New Bedford, MA

newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford announces schedule for road surfacing on major city roads

The City’s Department of Public Infrastructure and contractors will be conducting overnight road surfacing on major city roads from Aug. 31 into early September. The schedule has been adjusted due to weather from the dates shown on the attached notice, which was distributed earlier this month to affected residents and businesses.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund

Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Auditor Candidate Dempsey: I Will Audit and Ride the MBTA in Office

At a time when systemic deficiencies in the MBTA are derailing morning commutes and putting its riders' safety in jeopardy, Massachusetts State Auditor candidate Chris Dempsey says he will put his experience reforming Mass Transit as both a high-ranking government official and an advocate in the private sector to work and correct the systemic deficiencies in the MBTA to make it a safe and accessible once again.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capeandislands.org

'It was crazy': Sewage flooded apartment during Provincetown sewer emergency

The town of Provincetown says property damage was minimal from the recent sewer emergency, but at least three properties required cleanup by an outside company. Summer resident Kevin Levesque, known for his shows as Miss Conception, says sewage started backing up into his bathroom almost a week after the town declared a sewer emergency.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police announce passing of K9 “Thor”

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with sadness to report the passing of retired YPD K9 Thor. He passed in peace in the presence of Dara and Denise Gannon as as well Kathy and Dean Bryant. K9 Thor was the first YPD Dedicated Narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9.
YARMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two injured after crash in Warwick

Warwick, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were hurt after a car crash on Bald Hill Road in Warwick on Saturday afternoon.  Warwick Police tell 12 News that two cars were involved in the accident, and one was towed from the scene.  The driver of one car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A […]
WARWICK, RI
MassLive.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
msn.com

Newton Woman Involved In Fatal Falmouth Crash

NEWTON, MA — A Newton woman is one of the drivers involved in a fatal crash in Falmouth on Wednesday, police said. Jane Liberfarb, 68, was driving her SUV just after 4 p.m. Wednesday when she was involved in a crash with a moped at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, officials said.
NEWTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
whdh.com

Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world

One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape

Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
BOURNE, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

