Ulster County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster County’s $1 million error corrected, says top officials

KINGSTON – A $1 million duplicate payment from Ulster County Government to the state has been corrected, County Executive Patrick Ryan and County Comptroller March Gallagher said. In 2020, an erroneous wire transfer to the State Department of Taxation and Finance was identified by the finance department within days,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

RUPCO works to meet HV housing needs

RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Dutchess County sets up $12.3M housing fund

A $12.3 million Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund has been created to aid in bringing more affordable housing to the county. The fund was set up at the direction of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The plan called for three new programs to be conducted under the fund: the Housing...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

No money lost from million-dollar mistake, county says

A joint statement released from Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and county comptroller March Gallagher on Friday, August 26 challenges the veracity of an allegation first printed by the Daily Freeman contending fiscal mismanagement by Ulster County finance commissioner Burt Gulnick. A former confidential secretary to Gulnick, Heather Mikesh, alleged...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess Sheriff will continue processing pistol permits

POUGHKEEPSIE – Although the state’s pistol licensing laws are changing in the near future, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office will continue to process pistol permits applications just as it always has. Beginning in September of this year New York’s law concerning the issuance of pistol permits will...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Developmentally disabled given warm welcome at Dutchess County Fair

RHINEBECK – The Dutchess County Fair once again participated in “ThinkDIFFERENTLY Thursday”. Individuals with developmental disabilities and their families enjoyed the Dutchess County Fair ahead of the crowds with a special early gate opening at 9:00 a.m. and sensory-sensitive hours throughout the morning on the carnival midway from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Zoning Board halts proposal for 90-acre Getaway House development in Columbia County

Getaway House Incorporated says it offers city-dwellers a chance to escape to the countryside by booking a short stay at one of its campsites. The company planned to set up shop in the Town of Claverack, hoping to situate 38 tiny houses mounted on trailers on Evergreen Estates along State Route 23. Residents objected, arguing that the development on the 90-acre parcel of rural conservation land would constitute a permanent hotel, versus a seasonal campground. Property-owner Richard Cross wrote a letter to the Board of Zoning Appeals recommending Getaway House Incorporated take over the land.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
scenichudson.org

Black Creek Shoreline (Esopus, Ulster County)

In June 2010, Scenic Hudson protected 3.7 acres that are crucial to enabling public access to 976 acres of protect lands in the Black Creek corridor. The new property will improve public access to other Scenic Hudson lands and the John Burroughs Nature SanctuaryRobert Rodriguez, Jr. A mixture of woods...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Confesses After Missing New York Teacher Killed

A Hudson Valley man gave key details about what led to the death of a missing New York woman and will give clues to help police find her body. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed an Orange County, New York man confessed to killing a woman who went missing from the City of Newburgh in late 2019.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses

Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
MILLERTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Barton Orchards prepares to welcome visitors days after massive blaze

A major fire on Monday threatened to end a Dutchess County farm that has been a pillar of the community and a destination for tourists for decades. As investigators pieced together what happened, the owners of Barton Orchards in Poughquag were figuring out how to keep family traditions going on the farm.
POUGHQUAG, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School

Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

