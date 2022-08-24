RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO