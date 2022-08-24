Read full article on original website
Related
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Terrebonne General High School Football Jamboree
Thibodaux, Ellender, Central Lafourche and South Terrebonne got live work at the Terrebonne General High School Football Jamboree. In the opener, Thibodaux pushed past Ellender 28-14 with dominant, up-tempo offense. In the nightcap, South Terrebonne beat Central Lafourche 25-3. See photos of the games. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Golden Meadow vs. E.D. White - Middle School Football
E.D. White scored a 28-16 victory over Golden Meadow on Thursday night in the season-opening game between both teams. See photos of the game online.
lafourchegazette.com
WATCH: Tarpon fan gets special moment before team's jamboree with HLB
A South Lafourche fan got the thrill of a lifetime on Friday night, getting to score a touchdown for the team he loves prior to their big jamboree game with H.L. Bourgeois. Ryan Boudreaux is an avid Tarpons fan who bleeds blue. Prior to the start of the season, South Lafourche Athletic Director Brian Callais met with Boudreaux's family and helped organize Boudreaux's opportunity to get the moment of a lifetime: the chance to suit up and play with the Tarpons.
lafourchegazette.com
PHOTOS: Cardinals cruise past Terrebonne at Lafourche Jamboree
E.D. White cruised past Terrebonne on Friday in the opening game of the Lafourche Parish Jamboree, scoring a 31-7 win. The Cardinals dominated on defense and special teams in the win with Matthew Melancon running a punt back for a touchdown, taking another inside the 10-yard-line and also recovering a fumble in the win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FNF31: Live Louisiana football scores — August 26
Friday Night Football is back bigger and better than ever for its 31st season! Check out scores from your local teams here and don't forget to check out the action on Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Teams get one last chance at live work at Lafourche Jamboree
The Lafourche Parish Jamboree rolled through South Lafourche High School's Memorial Stadium on Friday night with E.D. White, Terrebonne, H.L. Bourgeois and host South Lafourche all getting live work. The Cardinals and Braves emerged as winners of the shortened 30-minute games, but all the teams will now be 0-0 again...
lafourchegazette.com
PHOTOS: Braves rally late to get 1-point win over Tarpons
H.L. Bourgeois rallied from a 12-0 deficit to score 13-straight points on Friday to secure a 13-12 jamboree win over South Lafourche. The game was the 2nd game of the Lafourche Parish Jamboree and featured some good and bad spots for both teams. See photos of the game online.
stmarynow.com
Nine young women vie for S&P queen title
Nine area young women are vying for the title of 87th Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Queen. A king will also be announced. The coronation pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Tickets, available at the door while seating lasts, are $8 for adults and $6 for children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU Reveille
Humidity, hospitality: Out-of-state students discuss LSU, what makes Louisiana different
Although most of LSU's student population is composed of students from Louisiana, the number of out-of-state students continues to grow each year. In 2021, out-of-state students made up 22% of the university's undergraduate class, according to the University Fall Facts for 2021. As the size of freshman classes at LSU...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Judge rules that LSU must pay former OL coach 6 figures over improper firing
LSU will have to pay the remaining part of a contract to a former assistant coach because of an improper firing, a judge has ruled. The Advocate reported that James Cregg, who was the offensive line coach at LSU from 2018-20, that LSU must pay Cregg $492,945 after he was accused of violating NCAA rules. It’s the remaining part of his contract with the school.
houmatimes.com
Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Breaks Fundraising Record
On the evening of August 20th, 2022 Junior Auxiliary of Houma’s Dancing with the Stars Annual Fundraiser, presented this year by GIS, returned to a record breaking, sold-out crowd after a 2 year pandemic hiatus. JAH’s signature event presents local celebrities paired with professional dancers to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy while raising funds to assist families and children in need throughout Terrebonne Parish.
houmatimes.com
Creole Classic Festival set for September
The Creole Classic Fishing Tournament announced the Creole Classic Fest is coming to Thibodaux. The festival will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, at the Harang Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux. Guests will enjoy a day of family fun, including live music by Good Feelin’, a live auction, LSU watch party, a cook off, a corn hole tournament, and much more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
Teenager shot in the leg in St. Charles Parish
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a female juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan. According to officials, juveniles discharged a firearm across the street, striking several vehicles and...
brproud.com
Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
myneworleans.com
7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans
Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Structures believed to be the oldest in North America made by man are in Louisiana. To be more precise: in Baton Rouge. According to a story from The Advocate, research suggests that the mounds located on LSU's campus are the oldest known structures made by man in North America. The...
msn.com
Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes
Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
Fundraiser set for officer injured downtown
If the customer mentions the officer's name, 20 percent of their purchases will be donated to Brian Rozas and his family.
lpso.net
Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat made to a woman and her family who reside in the northern area of Lafourche Parish. The threat was reportedly made by an individual in Vermillion Parish. Out of an abundance of caution, deputies are present at the family’s home and schools where the children attend.
wbrz.com
Person shot near Spanish Town Road Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Thursday morning near Spanish Town Road, only blocks from another shooting that happened late Wednesday night. Officials said they are responding to the 700 area of North 19th Street. Police say one male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
Comments / 0