New Bedford, MA

See Sharks on Private Tour of Cape Cod Waters

Forget whale-watching. Sharks are all the rage in Massachusetts waters these days with dozens of sightings reported every week. Now you can get up close with these deadly swimmers thanks to Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Just like taking a whale-watching tour, where you head out to sea and hope to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Popular Holiday Tradition Returns to Fairhaven This December

After a two-year hiatus, a beloved Fairhaven tradition makes a joyous comeback to the center of town this December. The Fairhaven Visitors Center announced Thursday that the Fairhaven Old-Time Holiday will take over the center of town once again for a day of shopping, music, and more. “I’m very excited...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
New Bedford Whale’s Tooth Lot: Ferry or South Coast Rail Parking?

With South Coast Rail all but certain to chug into New Bedford next year, there are several questions in search of answers. We are doing our best to find those answers. I recently wrote an article explaining the current status of the rail project and the various phases of bringing commuter rail to New Bedford from Boston. The piece is complete with photos and diagrams to make it easy to imagine how all of this will work.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford Beagle Needs Help Coming Out of Her Shell [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

Wet Nose Wednesday is here again, and it's time to unite another loving animal with the perfect family. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast, and each week, we shine a spotlight on one of them in hopes of finding a perfect match. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week we head to New Bedford where a 6-year-old Beagle is finally coming out of her shell.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford and South Coast Rail: Where We Stand

The long-planned, long-anticipated South Coast Rail project is advancing even as questions arise about New Bedford and Fall River's status as Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) Districts. Last week, it was reported by WBSM that officials in New Bedford and Fall River had neglected to put the question of MBTA...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history. The storm made...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
New Bedford Has 11 Sister Cities All Over the Globe

The City of New Bedford has sister city relationships with 11 communities that stretch from the northern tip of Alaska all the way to the island nation of Japan. Who knew?. Two of New Bedford's sister cities are on the Portuguese mainland: Figueira da Foz and Ilhavo. Horta is in the Azores and Funchal in Madeira.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Auditor Candidate Dempsey: I Will Audit and Ride the MBTA in Office

At a time when systemic deficiencies in the MBTA are derailing morning commutes and putting its riders' safety in jeopardy, Massachusetts State Auditor candidate Chris Dempsey says he will put his experience reforming Mass Transit as both a high-ranking government official and an advocate in the private sector to work and correct the systemic deficiencies in the MBTA to make it a safe and accessible once again.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mattapoisett Boatyard Fire Ruled Accidental

The cause of the massive fire that destroyed much of the Mattapoisett Boatyard on August 19 has been determined and the fire has been ruled accidental. According to a joint release from Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, it has been determined that the fire was most likely “caused by the ignition of gasoline vapors during the replacement of a boat’s gas tank.”
MATTAPOISETT, MA
UMass Dartmouth’s Original Residence Halls Are Coming Down

With the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth's new first-year residence halls fully operational following the pandemonium caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, alumni from the school's early days may think fondly of time spent living at the school's original residence halls. The new campus housing replaces four residence halls – Elmwood, Maple...
DARTMOUTH, MA
