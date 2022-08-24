Audio brand Soundcore has launched a new mid-range Space audio line that might be able to block out 98 percent of outside noise. The lineup (opens in new tab) includes Soundcore's Space A40 earbuds and the Space Q45 headphones, the latter of which incorporate the company’s new “three-stage noise canceling system.” A company representative told us the system utilizes a "dual cavity structure for improved passive noise canceling to filter out high and mid [frequency sounds]..." For filtering low-frequency sounds, the Q45 (opens in new tab) uses a hybrid active noise canceling (ANC) feature. This style of sound-muffling is, according to some experts (opens in new tab), more effective than standard ANC because it uses outward microphones facing in different directions to actively filter external sound.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO