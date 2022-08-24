ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say

Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

16-year-old arrested in shooting death of NYCHA employee

NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA employee in the Bronx.Police said Friday that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and manslaughter for the shooting death of 49-year-old Queens resident Nelson Mattocks.Mattocks was shot in the face behind the Saint Mary's Park NYCHA development, where he worked, on Aug. 19. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.It's unclear if Mattocks was the intended target. Further details on the shooting have not been released.The teenager is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Saint Barnabas Hospital
Daily News

Unhinged ex-con fatally stabbed in Times Square clash, cops say

An ex-con recently arrested for threatening people in Times Square with a hatchet was fatally stabbed Friday during a violent clash on Eighth Ave., polices said. Guarionex Torres, 49, was near the corner when he bumped into Jesus Ramirez near W. 44th St., prompting an argument. The two soon came to blows and a knife was drawn. When cops arrived, Torres was sprawled out on the ground suffering ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

2 Dead, More Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings in the Bronx

A pair of early morning shootings in the Bronx on Saturday left two people dead and at least three others recovering from various gunshots wounds, authorities said. The first report of gunfire came in to police around 12:20 a.m. after two people were shot near East 170th Street and College Avenue. Cops found the two victims shot inside a vehicle, NYPD officials said.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man gropes girl, 10, walking with mom in Manhattan, police say

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a young girl in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. The 10-year-old victim was walking with her mother in the vicinity of Hamilton Place and West 139th Street at around 2 p.m. when the suspect groped her before running off, authorities said. They said there were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

111K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy