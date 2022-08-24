ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

TechRadar

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Apple seeks to out-Pro itself

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best phones on the market right now, but it’s about to be superseded by the iPhone 14 Pro. Just how much of an upgrade could it possibly be?. Apple is famously tight-lipped ahead of its hardware launches, but the internet rumor mill has been working overtime on the iPhone 14 Pro. As such, we have a pretty good idea of what it’s going to offer.
TechRadar

3 ways to save on Amazon Prime before the price hike

Last month it was announced that an Amazon Prime subscription will cost more in the UK from September 15. From this date, the retailer's membership service will increase from £7.99 to £8.99 per month, while the cost for an annual membership will rise from £70 to £95 a year.
TechRadar

Sorry, you'll have to wait for Sonos' leaked Dolby Atmos speakers – here's why

Sonos told TechRadar how its design process works, and that makes me think the news speakers are some way off. Recently, we reported on the leak of some new Sonos speakers that will be designed to deliver multi-directional Dolby Atmos sound. They sound like exactly what's needed to help Sonos keep up with the best soundbars, which are using increasingly elaborate rear speakers to deliver amazingly precise directional sound, in a way that Sonos' products can't currently match.
TechRadar

Spigen's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 accessories stand out once again

Samsung announced some of its most important 2022 products at the Samsung Unpacked event. What’s new? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are next-gen foldable phones, bringing the shape of the future into sharper relief. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 builds upon the excellent Galaxy Watch 4 with a fresh design and upgraded features.
TechRadar

Zoom is finally getting this great upgrade - but only if you pay

Struggling through a foreign-language Zoom call could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update. The video conferencing platform has revealed translated captions will soon be available to users, with 12 languages initially supported. However, not everyone will get the new addition, as you'll need to...
TechRadar

Microsoft Teams is getting an under-the-hood upgrade to boost performance

Microsoft is preparing a behind-the-scenes upgrade for collaboration platform Teams that it says will offer users a heightened level of performance. As explained in a new entry (opens in new tab) in the Microsoft 365 product roadmap, Teams will soon be supported by the company’s own enterprise content delivery network, Microsoft eCDN.
TechRadar

How to watch Sunday at Reading 2022: live stream the second day of the festival online from anywhere today

Whether you're a little worse for wear or ready to party through the night for the third time in a row, Sunday at Reading is an unmissable occurrence. With 2022 boasting an incredible line up across the board, today's acts are some of the shining stars of modern pop and rock – despite the absence of a certain band. And, if you've had better things to do than wade through a muddy field in a daze this weekend, there's still a super simple way of catching the action anywhere. Here's how to watch Sunday at Reading 2022.
TechRadar

These headphones could bring you the sound of silence at an affordable price

Audio brand Soundcore has launched a new mid-range Space audio line that might be able to block out 98 percent of outside noise. The lineup (opens in new tab) includes Soundcore's Space A40 earbuds and the Space Q45 headphones, the latter of which incorporate the company’s new “three-stage noise canceling system.” A company representative told us the system utilizes a "dual cavity structure for improved passive noise canceling to filter out high and mid [frequency sounds]..." For filtering low-frequency sounds, the Q45 (opens in new tab) uses a hybrid active noise canceling (ANC) feature. This style of sound-muffling is, according to some experts (opens in new tab), more effective than standard ANC because it uses outward microphones facing in different directions to actively filter external sound.
TechRadar

WinZip PDF Pro review

WinZip PDF Pro offers a clean, simple interface for any PC user needing to manipulate and otherwise interact with PDF documents. The tools are mostly easy to use, and the cost is around average for this type of software. Definitely worth checking out, especially since it offers a free seven-day trial.
