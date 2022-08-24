BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Glen Burnie on Friday after he and another man got into a dispute, Anne Arundel County police said."They were arguing and then guns came out," said Lt. Glen Shanahan of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.When officers arrived at the scene in the 600 block of Crain Highway North about 4:30 p.m., the suspected shooter was still on the scene. He was arrested.An investigation is ongoing.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO