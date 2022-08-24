ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

New program helps address nursing shortage in Utah

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A new accelerated nursing program in Utah has joined the lineup of options to fill the growing demand for nurses. Grand Canyon University just opened its new state-of-the-art facility in Sandy. It’s offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that puts nurses on the frontlines of healthcare in just 16 months.
SANDY, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah lieutenant governor won't remove state lawmaker from ballot

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said she won’t remove the newly named head of the Department of Natural Resources from the ballot where he remains a candidate for the House of Representatives. In a letter Wednesday, Henderson told attorneys for the Utah Democratic...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
West Valley City, UT
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy