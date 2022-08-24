Read full article on original website
Psychologist to discuss school shooting prevention with Utah law enforcement, educators
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Active shooter training is such a vital issue, the state is bringing in an expert to talk about the psychology of school shooters and how noticing warning signs can help save lives. Dr. Peter Langman, PhD, is the Director of Research and School Safety...
New program helps address nursing shortage in Utah
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A new accelerated nursing program in Utah has joined the lineup of options to fill the growing demand for nurses. Grand Canyon University just opened its new state-of-the-art facility in Sandy. It’s offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that puts nurses on the frontlines of healthcare in just 16 months.
Utah lieutenant governor won't remove state lawmaker from ballot
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said she won’t remove the newly named head of the Department of Natural Resources from the ballot where he remains a candidate for the House of Representatives. In a letter Wednesday, Henderson told attorneys for the Utah Democratic...
Understaffed centers, overworked dispatchers raise concerns about 911 wait times
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In her seven years as a dispatcher with the Utah Department of Public Safety, Monica Phillips has handled a lot of calls. Among those was the life she may have saved by coaching a 911 caller to stay in his car with his seatbelt on after he crashed on the highway during a snow storm.
Rocky Mountain Power burying power lines as part of effort to reduce wildfire risk
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) crews are in the middle of a $250 million multiyear effort to mitigate the risk of wildfires caused by power equipment. “What we want to do is make sure that our system is not the cause of ignition,” said Tiffany Erickson, spokesperson for RMP.
