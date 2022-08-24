Read full article on original website
Highly-Anticipated Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest Event Returns
Break out the lederhosen! Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest returns in September. For over 170 years, Germania of Poughkeepsie has been dedicated to the preservation of, and education to the public about Germany and German American Heritage and Culture. The annual Germania of Poughkeepsie Oktoberfest is one of the most popular annual events in the area, and Townsquare Media is always happy to be a part of it as a media sponsor.
Uncle Giuseppe's opens its new location in Yorktown today
The new grocery store on Downing Drive in Yorktown features a fresh mozzarella station, a beer cave and a food court.
6 Places in the Hudson Valley to Get a Good Whiskey Sour
I once was a regular whiskey drinker. I'd drink my Jack Daniels straight out the bottle at times and would order a whiskey sour from time to time while out at the bars. I eventually switched to vodka, and pretty much put whiskey behind me, other than the occasional whiskey sour still from time to time.
Cool Music Festival in Poughkeepsie this Sunday
Lots of communities have music festivals, but the one coming up this Sunday in Poughkeepsie is a cool music festival with a twist. The music will be playing all around Poughkeepsie, and instead of a stage, the music will be on the porches of some of the most historical and beautiful houses in the area.
Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try
Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
Best Places Around Newburgh, NY for an Oil Change
A summer without air conditioning in you car can be dreadful. I should know because that was me earlier this summer. I went to the place where I typically get an oil change to see if they could check on my air conditioning. They let me pull in, and they got to work. Now, I'm not a big car guy, but I could've sworn that the guy working on my car was working on the oil. Mind you, I got an oil change no more than a month prior to this visit. Then I notice someone stop the guy working on my car, and they have an interesting looking exchange. When the time came to settle up, the person who was ringing me up said they accidentally gave me a new oil change. Since I didn't ask for it, and it was there mistake, it was on the house. Now that's what I call service!
4 Ways to Help Barton Orchards Following Devasting Fire
In life, there are people, places and things that positively change our lives. Whether it's a friend or family member, a local restaurant or business or even a gathering of like-minded people, these are special moments. It's important to have places we feel safe, people that we can trust, and...
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
New Medical Update on Cat Thrown Out of Moving Car in Middletown
At first, Nicole DiLorenzo couldn't believe what she was seeing. Driving down Goshen Turnpike near Middletown, NY, something was suddenly thrown from the window of the silver sedan driving in front of her. As it tumbled down the road and came to a stop, it became clear what DiLorenzo was looking at: a tiny orange kitten.
TripAdvisor Blog
The Catskills town that has it all
A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
westchesterfamily.com
Best Air Shows to Check Out with Your Kids
Kids obsessed with airplanes? While it’s always fun to look up and watch airplanes soaring in the sky, there are a few nearby air shows where you can make a whole experience out of it. At these air shows, you and your kids can learn more about historic airplanes, watch planes soar, see some wild pyrotechnics, and even take mini airplane rides. Check out more below to plan your air show adventure.
Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business, Destroying Storefront
A Hudson Valley driver turned one local business into a drive-thru on Tuesday morning. Just before 10am a huge crash was heard on Route 9 as a car busted its way through the front doors of a busy storefront. Eyewitnesses say there was no warning before a silver Honda CR-V jumped the curb and went flying through the glass doors, sending workers scrambling.
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
wallstreetwindow.com
Check Out The Sleeve House Home For Sale Near Ancram, NY (Unusual Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
Check out this unusual real estate listing. It is the Sleeve House and is for sale in Gallatin, New York, which is near Catskill and right in between Albany and New York City. We take a look at it in this video tour. According to the real estate listing, “the...
Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend
There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
RUPCO works to meet HV housing needs
RUPCO, a nonprofit based in Kingston in Ulster County on Aug. 22 announced a partnership with Sullivan County in which RUPCO is administrating Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to assist with housing needs. RUPCO says the funds can assist low-income first-time homebuyers in Sullivan with down-payments and closing costs by providing grants up to $45,000. In addition, homeowners in need of housing rehabilitation can receive grants of up to $35,000 for single-family home repairs. Grants also are available to help replace mobile homes.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Developmentally disabled given warm welcome at Dutchess County Fair
RHINEBECK – The Dutchess County Fair once again participated in “ThinkDIFFERENTLY Thursday”. Individuals with developmental disabilities and their families enjoyed the Dutchess County Fair ahead of the crowds with a special early gate opening at 9:00 a.m. and sensory-sensitive hours throughout the morning on the carnival midway from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Big Hazardous Waste Event to Happen in Sullivan County, NY
It will help you safely get rid of potentially dangerous products in your home. Life is so busy for everyone lately and keeping everything clean in your home can be very tough. Sometimes things can pile up in the garage and basement and you can completely forget what you have...
Pharmaceutical Collection & Waste Disposal for Orange County Residents
I was doing some house cleaning back in 2020 and wedged in the back of some cabinets were some old medication bottles. Some were even from when I was a baby! Most of them were empty, a couple of them had a couple thing still left in them. I was wondering why we still had them after all these years. Why didn't we get rid of them sooner? Turns out, to dispose of them properly, it's harder than I thought.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 24 – Aug 30
Culture and fun. Kingston’s second annual African-American Cultural Festival. Sunday, August 28, 12 to 6 p.m. at Harambee, 157 Pine Street, Kingston. Food, music, dancing and more to celebrate African-American culture of the Hudson Valley and beyond. Stunning views and local crafts. Phoenicia Flea: A Summer Market at OLANA.
