Read full article on original website
Related
Well+Good
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
The Right Time To Spray A Wasp Nest On Your Property
The appearance of a wasp's nest can put everyone on guard. They need to be dealt with, but did you know there's a correct way to time your assault?
Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home
It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Our nightmare neighbour had trees in our front garden cut down after calling the council pretending to be me
A WOMAN has alleged a neighbour managed to get the council to cut her tree cut down by impersonating her on the phone to them. TikTok user Jody Brown posted a video showing workers outside her house chopping down a tree with the words “our neighbours had our tree cut down”.
I vacuum my lawn every week to keep it pristine – my neighbours thought I’d lost the plot but now everyone’s doing it
WHILE many people are mourning their once-luscious garden lawns, scorched by the hot weather, Dawne Deeks is making neighbours green with envy. Teaching assistant Dawne, 51, a married mum of two, is not facing a hosepipe ban, but should that come it is no problem as all she uses to tend her garden is a vacuum cleaner.
How to get rid of fungus gnats – on plants and in your home
Need to know how to get rid of fungus gnats? The tiny insects can be quite annoying, especially if they're congregating around your home in large numbers. If you see them around your plants, the elimination steps will be pretty straightforward. However, as we'll be learning, fungus gnats are not always a houseplant-related problem.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
The 15% tip appears to be dead
The pandemic has claimed another restaurant casualty: the 15% tip. A new study from tech supplier Toast shows that even in California, the state with the stingiest tippers, the average gratuity left by restaurant customers has climbed to 17.5%. No other state had a mean below 18%. The results suggest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gardeners share cheap and natural way of keeping cats off your grass by using a 20p fruit
WITH THE heatwave and the looming hosepipe ban, it's tough to keep our gardens looking in great shape. We all want to give our greenery the best possible change of staying healthy through the summer, and that means keeping the pesky cats from relieving themselves on your lawn. Well cleaning...
Sap from this tree will give you blisters, eating the apple-like fruit can kill you
One bite of the fruit from the manchineel tree can be lethal, and contact with the bark, leaves and sap of the tree results in blisters and extreme pain.
How to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders
Learn how to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders without ever harming these important pollinators
7 best yoga mats for perfecting your downward dog at home
Hands up if, like us, you’ve spent one too many yoga classes sliding off your yoga mat in downward dog simply because you couldn’t get any form of grip during a sweaty flow?We know we’re not alone – we’ve seen other yogis carefully place sweat towels at the front of their mats, hoping they will absorb any unwanted moisture during their practice. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Yoga mats should offer the grippiest of grips – even when the sweat is pouring – not resemble a slippery ice rink.Whether you’re already committed to a daily practice or...
Healthline
Can Bedbugs Get into or Live in Your Hair?
Bedbugs are small insects roughly the size of on a penny. They feed on the blood of people and animals. of bedbugs have been identified. Only two types commonly bite humans. Bedbugs have flat, oval-shaped bodies that allow them to easily hide in areas like cracks in your bed frame or the seams of a mattress. Although they’re a nuisance, bedbugs.
We’re gardening experts and here’s how to get rats out of your garden for good
RATS are a rather unwelcome visitor for most people when they turn up in their gardens. And with good reason too, considering they’ve been known to spread potentially life-threatening diseases. Considered vermin, rats can make their homes beneath decking, in sheds or greenhouses, and even in compost heaps. These...
ABC News
How to take your garden and yard back from the mosquitoes
Life comes with lots of little annoyances, few of them littler or more annoying than mosquitoes. Just about everyone who spends any time outdoors will be bothered by the bloodsucking party poopers at one point or another. Although it may seem difficult to avoid mosquitoes, there are several easy measures...
Houseplant of the week: English ivy
English ivy (Hedera helix) is a modest plant that comes free from any hype. It has a bad rap for being an invasive outdoor plant, a destroyer of ecosystems and brickwork. But it makes a great indoor plant, one that’s good for the ego because it thrives with ease and may end up being a plant you have for life.
Does This TikTok Hack with Orange Peels Get Rid of Ants?
Ants are a pain. Whether it’s fire ants in the South or tiny brown ants in my Midwestern garden, when you disturb them, they bite you. And those bites can vary from annoying to, in the case of fire ants, really hurtful. When you have an ant problem, do...
pethelpful.com
All About the Fascinating, Ground-Dwelling Gambel's Quail
Mike and Dorothy are avid birders and nature lovers. Dorothy is a former newspaper reporter who has written several nature-related books. I remember vividly the first time I saw a Gambel's quail. From a distance, I thought someone must be missing a cockatiel because I had never seen a bird with such a prominent, comma-shaped plume on the top of its head.
AccuWeather
Dozens of U.S. tree species threatened with extinction, study says
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Dozens of tree species in the United States are facing extinction from invasive insects and disease caused by climate change stresses that include drought, wildfires and extreme weather, according to a new report. As many as 100 native tree species, including 17 species of oaks, 29...
Can You Really Use Ladybugs To Get Aphids Off Your Plants?
Shouting “leave my flowers alone!” is usually my first response when I see thousands — okay, maybe hundreds — of aphids crawling all over the stems of a favorite flower. Aphids are soft-bodied insects with mouth parts they use to pierce leaves and stems, sucking the...
Comments / 0