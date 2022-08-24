ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Police investigating fatal collision in Elkridge

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Elkridge on Friday night in which one person was killed. At approximately 10:46 p.m., a 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 approaching Brookdale Drive when it was struck by a tractor trailer making a left turn from the southbound lanes of Route 1. The operator of the motorcycle, 65-year-old Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. of Baltimore, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Nottingham MD

Robberies reported in Rosedale & Middle River, home burglarized in Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two robberies and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, an individual exited a vehicle in the 9400-block of Philadelphia Road in Rosedale (21237) and demanded the victim;s property. The suspect fled the scene. Between the...
ROSEDALE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in Anne Arundel County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County, Thursday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to southbound Ritchie Highway near Arnold Road after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed, 54-year-old Gerome Cannon,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man fatally shot after fight in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Glen Burnie on Friday afternoon. Anne Arundel County police said the shooting happened outside of a liquor store in the 600 block of Crain Highway. Police said a weapon was recovered at the...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Glen Burnie during argument, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Glen Burnie on Friday after he and another man got into a dispute, Anne Arundel County police said."They were arguing and then guns came out," said Lt. Glen Shanahan of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.When officers arrived at the scene in the 600 block of Crain Highway North about 4:30 p.m., the suspected shooter was still on the scene. He was arrested.An investigation is ongoing.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
BETHESDA, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

