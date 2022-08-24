Read full article on original website
Ulster County’s $1 million error corrected, says top officials
KINGSTON – A $1 million duplicate payment from Ulster County Government to the state has been corrected, County Executive Patrick Ryan and County Comptroller March Gallagher said. In 2020, an erroneous wire transfer to the State Department of Taxation and Finance was identified by the finance department within days,...
RUPCO works to meet HV housing needs
RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.
Dutchess County sets up $12.3M housing fund
A $12.3 million Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund has been created to aid in bringing more affordable housing to the county. The fund was set up at the direction of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The plan called for three new programs to be conducted under the fund: the Housing...
No money lost from million-dollar mistake, county says
A joint statement released from Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and county comptroller March Gallagher on Friday, August 26 challenges the veracity of an allegation first printed by the Daily Freeman contending fiscal mismanagement by Ulster County finance commissioner Burt Gulnick. A former confidential secretary to Gulnick, Heather Mikesh, alleged...
Big Hazardous Waste Event to Happen in Sullivan County, NY
It will help you safely get rid of potentially dangerous products in your home. Life is so busy for everyone lately and keeping everything clean in your home can be very tough. Sometimes things can pile up in the garage and basement and you can completely forget what you have...
Dutchess Sheriff will continue processing pistol permits
POUGHKEEPSIE – Although the state’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of this year New York’s law concerning the issuance of pistol permits will...
Developmentally disabled given warm welcome at Dutchess County Fair
RHINEBECK – The Dutchess County Fair once again participated in “ThinkDIFFERENTLY Thursday”. Individuals with developmental disabilities and their families enjoyed the Dutchess County Fair ahead of the crowds with a special early gate opening at 9:00 a.m. and sensory-sensitive hours throughout the morning on the carnival midway from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Zoning Board halts proposal for 90-acre Getaway House development in Columbia County
Getaway House Incorporated says it offers city-dwellers a chance to escape to the countryside by booking a short stay at one of its campsites. The company planned to set up shop in the Town of Claverack, hoping to situate 38 tiny houses mounted on trailers on Evergreen Estates along State Route 23. Residents objected, arguing that the development on the 90-acre parcel of rural conservation land would constitute a permanent hotel, versus a seasonal campground. Property-owner Richard Cross wrote a letter to the Board of Zoning Appeals recommending Getaway House Incorporated take over the land.
Four polio samples confirmed in Sullivan County as virus spread continues
The poliovirus has been confirmed in four samples in Sullivan County, New York weeks after a polio case left an unvaccinated person in Rockland County paralyzed. The New York State Department of Health says two samples were collected in July and two in August. They are genetically linked to the Rockland County case.
Update: Harmful Algal Blooms Spread to More Parts of Ulster County
More than ever, we have been notified about the dangers that have been lurking in Hudson Valley water. It's important to be aware of the concern not only for ourselves, family and friends but most importantly for our pets that we love dearly. Pet owners understand the feeling of giving...
Black Creek Shoreline (Esopus, Ulster County)
In June 2010, Scenic Hudson protected 3.7 acres that are crucial to enabling public access to 976 acres of protect lands in the Black Creek corridor. The new property will improve public access to other Scenic Hudson lands and the John Burroughs Nature SanctuaryRobert Rodriguez, Jr. A mixture of woods...
Hudson Valley Man Confesses After Missing New York Teacher Killed
A Hudson Valley man gave key details about what led to the death of a missing New York woman and will give clues to help police find her body. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed an Orange County, New York man confessed to killing a woman who went missing from the City of Newburgh in late 2019.
Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
Names released in Thruway van crash in Greene County
New York State Police released the names of those injured in a van rollover on the Thruway in Greene County. It happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B.
Enjoy derbies, rides, and music at the 2022 Columbia County Fair
CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2022 Columbia County Fair is returning on August 31 for its 181st year. The fair runs through September 5 and will feature entertainment, vendors, animals, rides, and more. Advanced ticket sales have already closed, so you’ll need to buy tickets at the gate. According...
Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair
With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY, and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.
Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses
Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
Barton Orchards prepares to welcome visitors days after massive blaze
A major fire on Monday threatened to end a Dutchess County farm that has been a pillar of the community and a destination for tourists for decades. As investigators pieced together what happened, the owners of Barton Orchards in Poughquag were figuring out how to keep family traditions going on the farm.
New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School
Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
