. His mom found him dead in his room on Aug. 3. For his parents Shannon and Darren McConville, it was unimaginable.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner public schools earn A rating from the state
Board to meet Monday, Aug. 29, to finalize budget, tax rate for 2022-23 school year. Shiner public schools landed one more thing to brag about when the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its official school ratings on Monday. That’s because Shiner earned a score of 96 when those ratings were released on Aug. 15. Superintendent Alex Remschel notified the school board of that fact during the public comments portion of Monday’s monthly meeting, noting that some of the largest…
Police and paramedics sat: Northgate is getting more dangerous
Police and firefighters put together an extensive data-driven report relaying how first responders have been seeing an uptick in arrests and injuries in the Northgate area over the past three years.
KBTX.com
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
fox44news.com
College Station HS fights trigger law enforcement response
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – There was a big law enforcement presence at College Station High School after several fights between students were reported. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Avenue, around 4 p.m. Friday – just as classes were letting out. The School Resource Deputy said there was a fight that began between a couple of students – which led to several other fights starting between students. At least 15 total students were involved in these fights.
KBTX.com
College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen. CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6. DPS and the...
lavacacountytoday.com
Are you ready to Adopt-A-Highway?
Several miles of highway in Lavaca County are available for adoption right now. Individuals, families, youth organizations, businesses (large and small), civic and non-profit organizations, religious groups, fraternities, sororities, schools across Texas, can dedicate their time to actively make a difference and keep Texas beautiful. If you’re interested in Adopting-A-Highway...
Three Hays CISD high school students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
Three Hays CISD high school students have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in just the past month, according to district officials.
CBS Austin
2 taken to hospital, one by STAR Flight, after crash between SUV and semi-truck in Manor
MANOR, Texas — Two people were rushed to the hospital -- one airlifted by Travis County's EMS helicopter STAR Flight -- after a crash between an SUV and an 18-wheeler near Manor on Thursday. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, and Travis County ESD 12 responded to the collision...
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him
"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
lavacacountytoday.com
Call it a car seat wellness clinic
Roughly a dozen locals turned out last week at Green Dickson Park to see if their child’s safety seat or booster seat was up to snuff and compliant with the current rules of the road in Texas. The event was hosted by the Shiner Police Department, in partnership with...
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner welcomes new animal services officer
Teena Davis says she couldn’t be happier back working with the patients she knows best, which might seem an odd thing to say for someone in her line of work. After all, Davis has spent most of her time in Shiner working as a local pharmacy tech. Until last month, that is, when she hired on with the Shiner Police Department as their new animal services officer. And it’s in that respect, trading…
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Chappell Hill man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 7:40, Sergeant Jonathan Phipps, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Alamo and Barbee Street for failing to display a front license plate. After investigation, Jesus Vega, 39 of Chappell Hill, was found to have an active warrant for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Vega was taken into custody on the warrant without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
