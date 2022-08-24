Read full article on original website
Will Smith’s new look sparks speculation of a DCEU return
If there’s one way for a fallen A-list megastar to get themselves back in the good graces of their fanbase, then returning to a blockbuster franchise that’s guaranteed to make a ton of money and put plenty of butts in seats is arguably the safest way to do it, with Will Smith‘s bald and bearded look sparking scuttlebutt that he could be lined up for a DCEU return.
‘I Love My Dad’ star Patton Oswalt touts dark comedy film as the cure to Netflix fatigue
Patton Oswalt is touting the newest dark comedy he stars in, I Love My Dad, as the cure you need for Netflix fatigue — or at least, that’s what you would gather from the comedian and actor’s latest post on Twitter. Oswalt shared an image for I...
It’s Ruffalo vs. Norton as MCU fans kick off the battle of the Banners
Mark Ruffalo has been our Hulk for the past decade now, having made his debut as Bruce Banner in 2012’s The Avengers, but some long-in-the-tooth Marvel fans still fondly remember Edward Norton’s take from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. And with Ruffalo back on our screens weekly in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the old debate between MCU lovers over which is the better presentation of the Jade Giant has now reawoken on Reddit.
‘Star Wars’ stans ponder how Darth Vader would fare in a duel against other iconic villains
Ever since his reappearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi and performing such jaw-dropping feats as Force-pulling a ship in full thrust, Star Wars fans have once again been reminded of just how badass Darth Vader is. Now, the fandom is asking a very important question: How would the legendary Sith Lord fare if faced with other iconic villains from the Skywalker Saga?
An anemic horror remake bays for lukewarm blood on the streaming charts
Hollywood’s insistence that every recognizable horror property under the sun be subjected to a remake always meant that a new version of Carrie was inevitable, but even then, the 2013 adaptation of the Stephen King classic that was previously turned into an all-timer by Brian De Palma managed to disappoint.
Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Accuses Him of Financial Misdeeds
As more details begin to surface about the split between Sylvester Stallone and his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, it’s been revealed that the Rocky star’s soon-to-be ex is accusing him of financial misdeeds. Fox News reports that in the court documents, Sylvester Stallone’s now estranged wife...
Every Kevin Bacon horror movie, ranked
Kevin Bacon has taken on many movie genres for over more than forty years. His loose feet still conjure up specific images for some fans, but that musical drama was only one of his moves. Bacon burst onto the screen in 1978’s National Lampoon’s Animal House, and four years later,...
DC fans wonder what would happen if ‘Batgirl’ got released and bombed anyway
Everyone, including the American government, are all up in arms after it was announced that Batgirl would be shelved by Warner Bros and DC. But what if it wasn’t? After all, Stephen Hawking believed in alternate universes, so surely there is a world similar to our own that announced the film’s release. What if Batgirl was released, would the film be a success? Or did DC and Warner Bros make the right decision to shelve it because it was going to flop anyway?
The early end to an abandoned fantasy franchise makes a final streaming stand
A franchise that earned over $1.5 billion at the box office across three installments hardly sounds like a candidate to be given the boot and ended much earlier than planned, but the law of diminishing returns quickly set in when it came to The Chronicles of Narnia. The Lion, The...
Fans ponder which blockbusters would have benefited from being split in two
For a brief while, paying patrons were getting worried that the conclusion to every major franchise would end up splitting its final chapter in two. Of course, we were told it was a decision made entirely for creative purposes, but it’s not as if anyone bought the party line for even a second.
A well-meaning but woeful Kevin Hart comedy rises up the streaming charts
In the wake of Kevin Hart‘s latest comedic caper landing on Netflix — Me Time, co-starring Mark Wahlberg, which is facing an onslaught of awful reviews — it’s time to turn the clock back to another vehicle for the short-stacked stand-up comedian and actor which was similarly met with an underwhelming critical reception when it landed in 2019. Unlike Me Time, however, at least The Upside was aiming to be something good.
Fans don’t understand the hate for Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Samaritan’
A brand new superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone sounds like the ideal way to spend a Friday, which is exactly what a huge number of fans have been doing now that Samaritan is finally available to stream on Prime Video. It’s been a long time coming for the street-level story,...
Fans crown ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ the best A24 film of all time
The fans have spoken, and Everything Everywhere All at Once has been crowned A24’s all-time best, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, who runs a laundromat with her husband, Waymond. The business is struggling to make ends meet when the IRS comes calling for an audit, and things get worse when Waymond files for divorce. Then the extraordinary happens when she meets Alpha Waymond, a version of her husband from an alternate dimension. From there, things get weird as Evelyn gets a crash course in the Multiverse with a plot that would make Marvel Studios proud.
Netflix’s new comedy is getting trashed by critics
August 26 has been a pretty busy day for movies; the supernatural horror feature The Invitation just dropped into theaters, Sylvester Stallone’s superhero flick Samaritan made its way to Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix put forth Me Time, the Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg buddy comedy. These films may...
Will Arwen Undómiel be in the ‘Rings of Power?’
One of the best-known Elves from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Arwen Undómiel is a vital element of Peter Jackson’s thrilling trio of films. Her role from books to films was altered somewhat, providing Arwen with far more screen time and a more central role in the trilogy’s conflict. Flawlessly portrayed by Liv Tyler in each of the first three Lord of the Rings films, the character quickly wormed her way into fans’ hearts and purchased real estate. More than two decades after the first film hit theaters, fans still love Arwen. They’d love to see her get a nod in Amazon Prime’s upcoming Rings of Power, but does the show’s setting allow for a cameo from this fan-favorite Elf?
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner explains why (almost) every episode has a credits scene
While fans know to always stick around to the very end of the credits of every single Marvel movie for that one extra tag scene (even if it’s often just a five-second gag), the process of wading through the — extremely long — credits of an episode of an MCU Disney Plus show is much more of a gamble. Sometimes you might be rewarded with some bonus material, or you might have just wasted seven minutes of your life.
Watch: ‘White Noise’ trailer teases Adam Driver in ageless dark comedy
The trailer for White Noise is here, and it teases your typical American family faced with an ominous threat from director Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver. Based on the classic postmodern novel by Don DeLillo, the story is part comedy, part drama, and part horror/mystery as it traces a year in the life of a midwestern college professor through the mundane — and sometimes extraordinary — ups and downs of modern life. The original novel intertwines themes such as academia, catastrophic pollution, chemical dependency, the nature of fame, and death, all seen through a darkly satirical lens.
‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on their mysterious character
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole’s mysterious motivations. In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel talks about the Dornish knight and his actions in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. “Well, I think that, you know, if you read the...
‘Glee’ star Heather Morris says Jennifer Lopez won’t hire dancers who are Virgos
Looks like dancing Virgos with dreams of performing with Jennifer Lopez are out of luck, according to former Glee actress Heather Morris. Morris, who previously worked as a backup dancer for Virgo superstar Beyoncé, shared a story about J Lo’s decision to cut a group of dancing Virgos just because of their star sign.
A disappointing thriller reopens a cold case on the streaming Top 10
Believe it or not, but there used to be a time when Ryan Reynolds would tackle projects that didn’t require him to do little else than play an extension of himself. Perhaps one of the reasons why the actor feels so comfortable in his wheelhouse is that his more experimental efforts didn’t tend to find much success, with 2014’s The Captive one of several examples.
