Montgomery County, MD

WHSV

Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
BLUEMONT, VA
mymcmedia.org

Family of Young Boy Awarded $275,000 in 2020 Incident Captured on Video

The family of the then five-year-old Silver Spring Elementary School kindergartener who was subjected to a barrage of verbal abuse from two Montgomery County police officers as school staff stood by received $275,000 from Montgomery County’s Self-Insurance Fund. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam.Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K. Egunjobi, of Waldorf, Maryland, with operating an unlicensed money service business relating to numerous online romance scams.Egunjobi had his initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gina L. Simms. He was released under the supervision of the United States pre-trial services.Court documents say Egunjobi is a financial auditor for the District of Columbia, where he supports criminal investigations.An affidavit alleges that between September 2019 and April 2020, Egunjobi facilitated the money laundering operations of a romance scheme involving co-defendant Isidore Iwuagwu, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.A news release from the Maryland U.S. attorney's office says the alleged co-conspirators contacted victims on social media platforms and dating sites and engaged in online relationships with the victims. They then convinced victims to send large sums of money claiming the funds were needed for purported personal hardships.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WALDORF, MD
rockvillenights.com

Women attacked, one by gang of 5 men, in latest assaults at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

The summer's eighth and ninth assaults at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this week targeted women, according to people familiar with the incidents. A 2nd-degree assault reported to Montgomery County police at the mall this past Sunday evening resulted in a female victim being transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a concussion. On Tuesday night, August 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM, a mall worker called 911 after witnessing a group of five male teenagers or young men attacking a woman on the top level of a mall parking garage.
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

DC woman defends herself against armed carjacker

WASHINGTON - A longtime Northeast D.C. woman is sharing her frightening experience after facing both praise and backlash online for fending off an armed suspect. A surveillance camera in the area caught the violent encounter on video. In these situations, police departments always say it’s best to give up your...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Washington

Virginia Rape Suspect Had Long Criminal History

A Fairfax County man charged in the rape of a woman in her Reston, Virginia, home Sunday night faced a judge twice just days before the alleged crime -- once for a probation violation and for an unrelated crime. The victim was sleeping inside her apartment in the 2200 block...
RESTON, VA
aminerdetail.com

Another Frederick County Sheriff Whistleblower Comes Forward

A third whistleblower within the Frederick County Sheriff Office has come forward to reveal the dirty little secrets of the department. Similar to the lawsuit filed by Sergeant Amanda Ensor, claims of hostile work environment, nepotism, lack of training, and harassment have been levied against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Washington

3 Men Found Dead of Possible Overdoses Outside Hyattsville Apartments: Police

Three men were found dead outside an apartment building in Hyattsville, Maryland, late Wednesday, and police are investigating whether they may have suffered drug overdoses, authorities say. The names of the dead were not immediately released. Residents called 911 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday after seeing three men unconscious outside...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
