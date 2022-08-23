ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Badgers kick off season with big win over Camden-Fairview

In 2021, Camden-Fairview took advantage of Arkadelphia being plagued by cramps in the early-season heat and went on to a 41-21 win on the road in Arkadelphia. One year later, the tables were turned 180 degrees and Arkadelphia was the better-conditioned team. The Badgers flipped the script on the Cardinals, opening the season with a 41-21 win of their own Friday night at Cardinal Stadium.
arkadelphian.com

Kathleen Fancher

Kathleen Fancher, age 84, left this world bound for her heavenly home on August 24, 2022. She was born on August 15, 1938 in Tennessee to the late William Landrum and Nannie Norman Landrum. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Melvin Foster and Darrell Foster; two...
msn.com

Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas

If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
arkadelphian.com

REAL ESTATE: Pine Street strip mall sells for $1.9M

Clark County real estate transactions recorded Aug. 15-26 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is gathered from public records held by the Clark County Circuit Clerk and Data Scout. The Arkadelphian includes names of grantees, grantors, transaction price, property description when available, and mortgage information, and does not withhold names of individuals or businesses.
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Aug. 26

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
