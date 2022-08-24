Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
Housing Public Comment
In the aftermath of the decision by the state's Government Accountability Board regarding Governor Kristi Noem's possible ethics violations. Strider bike headquarters is inviting the world to come play in their backyard for Strider Fest this weekend in Rapid City. KOTA KEVN FORECAST. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:10 AM...
kotatv.com
Smith on GAB
City officials are reminding the public to submit comments on the upcoming housing and development plans that are still in the works. Strider bike headquarters is inviting the world to come play in their backyard for Strider Fest this weekend in Rapid City. KOTA KEVN FORECAST. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022...
KELOLAND TV
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
kotatv.com
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sdpb.org
Democrat wants to address more complex, less partisan, problems in Pierre
The Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor says the state needs to tackle complex issues, not partisan issues. Jamie Smith told an audience in Rapid City, he’s running a what-you-see-is-what-you-get style campaign. Smith, who's 51, is a realtor from Sioux Falls. The former high school teacher was first elected...
newscenter1.tv
Top Stories of the Week: August 21-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
newscenter1.tv
Four new businesses head for Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the incoming B-21, and area growth in general, the City of Box Elder is expanding — both in population and services as city officials made some exciting announcements Thursday night. The first-ever Box Elder Expo brought local leaders, city staff and residents together...
Black Hills Pioneer
Area Senior Companions recognized for service
RAPID CITY – Senior Companions of South Dakota celebrated and recognized the Senior Companions that serve in Belle Fourche, Oelrichs, Pierre, Rapid City and Spearfish. The event was held at the Journey Museum on Aug. 19 in Rapid City. Local Senior Companions recognized included Lois Burghduff, of Belle Fourche,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
Main Street Square fountains to close Sept. 4th
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a fun Summer of playing in the water at Main Street Square, the fountains at the downtown site are closing for the season. The Splash Pad, as it’s known, was busy this summer, for the first time being open on Mondays. In the...
newscenter1.tv
One dead in Lawrence County ATV crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. — On Saturday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that one individual died on Friday night following an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Public Safety reports that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was travelling eastbound on Experimental Forest Road. The vehicle rolled as it left the roadway while negotiating a curve. All three of individuals inside the ATV were thrown from the vehicle.
kotatv.com
A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
kotatv.com
Nationwide school bus driver shortage hits Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Rapid City Area Schools heading back to the classroom next Tuesday, the national school bus driver shortage is hitting home. In a Facebook post earlier this week, the Rapid City Area School District announced that it will cancel certain routes amid a struggle to find bus drivers. The driver shortage isn’t unique to Rapid City, as schools across the nation struggle to find drivers with many former drivers retiring or resigning from the profession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
Housing in question as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares for B-21
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the expected influx of military personnel moving to Box Elder with the arrival of the B-21 Raider, one of the main concerns is not being able to find affordable housing. This topic of conversation was led by the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority Thursday,...
newscenter1.tv
RC Finance Director retiring after 15 years of service
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Finance Director Pauline Sumption announced Thursday that she will be retiring after 15 years of service. Sumption will retire effective September 22, concluding a municipal government career spanning the last 23 years, to become the chief financial officer for Dream Design International, Inc. of Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Central States Fair a ‘great run’ despite early safety concerns
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair is gearing up for one more weekend before closing up for the season. But this year’s event has been met with safety concerns after a pair of shootings near the fairgrounds the first weekend. “We had a great run. I...
newscenter1.tv
Hill City is getting smoky, but not from a fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you are going to be around Hill City on Friday and Saturday, prepare to have your noses filled with the smell of BBQ. That smell is coming from the 10th annual Wine, Brew, and BBQ event. The event is mainly focused around supporting local...
kotatv.com
New pet ownership declines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New data suggests that nationally, pet ownership has reached a steady state. During the pandemic there was a boom in pet ownership, but as things calmed, the industry has seen a slowdown in the demand for pet supplies. According to the Humane Society of the...
101.9 KELO-FM
ATV crash leaves one dead in western South Dakota
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Authorities say three people were in the Ranger when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and were all thrown from the ATV when it rolled. The 51-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 25 and 39, received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
KEVN
Democratic Gubernatorial nominee, defending new AG’s integrity, calls for special prosecutor in Noem probe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the aftermath of the decision by the state’s Government Accountability Board regarding Governor Kristi Noem’s possible ethics violations, her opponent in this year’s election is calling for a special prosecutor in the case. Representative Jamie Smith, along with a group of...
newscenter1.tv
One dead in Hermosa two-vehicle crash
HERMOSA, S.D. — On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported that one man died last Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash within the city of Hermosa. Public Safety reports that a 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The vehicle turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, resulting in the crash. Public Safety reports that both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Comments / 0