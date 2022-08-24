Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
28-year-old shot at Brooklyn NYCHA complex, suspect at-large
A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach at the Kingsborough Houses on Saturday, according to police. The man was shot at the Crown Heights NYCHA complex around 6:06 p.m., officials said.
Three shot, one fatally, during violent Bronx clash, cops say
Three people were shot, one fatally, early Saturday when a fight on a Bronx street corner ended in gunfire, cops said. Joshua Thomas and two of his friends were near the intersection of E. Burnside Ave. and the Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights about 3:50 a.m. when they got into an argument with another group of men, police were told. As the two groups clashed, someone pulled a gun and opened ...
16-year-old arrested in shooting death of NYCHA employee
NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a NYCHA employee in the Bronx.Police said Friday that a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and manslaughter for the shooting death of 49-year-old Queens resident Nelson Mattocks.Mattocks was shot in the face behind the Saint Mary's Park NYCHA development, where he worked, on Aug. 19. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.It's unclear if Mattocks was the intended target. Further details on the shooting have not been released.The teenager is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
3 men shot, 1 fatally, during early morning incident in the BX, suspect arrested
A 22-year-old man is dead and two other men are injured after an early morning ordeal in the Bronx Saturday.
NBC New York
Video Shows 18-Year-Old Stabbed During Attempted Robbery in Manhattan Apartment Lobby
Surveillance video captured a scary situation inside a Manhattan apartment building lobby, as a man with a knife repeatedly stabbed a teenager in an attempted robbery, according to police. The violent incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 17, in an apartment building in Washington Heights, police said. The...
Woman walking on BX street with 2 kids grazed by bullet
A woman walking with two young children in the Bronx Friday was grazed by a bullet, authorities said.
MTA bus crashes into light pole, injuring 97-year-old passenger and driver: NYPD
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An MTA bus crashed into a light pole in Midtown Manhattan, injuring the bus driver and a 97-year-old passenger, police said. The crash happened at Lexington Avenue and E. 57th Street just after 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. An MTA bus on the M101 route attempted to turn onto East […]
Woman, 37, fatally shot in head inside of car in the Bronx, passenger shot in leg
One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in the Bronx, authorities said.
16-Year-Old From Brooklyn Seriously injured in Crash While Riding Stolen Motorcycle
LINDEN, NJ – A 16-year-old male from Brooklyn was seriously injured in a crash while...
Unhinged ex-con fatally stabbed in Times Square clash, cops say
An ex-con recently arrested for threatening people in Times Square with a hatchet was fatally stabbed Friday during a violent clash on Eighth Ave., polices said. Guarionex Torres, 49, was near the corner when he bumped into Jesus Ramirez near W. 44th St., prompting an argument. The two soon came to blows and a knife was drawn. When cops arrived, Torres was sprawled out on the ground suffering ...
NYPD: Woman killed, man injured after gunshots fired at car in the Bronx
NYPD says two people were shot while inside a car at East 170th Street and College Avenue just after midnight.
NBC New York
2 Dead, More Wounded in Separate Overnight Shootings in the Bronx
A pair of early morning shootings in the Bronx on Saturday left two people dead and at least three others recovering from various gunshots wounds, authorities said. The first report of gunfire came in to police around 12:20 a.m. after two people were shot near East 170th Street and College Avenue. Cops found the two victims shot inside a vehicle, NYPD officials said.
Woman stabbed multiple times to death inside Queens apartment: police
A woman in her 20s was found stabbed to death inside a Queens apartment early Friday.
25-year-old man stabbed in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – the New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect...
NBC New York
Trio Turn Themselves in After Leaving NYC Woman, 69, to Die at Red Light T-Bone Crash
Three men accused of stealing catalytic converters were arrested late Thursday after turning themselves in for the early morning deadly crash outside the front gates Yankee Stadium. Police say that just after 5 a.m., a woman two blocks from her home was driving on River Avenue with the green light...
Woman fatally shot in the head while inside car in the Bronx, police say
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman died after she was shot in the head while inside a car in the Bronx overnight, police said on Saturday. The 37-year-old victim was inside the car with a man, 43, in the vicinity of East 170th Street and College Avenue when she was shot in the head, […]
3 injured, including off-duty cop, when driver crashes into group of people helping another crash in NJ
A 29-year-old woman crashed into a group of good Samaritans assisting two other drivers who collided on the Newark Jersey City Turnpike on Thursday, injuring three people including an off-duty police officer.
Elderly woman assaulted in broad daylight attack in Midtown Manhattan
New York, NY- a 70-year-old woman was assaulted while walking down Madison Ave near E...
Man gropes girl, 10, walking with mom in Manhattan, police say
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a young girl in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. The 10-year-old victim was walking with her mother in the vicinity of Hamilton Place and West 139th Street at around 2 p.m. when the suspect groped her before running off, authorities said. They said there were […]
