America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests today
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!
Cuddles, Selfies & Downward Dog: You're Invited to Goat Yoga at a Local Farm!
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford announces schedule for road surfacing on major city roads
The City’s Department of Public Infrastructure and contractors will be conducting overnight road surfacing on major city roads from Aug. 31 into early September. The schedule has been adjusted due to weather from the dates shown on the attached notice, which was distributed earlier this month to affected residents and businesses.
whdh.com
Severe weather sweeps through Massachusetts, parts of New England, leaving thousands without power
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled across Massachusetts from the west to the east on Friday, leaving at least 17,500 people without power at the height of the severe weather. Lightning strikes during the wild weather were believed to have caused a few fires including at a house...
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
capecod.com
Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund
Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
NECN
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.
"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
Auditor Candidate Dempsey: I Will Audit and Ride the MBTA in Office
At a time when systemic deficiencies in the MBTA are derailing morning commutes and putting its riders' safety in jeopardy, Massachusetts State Auditor candidate Chris Dempsey says he will put his experience reforming Mass Transit as both a high-ranking government official and an advocate in the private sector to work and correct the systemic deficiencies in the MBTA to make it a safe and accessible once again.
capeandislands.org
'It was crazy': Sewage flooded apartment during Provincetown sewer emergency
The town of Provincetown says property damage was minimal from the recent sewer emergency, but at least three properties required cleanup by an outside company. Summer resident Kevin Levesque, known for his shows as Miss Conception, says sewage started backing up into his bathroom almost a week after the town declared a sewer emergency.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police announce passing of K9 “Thor”
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with sadness to report the passing of retired YPD K9 Thor. He passed in peace in the presence of Dara and Denise Gannon as as well Kathy and Dean Bryant. K9 Thor was the first YPD Dedicated Narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9.
Two injured after crash in Warwick
Warwick, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were hurt after a car crash on Bald Hill Road in Warwick on Saturday afternoon. Warwick Police tell 12 News that two cars were involved in the accident, and one was towed from the scene. The driver of one car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A […]
WBUR
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
fallriverreporter.com
Moped operator flees the scene after crashing into vehicle in Fall River; leaves possible items behind
A moped rider reportedly fled the scene of a crash this afternoon in Fall River. According to Deputy Chief Barden Castro just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Whipple and Middle Streets due to reports of a motor vehicle crash. A 19-year-old female driver was on scene...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track opening on the East Coast; 30% larger than Massachusetts location
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests today
The White Horse Tavern, Newport, Rhode IslandCredit: Kenneth C. Zirkel; CC-BY-SA-4.0 America's oldest bar is the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island. The bar is the "oldest operating restaurant in the U.S." and is also acknowledged as the 10th oldest in the world. It holds the oldest tavern license in the U.S.
msn.com
Newton Woman Involved In Fatal Falmouth Crash
NEWTON, MA — A Newton woman is one of the drivers involved in a fatal crash in Falmouth on Wednesday, police said. Jane Liberfarb, 68, was driving her SUV just after 4 p.m. Wednesday when she was involved in a crash with a moped at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, officials said.
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
Dartmouth Health Board Warns Residents Over Second Sewage Discharge in Clark’s Cove in Two Weeks
DARTMOUTH — The Dartmouth health board is once again warning residents to stay out of Clark's Cove waters, after a sewer water discharge took place on Monday — the second in two weeks. Dartmouth officials notified residents on Tuesday that the day before, an overflow pipe from New...
capecod.com
Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape
Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
