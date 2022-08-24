Read full article on original website
N.J. man charged with fatally stabbing woman in Newark
A Summit man has been arrested for the murder of the 28-year-old Union County woman who was found fatally stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Ramunas Katkus, of Summit, is charged with the murder of Angelika K. Miles, along with possession...
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
16-Year-Old From Brooklyn Seriously injured in Crash While Riding Stolen Motorcycle
LINDEN, NJ – A 16-year-old male from Brooklyn was seriously injured in a crash while...
Off-Duty New Jersey Cop Injured While Helping Out at Crash Scene in Kearny
KEARNY, NJ – An off-duty Jersey City Police Officer who was stopped to assist motorists...
Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
msn.com
N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say
A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
3 injured, including off-duty cop, when driver crashes into group of people helping another crash in NJ
A 29-year-old woman crashed into a group of good Samaritans assisting two other drivers who collided on the Newark Jersey City Turnpike on Thursday, injuring three people including an off-duty police officer.
16-year-old charged in killing of N.J. teen, authorities say
A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of another teen, who was found shot in Irvington earlier this month, authorities said Friday. The 17-year-old victim was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said in a statement. The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
3 men shot, 1 fatally, during early morning incident in the BX, suspect arrested
A 22-year-old man is dead and two other men are injured after an early morning ordeal in the Bronx Saturday.
Police Investigating Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
State Police are investigating a reported assault on a commercial bus traveling on the New York Thruway overnight. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to police.
Multiple People Shot at Toms River Hookah Lounge
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River are investigating after multiple people were shot...
Three Shot One Dead in Shooting at Toms River Hookah Lounge
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River continue investigating a triple shooting that claimed...
New Jersey Man Accused of Robbing McDonald’s Gets Nine Years in Prison
PLAINFIELD, NJ (PRESS RELEASE – UNION Co. PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE) – A Plainfield man who was...
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
NYPD: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Bronx NYCHA employee
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Bronx NYCHA employee, according to police.
25-year-old man stabbed in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – the New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect...
Man kidnapped, shot girlfriend at N.J. hotel after break-up, cops say
A Georgia man kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint and shot her multiple times when she tried to escape at a New Jersey hotel last weekend after she tried to end their relationship, according to authorities in Somerset County. Eder Gelin, 39, of Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested Sunday after police responded...
Newark Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Man Wanted for Questioning in Carjacking
NEWARK, NJ _ the North Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a...
Newark Police Issue Amber Alert for Missing 16-Year-Old
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public for help in locating a...
REWARD OFFERED: 'World War II' Robber Hits Two NJ Banks, Flees On Motorcycle
A motorcycle-riding bank robber in an unusual get-up got nothing on his first try but succeeded on his second this week, according to the FBI in Newark, which sought the public's help identifying him. There's a reward in it, authorities said. The robber hit banks barely eight miles and just...
