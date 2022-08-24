Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Apple seeks to out-Pro itself
The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best phones on the market right now, but it’s about to be superseded by the iPhone 14 Pro. Just how much of an upgrade could it possibly be?. Apple is famously tight-lipped ahead of its hardware launches, but the internet rumor mill has been working overtime on the iPhone 14 Pro. As such, we have a pretty good idea of what it’s going to offer.
TechRadar
Exclusive: there are only a few hours left to get $200 with a Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order
TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get an extra $200 (opens in new tab) with their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order - an excellent promotion that stacks on top of the usual launch promotions. That means, you'll not only get a nice little bit of store credit...
TechRadar
How to create a home security system on a budget: affordable bundles to keep you safe
In an ideal world, we'd all be able to lock down our homes with no chance of unwanted guests entering, but until fairly recently, such security was out of reach for most people. These days home security systems are more affordable and often completely DIY, removing the barrier to entry even more.
TechRadar
3 ways to save on Amazon Prime before the price hike
Last month it was announced that an Amazon Prime subscription will cost more in the UK from September 15. From this date, the retailer's membership service will increase from £7.99 to £8.99 per month, while the cost for an annual membership will rise from £70 to £95 a year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Expect new iPad Pros before the end of 2022 – but without one key upgrade
Based on the latest from the rumor mill, we're still going to get brand new iPad Pro tablets from Apple for 2022 – but the jump forward in specs and performance might not quite be as significant as it could have been. The well known (and usually well informed)...
TechRadar
Sorry, you'll have to wait for Sonos' leaked Dolby Atmos speakers – here's why
Sonos told TechRadar how its design process works, and that makes me think the news speakers are some way off. Recently, we reported on the leak of some new Sonos speakers that will be designed to deliver multi-directional Dolby Atmos sound. They sound like exactly what's needed to help Sonos keep up with the best soundbars, which are using increasingly elaborate rear speakers to deliver amazingly precise directional sound, in a way that Sonos' products can't currently match.
TechRadar
Spigen's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 accessories stand out once again
Samsung announced some of its most important 2022 products at the Samsung Unpacked event. What’s new? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are next-gen foldable phones, bringing the shape of the future into sharper relief. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 builds upon the excellent Galaxy Watch 4 with a fresh design and upgraded features.
This Google Sheets upgrade will have formula enthusiasts licking their lips
Flexing your formula skills in Google Sheets could soon be more powerful than ever thanks to a new update. software, part of the Google Workspace office suite, will now offer named functions, allowing users to create high-performance custom functions that support built-in Sheets formula constructs. Users will also be able...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PSA: It's a good idea to trade in your old iPhone before the iPhone 14 launch
It's heavily rumored that the iPhone 14 will be launching early next month. Thinking about upgrading? You're not alone - millions of consumers will be looking to hand over their old iPhone as part of a trade for a shiny new device. We've got an important tip, however - it may be better for you to trade in that old device before the iPhone 14 launches.
Zoom is finally getting this great upgrade - but only if you pay
Struggling through a foreign-language Zoom call could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update. The video conferencing platform has revealed translated captions will soon be available to users, with 12 languages initially supported. However, not everyone will get the new addition, as you'll need to...
Amazon reportedly set to buy EA – and my Prime sub is looking better than ever
EA might have finally found a buyer, with Amazon, according to reports, set to officially announce its offer today. Update: No one knows which way is up with this story, with a conflicting report suggesting that Amazon won't be making an offer to buy EA. You can find the outlet's comments below.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could have one key visual difference to the S22 Ultra
We heard recently that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with almost identical dimensions and some similar specs too. Now, the source of that claim has revealed more design details, which point to both similarities and differences. According to @UniverseIce (opens...
Google's Pixel foldable may differ from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 in one key way
It seems we're one step closer to the rumored Google Pixel Fold, thanks to the discovery of a new patent by 91Mobiles (opens in new tab) which suggests the proposed foldable will differ from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 in one key way. According to diagrams included in the patent,...
If Amazon buys EA, it’s much scarier than Microsoft buying Activision
Amazon is rumored to be making an offer to purchase EA, but it could be the start of a slippery slope to the monopolization of the industry. While there are conflicting reports about Amazon buying EA, the very idea is a stark warning shot across the bow in the current spending frenzy for major publishers.
Oops! Nvidia made too many GPUs – but that’s good news for PC gamers
Nvidia has admitted that it has found itself having to deal with an excess of RTX 3000 GPU stock to sell off ahead of the launch of next-gen Lovelace graphics cards – and while further price drops seem likely to stoke current-gen sales, which is clearly good news, we’re not sure how far these cuts will go.
Microsoft Teams is getting an under-the-hood upgrade to boost performance
Microsoft is preparing a behind-the-scenes upgrade for collaboration platform Teams that it says will offer users a heightened level of performance. As explained in a new entry (opens in new tab) in the Microsoft 365 product roadmap, Teams will soon be supported by the company’s own enterprise content delivery network, Microsoft eCDN.
TechRadar
How to watch Sunday at Reading 2022: live stream the second day of the festival online from anywhere today
Whether you're a little worse for wear or ready to party through the night for the third time in a row, Sunday at Reading is an unmissable occurrence. With 2022 boasting an incredible line up across the board, today's acts are some of the shining stars of modern pop and rock – despite the absence of a certain band. And, if you've had better things to do than wade through a muddy field in a daze this weekend, there's still a super simple way of catching the action anywhere. Here's how to watch Sunday at Reading 2022.
HP's newest LaserJet Pro printer targets SMBs with super-smart printing tools
HP has looked to give small businesses a welcome printing boost by bundling some of its most handy offerings with its latest SMB-focused printers. The company has revealed HP+ and Instant Ink will be included with the new HP LaserJet Pro Series printers for small businesses. The most notable features...
These headphones could bring you the sound of silence at an affordable price
Audio brand Soundcore has launched a new mid-range Space audio line that might be able to block out 98 percent of outside noise. The lineup (opens in new tab) includes Soundcore's Space A40 earbuds and the Space Q45 headphones, the latter of which incorporate the company’s new “three-stage noise canceling system.” A company representative told us the system utilizes a "dual cavity structure for improved passive noise canceling to filter out high and mid [frequency sounds]..." For filtering low-frequency sounds, the Q45 (opens in new tab) uses a hybrid active noise canceling (ANC) feature. This style of sound-muffling is, according to some experts (opens in new tab), more effective than standard ANC because it uses outward microphones facing in different directions to actively filter external sound.
TechRadar
WinZip PDF Pro review
WinZip PDF Pro offers a clean, simple interface for any PC user needing to manipulate and otherwise interact with PDF documents. The tools are mostly easy to use, and the cost is around average for this type of software. Definitely worth checking out, especially since it offers a free seven-day trial.
Comments / 0