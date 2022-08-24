Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
49ers GM John Lynch on cutting Jimmy Garoppolo: 'You know I think we're getting pretty close'
Could Jimmy Garoppolo stick with the San Francisco 49ers even though they've clearly moved on to Trey Lance?. A trade would likely be the best option for the 49ers, but if they can't find a suitor for the quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl just a few short seasons ago -- a cut may make the most sense.
A Jimmy Garoppolo move could be on the horizon
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers could finally be coming to an end. The team fully transitioned to second-year quarterback Trey Lance this offseason. This all but guaranteed that they would move on from Garoppolo and the $24M he is owed this season. But up to this point, the 49ers’ front office […] The post A Jimmy Garoppolo move could be on the horizon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brett Favre thinks 49ers are making big Jimmy Garoppolo mistake
The San Francisco 49ers are more than ready to move on from former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and into the Trey Lance era, but Packers legend and Hall-of-Fame QB Brett Favre believes the Niners are making a big mistake by getting rid of Jimmy G. “I would go with Garoppolo,”...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G 'doing great' as Shanahan claims 'any scenario possible'
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Tuesday made their penultimate set of roster moves until getting down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues to be a presence on a side field -- and part of the team’s current 80-man roster -- as he goes through daily throwing sessions to rebuild arm strength after shoulder surgery in March.
Yardbarker
Brett Favre on 49ers ditching Jimmy Garoppolo for Trey Lance: 'Absolutely crazy'
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is baffled by how one team is handling its quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season. Favre said on “The 33rd Team” the San Francisco 49ers were “absolutely crazy” to be moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of Trey Lance, and that Garoppolo should keep his starting job.
NBC Sports
Schefter: Could Jimmy stay with 49ers as Lance backup?
The 49ers continue to play the Jimmy Garoppolo waiting game. But as Tuesday's final roster cut-down day approaches, is there a possibility that -- after spending the entire offseason pondering his next destination -- Garoppolo stays with the 49ers?. "The 49ers are going to have to decide whether or not...
NBC Sports
Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Shanahan confident safety depth gets 49ers through Ward injury
With 49ers safety Jimmie Ward expected to miss the team’s first four regular-season games, San Francisco’s revamped secondary has taken a major blow. But coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t overly concerned with how the 49ers will make up for Ward’s absence at his position thanks to some well-prepared depth.
Yardbarker
New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: Main takeaways, analysis
The second preseason game for the 2022 New York Jets was completed last night. It was a similar type of game compared to the first preseason game. After yet another discouraging start and first half in general, the Chris Streveler-led Jets defeated the Atlanta Falcons 24-16. Very few Jets who...
NBC Sports
Why Tony Gonzalez believes 49ers have mistreated Jimmy G
This offseason, the 49ers decided it was time to transition away from Jimmy Garoppolo and name Trey Lance the starting quarterback. Lance taking over under center was only a matter of time, considering San Francisco paid a hefty price to jump from No. 12 overall to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the North Dakota State star. The 49ers will not pick in the first round until 2024 because of the trade with the Miami Dolphins.
NFL Preseason Odds: Patriots vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 8/26/2022
The Raiders will be playing in their fourth and final preseason game against the New England Patriots. It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Patriots-Raiders prediction and pick. The Raiders had the extra game because of the Hall of Fame Game that kicks off the...
Can QB Jordan Travis lead Florida State to a bowl game? Previewing FSU’s 2022 season
Florida State’s last winning season was 2017. That was unfathomable during the Bobby Bowden era and the follow-up seasons under Jimbo Fisher.
Yardbarker
Takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Jets
I was happy for a Falcons’ win last week at the Lions that I came back to reality this week knowing it is still preseason. Falcons traveled to New Jersey to play the New York Jets in preseason game two. The game started well for the Falcons but the end resulted in a 16-24 loss.
Yardbarker
Insider: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers have 'mutual understanding' they'll part ways before season
Publicly, individuals associated with the San Francisco 49ers continue to suggest that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his $24.2 million base salary for 2022 could remain attached to the organization into the regular season once that money is due to become guaranteed even though 2021 rookie Trey Lance is now cemented atop the club's depth chart at the position.
Raiders TE Darren Waller may not be ready for Week 1
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has often battled injuries in his career and it's been tough to see. The question begs, will he be ready to rock for the team's season-opening matchup going up against the Chargers?. That's up in the air, as the team is unsure of...
