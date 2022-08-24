ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodents#Bait#Plastic#Poison
Real Homes

How to get rid of fungus gnats – on plants and in your home

Need to know how to get rid of fungus gnats? The tiny insects can be quite annoying, especially if they're congregating around your home in large numbers. If you see them around your plants, the elimination steps will be pretty straightforward. However, as we'll be learning, fungus gnats are not always a houseplant-related problem.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

The 15% tip appears to be dead

The pandemic has claimed another restaurant casualty: the 15% tip. A new study from tech supplier Toast shows that even in California, the state with the stingiest tippers, the average gratuity left by restaurant customers has climbed to 17.5%. No other state had a mean below 18%. The results suggest...
The Independent

7 best yoga mats for perfecting your downward dog at home

Hands up if, like us, you’ve spent one too many yoga classes sliding off your yoga mat in downward dog simply because you couldn’t get any form of grip during a sweaty flow?We know we’re not alone – we’ve seen other yogis carefully place sweat towels at the front of their mats, hoping they will absorb any unwanted moisture during their practice. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Yoga mats should offer the grippiest of grips – even when the sweat is pouring – not resemble a slippery ice rink.Whether you’re already committed to a daily practice or...
Healthline

Can Bedbugs Get into or Live in Your Hair?

Bedbugs are small insects roughly the size of on a penny. They feed on the blood of people and animals. of bedbugs have been identified. Only two types commonly bite humans. Bedbugs have flat, oval-shaped bodies that allow them to easily hide in areas like cracks in your bed frame or the seams of a mattress. Although they’re a nuisance, bedbugs.
ABC News

How to take your garden and yard back from the mosquitoes

Life comes with lots of little annoyances, few of them littler or more annoying than mosquitoes. Just about everyone who spends any time outdoors will be bothered by the bloodsucking party poopers at one point or another. Although it may seem difficult to avoid mosquitoes, there are several easy measures...
The Guardian

Houseplant of the week: English ivy

English ivy (Hedera helix) is a modest plant that comes free from any hype. It has a bad rap for being an invasive outdoor plant, a destroyer of ecosystems and brickwork. But it makes a great indoor plant, one that’s good for the ego because it thrives with ease and may end up being a plant you have for life.
pethelpful.com

All About the Fascinating, Ground-Dwelling Gambel's Quail

Mike and Dorothy are avid birders and nature lovers. Dorothy is a former newspaper reporter who has written several nature-related books. I remember vividly the first time I saw a Gambel's quail. From a distance, I thought someone must be missing a cockatiel because I had never seen a bird with such a prominent, comma-shaped plume on the top of its head.
AccuWeather

Dozens of U.S. tree species threatened with extinction, study says

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Dozens of tree species in the United States are facing extinction from invasive insects and disease caused by climate change stresses that include drought, wildfires and extreme weather, according to a new report. As many as 100 native tree species, including 17 species of oaks, 29...
