Whether you're a little worse for wear or ready to party through the night for the third time in a row, Sunday at Reading is an unmissable occurrence. With 2022 boasting an incredible line up across the board, today's acts are some of the shining stars of modern pop and rock – despite the absence of a certain band. And, if you've had better things to do than wade through a muddy field in a daze this weekend, there's still a super simple way of catching the action anywhere. Here's how to watch Sunday at Reading 2022.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO