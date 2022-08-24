Read full article on original website
OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
Bridgeton Man Wanted for Murder
BRIDGETON, NJ – A Bridgeton man is currently a fugitive from justice, wanted for the...
Gloucester County home burglarized by utility imposters: Police
Police say the imposter came to the door of the home and claimed to be from the state of New Jersey.
Police Arrest Two for Trespassing, Stealing Bathing Suits, Causing Disturbance at Public Pool
FELTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Two Felton men were arrested by Delaware Natural Resources Police-...
Multiple People Shot at Toms River Hookah Lounge
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River are investigating after multiple people were shot...
N WILDWOOD: DO YOU KNOW THESE PEOPLE SUSPECTED OF BURGLARY?
REQUEST PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO IDENTIFY SUSPECTS FOR BURGLARY. The North Wildwood Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to identify suspects who burglarized a business in the area of 25th and the Boardwalk on August 11, 2022 at approximately 3:30 am. The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan, possibly a newer model KIA Stinger.
Three Shot One Dead in Shooting at Toms River Hookah Lounge
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River continue investigating a triple shooting that claimed...
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
Linwood Police Running DWI Checkpoint Tonight
The Linwood Police Department has announced that they will have a DWI Checkpoint set up in the city tonight (Friday, August 26.) Police have even announced the location of the checkpoint: the intersection of New Road (Route 9) and Oak Avenue. Coincidentally, the checkpoint is very near the city's police station.
Gloucester County officials find National Dog Day post insensitive after K9's death
Several officials say a post on the county's Facebook page celebrating National Dog Day is insensitive after a Gloucester County Fire Marshals K9 died.
Newark Man Arrested for Gloucester Township Shooting
Gloucester Township, NJ- A Newark man is in jail after having been arrested and charged...
Wilmington Man Charged for Burglaries
WILMINGTON, DE – 25-year-old Davon Starkey of Wilmington was arrested by Delaware State Police on...
Family dog attacks owners in Hunting Park, shot by officer: Police
Police said the dog appeared to bite down harder every time it was hit with the bat by the couple's teenage sons and would not release.
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
Delaware police issue gold alert for missing 64-year-old man
TOWNSEND, DE – a Colt alert has been issued for a 64-year-old man out of...
Routine traffic stop leads to felony drug charges in Newark
NEWARK, DE – a routine traffic stop in N Delaware, led to the arrest of...
Police in Cumberland County Searching for Vehicle Used in Hit and Run Crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ – The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is searching for a vehicle used...
Bensalem Police/FBI seize $1.5 million in drugs, guns, cash in two separate investigations
The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit, along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, Aug. 18. After a three-month investigation, Bensalem SIU, along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance at a Bensalem hotel and subsequently arrested...
