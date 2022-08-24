GREENWICH — A property once owned by former President Donald Trump is on the market again, this time with an all-time-low asking price. The owners, financier Robert Steinberg and his wife, Suzanne, now want $29.9 million for the 5.8-acre waterfront estate at 21 Vista Drive on a peninsula in Greenwich, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. It was listed for $50 million in 2009, $54 million in 2014 and $32 million most recently, according to the Journal.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO