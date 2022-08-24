A South Lafourche fan got the thrill of a lifetime on Friday night, getting to score a touchdown for the team he loves prior to their big jamboree game with H.L. Bourgeois. Ryan Boudreaux is an avid Tarpons fan who bleeds blue. Prior to the start of the season, South Lafourche Athletic Director Brian Callais met with Boudreaux's family and helped organize Boudreaux's opportunity to get the moment of a lifetime: the chance to suit up and play with the Tarpons.

