The Jordan Granville Pro is Jordan Brand's Newest Lifestyle Sneaker
While a key part of Jordan Brand is introducing new and classic looks to its Air Jordan line, the label also continues to broaden its catalog with an array of lifestyle models. Recently, this expansion has included experimental designs such as the Jordan System.23 clog and is now supported by the Jordan Granville Pro.
Nike Air More Uptempo "Wheat Gum" Has a Release Date
The lineup continues to expand with its high-top offerings of the Air More Uptempo silhouette. Arriving for the Fall season is the shoe in a “Wheat Gum” colorway. The new shoe comes dressed in a mix of wheat, white and gum light brown color scheme, constructed in an all-leather base. Since it is arriving in a tonal hue, the “AIR” branding is only highlighted by its standout bubble lettering in quilted-like stitching. The rest of the shoe is detailed in a wheat-tumbled leather base and mesh tongues. The shoe sits atop a white midsole, while a gum outsole rounds out the design.
New Balance 2002R "Eclipse/Castlerock" Colorway Is Revealed
New Balance and its lifestyle footwear category are absolutely killing the sneaker game right now thanks to its constant output of noise-making collaborations and aesthetically pleasing general releases. The brand has a handful of silhouettes that are running up the sales numbers right now, one of which is the 2002R. Hot off the heels of being revealed in a clean “Calm Taupe” colorway, the model thrown itself back to the frontlines to reveal a new “Eclipse/Castlerock” iteration.
Nike Cooks Up a Minimal Air Max Penny 1 "Photon Dust" Colorway
Will typically pull a retro basketball out of the vault each year and give it a plethora of moments to shine through vintage bring-backs and collaborative projects. In 2022, we’re seeing a wave of Air Max Penny 1s hit the market, and after being filtered through the lens of Social Status, the silhouette is being fashioned in a crispy clean “Photon Dust” palette.
Nike Livens Up the Air Max 95 with "Tour Yellow" Embellishments
The Air Max 95 is one of the most revered models in Nike’s Air Max lineage, and its signature detail is anatomy-inspired upper paneling that offers the Swoosh’s color designers plenty of room for experimentation. The latest results from the mad scientists in Beaverton is a “Tour Yellow” colorway that’s reminiscent of 2006’s famous Air Jordan 4 “Tour Yellow” and also offers some slight LIVESTRONG vibes — save for the cheating and lying, of course.
Sean Pablo Is Back Again for Another Converse One Star Pro Collaboration
As an OG Supreme skater, Converse CONS teammate and founder of streetwear label Paradis3, Sean Pablo is at the root of the California skate scene. Following his debut collaboration with Converse on the One Star Pro that launched in 2021, the pro rider is now back again for a second take.
Sole Mates: FAUST and His Nike SB Dunk High Collaboration
Growing up in the Big Apple, FAUST was always surrounded by graffiti. Whether it was MTA subway stations, street corners or brownstone apartment buildings, artistry was always within reach. The genesis of his creative journey started out in high school, when he’d pore over various artists’ works to mimic their styles until he established his own. And after developing his signature design language, the city became his canvas. Today, he’s become one of the most decorated graffiti artists in the space, earning himself several accolades like the prestigious Young Guns Award from the Art Directors Club and five Type Directors Club awards plus brand partnerships with the likes of.
Song for the Mute's adidas Originals SUPERTURF "SFTM-001" Is (Kind of) Dropping
Melvin Tanaya and Lyna Ty‘s Australian label Song for the Mute is about to break free from the realms of its IYKYK crowd as it steps into the world of collaboration, welcoming adidas Originals along for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection with its SUPERTURF “SFTM-001” in “Honeycomb.”
Givenchy's New TK-360+ Wears Gradient Heat-Bonded Graphics
Matthew M Williams‘ tenure at Givenchy has brought cutting-edge products like 3D-printed nylon sunglasses, a bevy of clog-inspired footwear, and an overall recontextualization of luxury. At the forefront of this are numbers like the TK-360 sneaker, a pair loved so much by Williams himself that he chose to spotlight it in his issue of Sole Mates. Now, the luxury fashion house has debuted its updated TK-360+, a pair first seen in March and later on in the Fall/Winter 2022 runway show.
New Balance Keeps it Chill On the 2002R "Calm Taupe"
In the last two years, the 2002R has become one of New Balance’s most popular lifestyle silhouettes. It’s an interesting new path for the model: first released back in 2010 as the 2002 (the “R” was added in 2020), it was originally a top-of-the-line running shoe that retailed for $250. Now, it’s a beloved casual option that combines the OG 2002’s top half with the midsole unit of the 860v2. It also drops in several fresh colorways every season, the latest of which to appear is a chill “Calm Taupe.”
A Closer Look at the Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels x adidas Originals Superturf Adventure
Following the reveal of the Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels x Originals Superturf Adventure, we now have a closer look at the threeway collaborative shoes that just arrived on HBX. The latest style made in part with recycled production waste is said to combine ’90s culture and hiking aesthetics.
Maison Margiela and Reebok Present the Zig CR
While Reebok boasts a broad collaborative catalog of artists, designers and brands, its partnership with Maison Margiela has certainly stood out in recent years. Whether it be reimagining classics with a Margiela touch or transforming them into something new such as the various Instapump Fury variants, the duo has a diverse history. Expanding on this, the Zig CR is the latest project from the ongoing collaboration. Quietly debuting via Machine-A as a new collaborative croafer, the shoe has now officially launched courtesy of Maison Margiela.
Nike Gives Its Dunk Low a "Pink Oxford" Makeover
Over the last few years, we’ve seen plenty of versions of the Dunk Low. And while the novelty of the silhouette has been in danger of wearing off,. has continued to keep us invested with new and refreshing iterations that consistently give the design fresh leases of life. One example of this is the Swoosh’s newly-introduced “Pink Oxford” edition.
HOKA ONE ONE Mafate 3 Is the Ultimate Trail Runner
After introducing the all-new Mach 5 silhouette earlier this year, HOKA ONE ONE now revisits its Mafate 3 silhouette, delivering three new colorways. Built as the ultimate rocky mountain trail runner, the silhouette is equipped with high-performance cushioning, a late-stage meta-rocker for a more nimble foot roll, and abrasion-resistant rubbers.
Early Look at the N.HOOLYWOOD x INVINCIBLE x New Balance 2002R GORE-TEX "Navy"
We still have the last few weeks of Summer and Fall to get through, but before you know it the colder and wetter seasons are going to be here. It’s never too early to have a protective pair of sneakers on deck, and thankfully N.HOOLYWOOD, INVINCIBLE and New Balance are reconnecting this year to produce a GORE-TEX-lined 2002R. This forthcoming colorway serves as a follow-up to the military-inspired installment that the trio ushered in Fall 2020.
New Balance 90/60 Gets Styled With a "Black/Castlerock" Color Scheme
When introducing or re-introducing a silhouette to the market, New Balance‘s strategy has been consistently formulaic. First, it will filter the silhouette through a collaborative partner to generate excitement over the model and then. it will gradually build out its inline catalog. This has rung true for the New Balance 90/60 which was crafted alongside Joe Freshgoods back in May 2022, and now it’s returning to center stage to unveil a GR “Black/Castlerock” colorway.
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
Nike SNKRS Is Hosting an Open Call for New SNKRS Live Hosts
If you’ve ever wanted to be a part of the SNKRS app, your chance is now: has announced an open call for new SNKRS Live hosts. A community-focused piece of the SNKRS app that boasts live content, exclusive interviews and the occasional shock drop, SNKRS Live is a key piece of Nike’s efforts to increase audience interaction — beyond just trying to get the latest drop, that is — with the app.
The best plus-size gym-wear shops for women – from leggings that won’t roll down to supportive sports bras
Until a few years ago it was virtually impossible for plus-size people to find gym clothes that would fit them. Fortunately, it now seems brands are catching on to the fact that, actually, people of all sizes work out – so we’re starting to see more and more variety in the workout gear that’s available to us, which is as it should be.However, it’s fair to say that not all products are created equally, and just because something goes up to a seemingly bigger size, it doesn’t mean it will actually be fit for purpose (we’re mostly looking at you,...
The Praying x adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Receives Release Date
Teased back in June, Praying has now returned to announce the official release of its adidas Supernova Cushion 7 collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the Los Angeles/New York label centered around a post-Internet aesthetic, drawing from elements of fast fashion, pop-culture, with underlying tones of religion and dogma, launched a countdown for the release of the shoe.
