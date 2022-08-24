Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Multiple assault, indecent exposure incidents being investigated along Fairfax County trail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police in Virginia are investigating two separate assault incidents, one involving a naked man, that happened Friday along the same trail in two different areas of Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police said the first incident was reported around 8:12 a.m. along the Washington and Old Dominion...
WHSV
Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
65-Year-Old Baltimore Man Killed in Elkridge Crash
BALTIMORE, MD – A 65-year-old Baltimore man died in a crash that took place late...
mymcmedia.org
Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video
The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
msn.com
Virginia high school teacher sentenced for importing more than 400 Ecstasy pills
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) - A Virginia high school teacher was sentenced to two years in prison for importing 470 Ecstacy pills into the United States from overseas, according to court documents. Court documents state that 39-year-old Andrew Myers, a high school special education teacher, was importing MDMA into the...
Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam.Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K. Egunjobi, of Waldorf, Maryland, with operating an unlicensed money service business relating to numerous online romance scams.Egunjobi had his initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gina L. Simms. He was released under the supervision of the United States pre-trial services.Court documents say Egunjobi is a financial auditor for the District of Columbia, where he supports criminal investigations.An affidavit alleges that between September 2019 and April 2020, Egunjobi facilitated the money laundering operations of a romance scheme involving co-defendant Isidore Iwuagwu, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.A news release from the Maryland U.S. attorney's office says the alleged co-conspirators contacted victims on social media platforms and dating sites and engaged in online relationships with the victims. They then convinced victims to send large sums of money claiming the funds were needed for purported personal hardships.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Father and stepmother charged for the death of a five-year-old
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Police and Capitol Heights have arrested a man or a woman...
rockvillenights.com
Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
35-year-old man shot and killed in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in Temple Hills on...
fox5dc.com
DC woman defends herself against armed carjacker
WASHINGTON - A longtime Northeast D.C. woman is sharing her frightening experience after facing both praise and backlash online for fending off an armed suspect. A surveillance camera in the area caught the violent encounter on video. In these situations, police departments always say it’s best to give up your...
NBC Washington
Virginia Rape Suspect Had Long Criminal History
A Fairfax County man charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night faced a judge twice just days before the alleged crime -- once for a probation violation and for an unrelated crime. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block...
aminerdetail.com
Another Frederick County Sheriff Whistleblower Comes Forward
A third whistleblower within the Frederick County Sheriff Office has come forward to reveal the dirty little secrets of the department. Similar to the lawsuit filed by Sergeant Amanda Ensor, claims of hostile work environment, nepotism, lack of training, and harassment have been levied against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
Police: Maryland woman allegedly ran over, killed her boyfriend
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman from Maryland allegedly ran over and killed her boyfriend, police say. In a news release, the Prince George’s County Police Department said that on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., officers were called out to a house after a report that a person was trapped underneath a car.
fox5dc.com
Reston rape suspect has long rap sheet including burglary, drug and gun charges
RESTON, Va. - The Reston man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint Sunday was free in the community despite multiple other arrests and probation violations that could have kept him behind bars. Anthony Agee, 22, is a young man, but already knows the justice system well. In 2018, when...
D.C. Police Release Picture Of Suspect Who Shot Victim Multiple Times
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying and...
Man arrested in connection to attempted child abduction in Fairfax County
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man approached a group of children on the 5000 block of Caryn Court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, took out a knife and grabbed one of the children by the hand.
Fairfax County special education instructor dies at 28; friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
NBC Washington
3 Men Found Dead of Possible Overdoses Outside Hyattsville Apartments: Police
Three men were found dead outside an apartment building in Hyattsville, Maryland, late Wednesday, and police are investigating whether they may have suffered drug overdoses, authorities say. The names of the dead were not immediately released. Residents called 911 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after seeing three men unconscious outside...
COLD CASE: Police seeking assistance in solving homicide of 24-year-old Manassas woman
The Prince William County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in solving a Manassas cold case that occurred 17 years ago.
18 Year-Old Shot In Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An 18 year-old was shot and hospitalized in Northeast Baltimore early this...
Shore News Network
