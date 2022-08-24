ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WestfairOnline

RUPCO works to meet HV housing needs

RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Dutchess County sets up $12.3M housing fund

A $12.3 million Dutchess County Housing Trust Fund has been created to aid in bringing more affordable housing to the county. The fund was set up at the direction of Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro. The plan called for three new programs to be conducted under the fund: the Housing...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Move-in day at SUNY New Paltz

NEW PALTZ – Freshmen started moving into campus housing Thursday at SUNY New Paltz, and it’s the first moving in since Dr. Darrell Wheeler was appointed the new president of the college last month. “Excited, very excited,” said Wheeler, after arriving at Esopus Hall to greet the new...
NEW PALTZ, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Society
City
Newburgh, NY
Orange County, NY
Society
County
Orange County, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New principal announced for Grant D. Morse Elementary School

Saugerties Central School District announces that Kristina Giangreco, of Ravena, has been named the next principal of Grant D. Morse Elementary School, effective August 22. This will be her 19th year in education. Giangreco entered the education field teaching music at Lake Pleasant Central School District and Catskill Central School...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Developmentally disabled given warm welcome at Dutchess County Fair

RHINEBECK – The Dutchess County Fair once again participated in “ThinkDIFFERENTLY Thursday”. Individuals with developmental disabilities and their families enjoyed the Dutchess County Fair ahead of the crowds with a special early gate opening at 9:00 a.m. and sensory-sensitive hours throughout the morning on the carnival midway from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny New Paltz#Affordable Housing#Volunteers#Charity#Jewish Family Service Of#Inspire Cp#Social Justice Studies
Mid-Hudson News Network

Electricians’ union rallies at Rockland County construction site

VALLEY COTTAGE – The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 363 held a labor rally Wednesday in Valley Cottage at the Clarkstown Executive Park where a large warehouse is proposed. Local 363 Business Manager Sam Fratto said they rallied “to protect the standards of local workers which have been...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

No money lost from million-dollar mistake, county says

A joint statement released from Ulster County executive Pat Ryan and county comptroller March Gallagher on Friday, August 26 challenges the veracity of an allegation first printed by the Daily Freeman contending fiscal mismanagement by Ulster County finance commissioner Burt Gulnick. A former confidential secretary to Gulnick, Heather Mikesh, alleged...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
msn.com

Paralytic Polio Strain Spreading, Now Found In Sullivan County

NEW YORK — Poliovirus has now been found in a fourth New York community, state health officials announced Friday. Poliovirus has been found in Sullivan County wastewater, in two samples collected in July and two collected in August. It's genetically linked to the case of paralytic polio previously identified in Rockland County and to the polio in wastewater for months in Rockland and Orange counties. Poliovirus has also been identified in samples collected in New York City, though that was not identified as genetically linked.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster County’s $1 million error corrected, says top officials

KINGSTON – A $1 million duplicate payment from Ulster County Government to the state has been corrected, County Executive Patrick Ryan and County Comptroller March Gallagher said. In 2020, an erroneous wire transfer to the State Department of Taxation and Finance was identified by the finance department within days,...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

TOP HONORS: Local College Earns ‘Best Value’ Top 30 Ranking

We can't argue the fact that life, in general, is more pricey these days, but the cost of a college education is something that has always brought about a great deal of concern for families. As borrowers across the state just learned about the President's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, on the minds of prospective college students and their families is likely the affordability of getting a college education.
NEW PALTZ, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mental health organization to honor police officers for their actions

POUGHKEEPSIE – Mental Health America of Dutchess County (MHA Dutchess) is honoring law enforcement officers at its Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Gala on September 22. MHA Dutchess CEO Andrew O’Grady said the nominated honorees work tirelessly in their respective communities to help individuals suffering from a mental health crisis. The officers and departments were nominated for their exemplary work and successful outcomes.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
KINGSTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy