This offseason, the 49ers decided it was time to transition away from Jimmy Garoppolo and name Trey Lance the starting quarterback. Lance taking over under center was only a matter of time, considering San Francisco paid a hefty price to jump from No. 12 overall to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the North Dakota State star. The 49ers will not pick in the first round until 2024 because of the trade with the Miami Dolphins.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO