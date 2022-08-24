Read full article on original website
65-Year-Old Baltimore Man Killed in Elkridge Crash
BALTIMORE, MD – A 65-year-old Baltimore man died in a crash that took place late...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department released the following incidents involving theft...
Man Charged for Robbery in Odenton
ODENTON, MD – A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged for a midnight robbery of...
Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
Victims Removed from Car at Gunpoint in Glen Burnie Carjacking
GLEN BURNIE, MD – police in Glen Burnie are searching for three suspects involved in...
Police investigating fatal collision in Elkridge
Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Elkridge on Friday night in which one person was killed. At approximately 10:46 p.m., a 2002 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was traveling north on Route 1 approaching Brookdale Drive when it was struck by a tractor trailer making a left turn from the southbound lanes of Route 1. The operator of the motorcycle, 65-year-old Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. of Baltimore, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.
Nottingham MD
Robberies reported in Rosedale & Middle River, home burglarized in Carney
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two robberies and a burglary that were reported over the past week. At 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, an individual exited a vehicle in the 9400-block of Philadelphia Road in Rosedale (21237) and demanded the victim;s property. The suspect fled the scene. Between the...
Pedestrian killed in Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County, Thursday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to southbound Ritchie Highway near Arnold Road after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed, 54-year-old Gerome Cannon,...
Wanted Convicted Felon Busted Attempting To Hide Stolen Gun From Police In Charles County
What started as a routine traffic stop led to fresh charges for a convicted felon who was caught trying to hide a stolen semi-automatic handgun from police that he was prohibited from possessing in Maryland. Capitol Heights resident Ticket Deashon Tucker, 30, was busted with an illegal handgun by members...
D.C. Police Release Picture Of Suspect Who Shot Victim Multiple Times
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying and...
Baltimore County Police Report Missing 12-Year-Old
BALTIMORE, MD – police in Baltimore County are searching for a 12-year-old male who was...
Police: Man fatally shot after fight in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Glen Burnie on Friday afternoon. Anne Arundel County police said the shooting happened outside of a liquor store in the 600 block of Crain Highway. Police said a weapon was recovered at the...
Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Police Investigating Pair Of Fatal Incidents In Prince George's County, Suspect(s) At Large
Authorities are investigating two separate homicides that occurred in Prince George's County that took the lives of two men, police say. Police found the first victim after responding to a welfare check in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Prince George's County police.
Suspect arrested for the murder of 20-year-old at Hyattsville mall.
HYATTSVILLE, MD – Police today announced that a suspect has been arrested for the murder...
18 Year-Old Shot In Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An 18 year-old was shot and hospitalized in Northeast Baltimore early this...
Washington DC Man Wanted For Prince George's County Mall Shooting Charged With Murder
Police have identified a Washington D.C. man as a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at a mall in Hyattsville, authorities say. Stephon Edward Jones, 33, has been charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20 that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the food court of a mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway, according to Prince George's County police.
Man shot and killed in Glen Burnie during argument, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Glen Burnie on Friday after he and another man got into a dispute, Anne Arundel County police said."They were arguing and then guns came out," said Lt. Glen Shanahan of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.When officers arrived at the scene in the 600 block of Crain Highway North about 4:30 p.m., the suspected shooter was still on the scene. He was arrested.An investigation is ongoing.
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
Howard County Police Issue School Safety Message, Warn Motorists
by Howard County Police Department, As students prepare to return to school next week, Howard...
