kjzz.com
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say
A man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire on Thursday morning
kjzz.com
Layton crews unable to fight house fire from within due to large amounts of debris
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Fire crews responded to a home that was producing heavy smoke on Wednesday morning, but they were unable to manage the incident as they typically would. The incident happened in the area of 1100 North and Hill Field Road, where a fire initially was reported...
Gephardt Daily
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
POLICE: Man sets Layton apartment complex on fire amid schizophrenic episode
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect out of Layton, Utah is facing a Second Degree Felony Arson charge after police say he intentionally set his apartment complex on fire. At this time, the suspect in this case, Shaun Gale, 41, has been booked into Davis County Jail. Representatives of the Layton Police Department (LPD) say […]
kmyu.tv
Stockton issues emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses fighting Jacob City Fire
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — Stockton issued an emergency outdoor watering ban due to losses sustained while fighting the Jacob City Fire. In a letter released from the town's mayor, he said they will need to take out a $3 million loan to replace the water system. He also states...
kmyu.tv
Stockton looking to inquire $3 million loan to help replace water system
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Stockton issued a letter to residents stating that the water system needs to be replaced and that a $3 million loan is required. The proposed loan would raise residents' monthly rates by $66 per month, and the mayor stated that if the loan is not approved, the town may be forced to unincorporate.
KSLTV
One dead after ‘major crash’ on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
kmyu.tv
Retired park ranger rescues 9-year-old from submerged truck in Summit County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 9-year-old boy was critically injured and placed on life support Tuesday after becoming entrapped in a truck that rolled off the boat ramp at Smith and Morehouse reservoir. There were three children in the truck, including another 9-year-old boy who escaped on his...
KSLTV
Tooele Co. town issues boil order, plans emergency meeting to discuss replacing water system
STOCKTON, Utah — Residents in the town of Stockton have been told to boil their water until further notice due to possible contamination from the Jacob City Fire burn scar. Mayor Nando Meli said the town had been using its emergency well for water since the fire burned areas upstream from its water treatment plant intake.
kmyu.tv
Police release body cam video of officer-involved shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — West Valley City police released body cam video showing one of their officers shooting suspect 39-year-old Michael Halsey. The shooting happened on Aug. 7 in the parking lot of the Indoor Swapmeet Market at 1400 West 3500 South. The video is one minute...
Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
KSLTV
Murray haunted house closed over code dispute
MURRAY, Utah — City officials have shut down a haunted house in Murray after they say the owner made changes that aren’t up to safety and fire codes. The owner, Timothy Riggs, said he’s a target and believes the city wants him gone for good. Dead City...
Child in extremely critical condition after truck rolls into Utah reservoir
Three children were rescued from a truck that ended up in a Utah reservoir Monday evening, but one is in life-threatening condition.
Gephardt Daily
UHP warns of traffic delays in Tooele County, near Lake Point
LAKE POINT, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers to expect travel delays if traveling through the Tooele County area of State Route 36 near Interstate 80, near Lake Point. “A crash in the Lake Point area is causing some travel delays...
kjzz.com
Suspect from SWAT standoff booked, released, arrested again within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was arrested by the Salt Lake City SWAT team on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, shortly after being released from jail. In a jail booking report Tuesday night, a Salt Lake City police detective said 41-year-old Maurice Raffoul presented a ‘substantial danger’ if released from jail.
Improper turn sends motorcyclist to hospital
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies responded to an injury accident on Kilby Road, just east of Fresh Market in Pinebrook, on Tuesday. The injury occurred when a […]
KUTV
Crash in South Ogden leaves Weber District school bus blocking Highway 89
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A crash in South Ogden on Tuesday morning left a Weber School District bus blocking an intersection on Highway 89. The Utah Department of Transportation reported the incident at the 850 East traffic light just after 7:50 a.m. A WSD spokesperson said the bus...
ksl.com
Midvale man charged with spray painting cars at Salt Lake dealerships
SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man who allegedly told police he took a bus to downtown Salt Lake City so he could vandalize something is now facing criminal charges. Damien McNear, 42, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with three counts of criminal mischief, two second-degree felonies and a class B misdemeanor.
