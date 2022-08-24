ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

ClutchPoints

A Jimmy Garoppolo move could be on the horizon

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers could finally be coming to an end. The team fully transitioned to second-year quarterback Trey Lance this offseason. This all but guaranteed that they would move on from Garoppolo and the $24M he is owed this season. But up to this point, the 49ers’ front office […] The post A Jimmy Garoppolo move could be on the horizon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Jimmy G 'doing great' as Shanahan claims 'any scenario possible'

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Tuesday made their penultimate set of roster moves until getting down to the regular-season limit of 53 players. Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continues to be a presence on a side field -- and part of the team’s current 80-man roster -- as he goes through daily throwing sessions to rebuild arm strength after shoulder surgery in March.
NBC Sports

Schefter: Could Jimmy stay with 49ers as Lance backup?

The 49ers continue to play the Jimmy Garoppolo waiting game. But as Tuesday's final roster cut-down day approaches, is there a possibility that -- after spending the entire offseason pondering his next destination -- Garoppolo stays with the 49ers?. "The 49ers are going to have to decide whether or not...
NBC Sports

Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NBC Sports

Shanahan confident safety depth gets 49ers through Ward injury

With 49ers safety Jimmie Ward expected to miss the team’s first four regular-season games, San Francisco’s revamped secondary has taken a major blow. But coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t overly concerned with how the 49ers will make up for Ward’s absence at his position thanks to some well-prepared depth.
Yardbarker

New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: Main takeaways, analysis

The second preseason game for the 2022 New York Jets was completed last night. It was a similar type of game compared to the first preseason game. After yet another discouraging start and first half in general, the Chris Streveler-led Jets defeated the Atlanta Falcons 24-16. Very few Jets who...
NBC Sports

Why Tony Gonzalez believes 49ers have mistreated Jimmy G

This offseason, the 49ers decided it was time to transition away from Jimmy Garoppolo and name Trey Lance the starting quarterback. Lance taking over under center was only a matter of time, considering San Francisco paid a hefty price to jump from No. 12 overall to No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select the North Dakota State star. The 49ers will not pick in the first round until 2024 because of the trade with the Miami Dolphins.
Yardbarker

Takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Jets

I was happy for a Falcons’ win last week at the Lions that I came back to reality this week knowing it is still preseason. Falcons traveled to New Jersey to play the New York Jets in preseason game two. The game started well for the Falcons but the end resulted in a 16-24 loss.
Yardbarker

Insider: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers have 'mutual understanding' they'll part ways before season

Publicly, individuals associated with the San Francisco 49ers continue to suggest that veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his $24.2 million base salary for 2022 could remain attached to the organization into the regular season once that money is due to become guaranteed even though 2021 rookie Trey Lance is now cemented atop the club's depth chart at the position.
12up

Raiders TE Darren Waller may not be ready for Week 1

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has often battled injuries in his career and it's been tough to see. The question begs, will he be ready to rock for the team's season-opening matchup going up against the Chargers?. That's up in the air, as the team is unsure of...
