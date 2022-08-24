Read full article on original website
Recruiting Destrehan’s Kevin Adams, Landry Cannon become Tulane 2023 commitments
Destrehan High School has quickly emerged as a pipeline of talent for the Tulane football program. Just days after securing the commitment of Destrehan quarterback Jai Eugene, Jr., the Green Wave have received pledges from two more Wildcats. Defensive back Kevin Adams and offensive lineman Landry Cannon have Tulane up...
LSU student-athletes particpate in Basket of Hope at PMAC
BATON ROUGE, La. — While the 2018 LSU football team played its way to a berth in the Fiesta Bowl, Ann Ollendike shared her vision with LSU Athletics administrators. As the executive director of Basket of Hope Louisiana, Ollendike manages a charitable organization that benefits seriously ill children and their families. Her goal was to elevate the Basket of Hope operation to a new level with a unique idea she pitched to LSU.
Judge orders LSU to pay nearly 500K to ex-football assistant James Cregg
LSU has been ordered by a judge to pay $492,945 to former assistant football coach James Cregg. The offensive line coach at LSU from 2018-20 was fired after he was accused of violating NCAA rules. The sum awarded by the ruling of state district judge Wilson E. Field is the remaining balanced owed on the contract when Cregg was terminated.
2022 SLU Football Preseason Position Report No. 8: Specialists
HAMMOND, La. – One of the nation’s top punters and a dynamic return game highlights the No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team’s special teams units. Punter Austin Dunlap returns for his fourth season at SLU. The Slidell, Louisiana native has averaged 43.5 yards per punt over the past two years, only left off the FCS national leaderboard each season by the high-powered offense preventing him from punting enough to reach the minimum attempts to qualify for national rankings.
Deep Dive: A look at Florida State, LSU’s first 2022 opponent
The highly anticipated debut for Brian Kelly at LSU involves a familiar opponent for him but not so much for his new Tigers. Kelly’s last Notre Dame squad barely slipped past Florida State, 41-38, in last year’s season opener. Oddsmakers expect a similar close contest with his new team this season. LSU is currently a 3-point favorite.
McNeese to visit Lafayette for football series renewal in 2025
Division I football programs from southwest Louisiana with meet on the gridiron in 2025, FBSSchedules.com reports. The McNeese Cowboys will make the short trip to Lafayette to face the Ragin’ Cajuns that season. FBS Schedules obtained a copy of the football game contract with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette from McNeese State University via a state public records request.
Jesuit routs Hahnville in impressive jamboree performance
Rumors of Jesuit not being quite the same in 2022 as the Blue Jays were in 2021 when they made a magical run to the Division state championship game were widespread. The Blue Jays lost many key players to graduation, including standout quarterback Jack Larriviere. Any thought or any opposition...
St. James, East St. John post jamboree wins in Vacherie
St. James won a state championship in 2019 and the Wildcats are always a contender for state honors. Since then, the program has had to deal with head coach Robert Valdez departing for Grambling in the offseason. The first outing under new head coach LaVanta Davis was a good one...
South Plaquemines experienced, poised for upcoming season
Lyle Fitte has seen the very best of things at South Plaquemines. As a player, Fitte was part of consecutive state championship teams under Cyril Crutchfield when he was an all-state performer in 2007 and 2008. Entering his sixth season, Fitte has worked hard to restore the program to respectability....
