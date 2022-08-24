Read full article on original website
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?
Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?
MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
wvik.org
Captain Frank Fugina
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. What's better than having the Mississippi River in your blood? Captain Frank Fugina would say it's having the river in your sight. Frank was born in 1868 in Fountain City, Wisconsin, literally three hundred feet from the Mississippi. Fountain City is a typical river town two or three streets wide and two miles long nestled under the bluffs.
You Won’t Believe Where Abandoned Antique Train Was Found In IL
This abandoned antique train is a very unique find in the middle of nowhere in Illinois. Finding Abandoned Trains Isn't A Normal Thing In Illinois. A few months ago, I found a video and photos of an abandoned Illinois train. This wasn't just any old locomotive. It was used in the popular movie, "The Fugitive." Check it out, HERE.
Illinois gives students 5 mental health days. Now, hundreds of QC students are taking them
MOLINE, Ill. — In 2020, mental-health-related emergency room visits in the U.S. for kids ages 5-11 jumped 24% compared to the year prior, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those ages 12-17, visits went up by 31%. As many kids across the Quad Cities head...
wvik.org
I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go
That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
ourquadcities.com
Petition launched to derail the train merger
Some people in Davenport are now fighting to prevent a big railroad merger. This after Davenport City Council agreed to a $10 million deal with Canadian Pacific. Michelle Russell of Davenport launched a petition drive hoping to derail the merger. The petition is called “Stop the Train.”. Opponents are...
spotonillinois.com
Value of Moline-based Industrial Engineering company Deere & Co. (DE:NYQ) fell 33.2% on Aug. 24
Rock Island County Sheriff tweeted the following: "Choose a career that can make a real difference in your community! Applications for #RIPD police officer are being accepted through the end of Friday, Sept 9th.rigov.org/298/Police-EmpAgility and Written testing will follow on Saturday,... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 14:15. How high did Moline...
No injuries in Burlington school fire
The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Sunnyside Elementary School, 2040 Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington, at about 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 for a report of smoke in classrooms. Firefighters arrived at 12:33 to find the fire alarms activated and the school already evacuated. They found light smoke in classrooms in […]
iheart.com
Iowa Man Claims $2 Million Lottery Prize
(Clive, IA) -- An Iowa man has claimed a $2 million lottery prize. Ben Sanford of Davenport says he'll share his winnings with his stepfather and make some careful investments. He says he's also thinking of getting a new car. Sanford bought the ticket at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The store will get a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.
Feger scores victory at QC 150 at Davenport Speedway
Illinois racers dominated a wild night of racing at the Davenport Speedway. Thirty-eight late models and thirty-one modifieds were on hand for Night 1 of the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking LLC. In the World of Outlaws Case Construction Equipment Late Models A-Main, ‘the High-Side Hustler’, Jason Feger of Bloomington, Illinois captured his […]
aledotimesrecord.com
'Worst I've ever seen': 198 dogs found without water on rural Illinois property, state says
SHERRARD — A collie with skin ulcers, muscle necrosis and “large amounts of maggots” in its wounds was removed from a woman’s property in rural Sherrard on Aug. 12. The collie, according to Mercer County court documents, could not stand on its own and was later euthanized.
wvik.org
Review: The Christmas Letter Writer's Club
Playcrafters’ current offering in its Barn Owl series, The Christmas Letter Writer’s Club, is a new work from local – and by local I mean Cambridge, Illinois – author and playwright, Tom Akers and is his first play written for an adult audience. I’m not saying men can’t appreciate the subject matter, but if this were a film, it would be tagged as a “chick flick” - highly relatable to women, but men – not so much. That it is written by a man is impressive and Akers’ insight into female relationships is even more remarkable.
If You Dare, “Darker Side of Davenport” Walking Tours Will Be Next Month
"If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call??" Definitely not me. To help you pregame for Halloween, the German American Heritage Center will be hosting "Darker Side of Davenport" walking tours. You have multiple opportunities to do the walking tour that will explore the spooky side of Davenport. If you choose to go on the quest, you're advised to wear running shoes. Don't be that person in the scary movie who isn't prepared.
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
Carl Sandburg College paramedic student left frustrated after college says it's unable to verify documentation needed for license test
GALESBURG, Ill. — Students completing the EMS Paramedic Program at Carl Sandburg College this year are unable to test for their license after the college said it was unable to verify that the students completed the necessary requirements. Brandon Brinson is among five students who enrolled in the program...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case
A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
Reimagining Sterling's riverfront: the plan to transform two industrial buildings
STERLING, Ill. — The City of Sterling is looking to revitalize two industrial complexes on the riverfront. Officials are working with developers Gorman & Company and Studio GWA on their "Riverfront Reimagined" project, whose goal is to transform the Lawrence Brothers and Stanley-National buildings into places of living and commerce.
KWQC
Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
