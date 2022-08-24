ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savanna, IL

WQAD

Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?

MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Captain Frank Fugina

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. What's better than having the Mississippi River in your blood? Captain Frank Fugina would say it's having the river in your sight. Frank was born in 1868 in Fountain City, Wisconsin, literally three hundred feet from the Mississippi. Fountain City is a typical river town two or three streets wide and two miles long nestled under the bluffs.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Q985

You Won’t Believe Where Abandoned Antique Train Was Found In IL

This abandoned antique train is a very unique find in the middle of nowhere in Illinois. Finding Abandoned Trains Isn't A Normal Thing In Illinois. A few months ago, I found a video and photos of an abandoned Illinois train. This wasn't just any old locomotive. It was used in the popular movie, "The Fugitive." Check it out, HERE.
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go

That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Petition launched to derail the train merger

Some people in Davenport are now fighting to prevent a big railroad merger. This after Davenport City Council agreed to a $10 million deal with Canadian Pacific. Michelle Russell of Davenport launched a petition drive hoping to derail the merger. The petition is called “Stop the Train.”. Opponents are...
DAVENPORT, IA
spotonillinois.com

Value of Moline-based Industrial Engineering company Deere & Co. (DE:NYQ) fell 33.2% on Aug. 24

Rock Island County Sheriff tweeted the following: "Choose a career that can make a real difference in your community! Applications for #RIPD police officer are being accepted through the end of Friday, Sept 9th.rigov.org/298/Police-EmpAgility and Written testing will follow on Saturday,... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 14:15. How high did Moline...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

No injuries in Burlington school fire

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Sunnyside Elementary School, 2040 Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington, at about 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 for a report of smoke in classrooms. Firefighters arrived at 12:33 to find the fire alarms activated and the school already evacuated. They found light smoke in classrooms in […]
BURLINGTON, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Man Claims $2 Million Lottery Prize

(Clive, IA) -- An Iowa man has claimed a $2 million lottery prize. Ben Sanford of Davenport says he'll share his winnings with his stepfather and make some careful investments. He says he's also thinking of getting a new car. Sanford bought the ticket at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The store will get a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Feger scores victory at QC 150 at Davenport Speedway

Illinois racers dominated a wild night of racing at the Davenport Speedway. Thirty-eight late models and thirty-one modifieds were on hand for Night 1 of the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC. In the World of Outlaws Case Construction Equipment Late Models A-Main, ‘the High-Side Hustler’, Jason Feger of Bloomington, Illinois captured his […]
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Review: The Christmas Letter Writer's Club

Playcrafters’ current offering in its Barn Owl series, The Christmas Letter Writer’s Club, is a new work from local – and by local I mean Cambridge, Illinois – author and playwright, Tom Akers and is his first play written for an adult audience. I’m not saying men can’t appreciate the subject matter, but if this were a film, it would be tagged as a “chick flick” - highly relatable to women, but men – not so much. That it is written by a man is impressive and Akers’ insight into female relationships is even more remarkable.
MOLINE, IL
97X

If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month

"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy

If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
CALAMUS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case

A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola

VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
VIOLA, IL

