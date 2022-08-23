Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Badgers kick off season with big win over Camden-Fairview
In 2021, Camden-Fairview took advantage of Arkadelphia being plagued by cramps in the early-season heat and went on to a 41-21 win on the road in Arkadelphia. One year later, the tables were turned 180 degrees and Arkadelphia was the better-conditioned team. The Badgers flipped the script on the Cardinals, opening the season with a 41-21 win of their own Friday night at Cardinal Stadium.
Bryant, Benton meet in Salt Bowl with quarterback questions lingering
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones Arkansas high school football fans, especially in Saline County, always look forward to Saturday evening of Week 0 capping off what is more of a weeklong event than just a football game. The top-ranked Bryant Hornets and No. 13 Benton Panthers will ...
KATV
Lake Hamilton wins battle against Lakeside
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Lake Hamilton Wolves faced long time rivals the Lakeside Rams on Friday. The Wolves came away with a 47 win over the Rams 20.
arkadelphian.com
Kathleen Fancher
Kathleen Fancher, age 84, left this world bound for her heavenly home on August 24, 2022. She was born on August 15, 1938 in Tennessee to the late William Landrum and Nannie Norman Landrum. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Melvin Foster and Darrell Foster; two...
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
arkadelphian.com
REAL ESTATE: Pine Street strip mall sells for $1.9M
Clark County real estate transactions recorded Aug. 15-26 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price, property description when available, and mortgage information, and does not withhold names of individuals or businesses.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Aug. 26
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
