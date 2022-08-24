Read full article on original website
Song for the Mute's adidas Originals SUPERTURF "SFTM-001" Is (Kind of) Dropping
Melvin Tanaya and Lyna Ty‘s Australian label Song for the Mute is about to break free from the realms of its IYKYK crowd as it steps into the world of collaboration, welcoming adidas Originals along for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection with its SUPERTURF “SFTM-001” in “Honeycomb.”
The Praying x adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Receives Release Date
Teased back in June, Praying has now returned to announce the official release of its adidas Supernova Cushion 7 collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the Los Angeles/New York label centered around a post-Internet aesthetic, drawing from elements of fast fashion, pop-culture, with underlying tones of religion and dogma, launched a countdown for the release of the shoe.
Wood Wood's Cozy FW22 Collection Featuring Tal R Artwork Has Dropped
Karl-Oskar Olsen and Brian SS Jensen’s Danish imprint Wood Wood turns 20 this year, and to mark the occasion the label has delivered its Fall/Winter 2022 collection with a bang. First seen during Copenhagen Fashion Week in February, the FW22 offering comprises a multitude of pieces made in collaboration with the Danish painter Tal R, most of which are influenced or directly reference the artist’s extensive archive.
Nike Air More Uptempo "Wheat Gum" Has a Release Date
The lineup continues to expand with its high-top offerings of the Air More Uptempo silhouette. Arriving for the Fall season is the shoe in a “Wheat Gum” colorway. The new shoe comes dressed in a mix of wheat, white and gum light brown color scheme, constructed in an all-leather base. Since it is arriving in a tonal hue, the “AIR” branding is only highlighted by its standout bubble lettering in quilted-like stitching. The rest of the shoe is detailed in a wheat-tumbled leather base and mesh tongues. The shoe sits atop a white midsole, while a gum outsole rounds out the design.
Sean Pablo Is Back Again for Another Converse One Star Pro Collaboration
As an OG Supreme skater, Converse CONS teammate and founder of streetwear label Paradis3, Sean Pablo is at the root of the California skate scene. Following his debut collaboration with Converse on the One Star Pro that launched in 2021, the pro rider is now back again for a second take.
The Jordan Granville Pro is Jordan Brand's Newest Lifestyle Sneaker
While a key part of Jordan Brand is introducing new and classic looks to its Air Jordan line, the label also continues to broaden its catalog with an array of lifestyle models. Recently, this expansion has included experimental designs such as the Jordan System.23 clog and is now supported by the Jordan Granville Pro.
Offset Joins Forces With Moneybagg Yo for New Single "Code"
Offset and Moneybagg Yo have reunited for their newest collab, “Code.”. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the track is produced by Money Musik, ARJI and Veyis and follows last week’s “54321,” which was produced by Baby Keem. “Code” marks Offset and Moneybagg Yo’s second collaborative effort this 2022; the pair previously teamed up for Trippie Redd‘s “Big 14.”
G-SHOCK’s Neo Utility Series Presents Three Monochrome Models Equipped With Metallic Camouflage Dial
With no plans of slowing down, G-SHOCK returns with the all-new Neo Utility series, including three new watches: DW-5600SKC-1, GA-100SKC-1A and GA-700SKC-1A. The featured models don a glossy, semitranslucent bezel and case, punctuated with metallic camouflage accents applied to the dial. To achieve street style elements that complement the label’s...
Hasbro Pulse and CAPCOM Drop Premium Crimson Hawk Ranger Action Figure
Hasbro Pulse has just released another action figure as part of its collaborative Lightning Collection. As a mash-up between Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and CAPCOM‘s Street Fighter, the figure sees the Crimson Hawk Ranger (also known as the Ryu Ranger) in six-inch action figure form. The toy features 20...
Aiiroh x Corum Bubble Reimagines Street Artist's 'Black Série Rose' Artwork For The Wrist
Swiss watch brand Corum has partnered with French street artist Aiiroh for a new Bubble watch and artwork. The 47mm Corum Bubble x Aiiroh continues the use of the unmistakeable Bubble silhouette as a canvas for artistic expression, a constant since the Bubble was launched 22 years ago. The black...
Sage Elsesser and Converse Celebrate 10 Years with a Fastbreak Pro Collaboration
Regarded as one of Converse’s most prolific riders, Sage Elsesser intersects his devotion to sport with miscellaneous activities, including visual art, music production and modeling. Commonly known as Navy Blue, the multi-faceted creative has sat at the helm of skateboarding for over ten years, and his partnership with Converse is an ideal reflection. As the duo celebrates its lengthy union, it delivers a collaborative Fastbreak Pro that speaks to Elsesser’s past and present personas.
The Artem Pylypenko x Hatton Labs Jewelry Collaboration Is Rooted in Love and Light
Ukrainian designer Artem Pylypenko has united with Hatton Labs for a new jewelry capsule collection. Designed entirely by Pylypenko partly as a response to the war in Ukraine, the creative’s collection serves as a symbol of hope and light. Comprising the collection is an array of minimalist chains and...
Rina Sawayama Reflects With Emotional Track “Phantom”
Rina Sawayama has released a new track titled “Phantom.” The new arrival marks the fourth song shared from the Japanese-British musician’s forthcoming album, Hold the Girl. The emotional track reflects on her life and previous actions of trying to appease others. In the newfound clarity, the artist...
White Cube Published a New Monograph on Legendary Abstract Artist Al Held
Documenting his 50-year career. American artist Al Held once said “the best abstract painting transforms its formal qualities into metaphors for truths unavailable to direct perception.” As a pioneer of the Hard-edge movement, Held aimed to simplify complex phenomena to its constituent elements — color, line and form.
Frank Ocean’s Homer ‘Dogs’ Collection Arrives in "Cadmium Red"
Frank Ocean’s Homer ‘Dogs’ collection has arrived in another sensory colorway. This time, the exciting jewelry is done up in a moving “Cadmium Red”. Since Homer’s launch in August 2021, the jewelry brand has continuously delivered on putting forth contemporary and vibrant pieces. The ‘Dogs’ collection made its debut in July of this year and has featured “Chet Blue,” “Alpine,” “Canary,” “Clover” and “Soba” colorways. Like the previous editions, the new “Cadmium Red” offering features three pendants including The Dolly Pendant, The Iggy Pendant and The Weezy Pendant alongside the H-Bone series of pendants, necklaces, bracelets and rings.
Kosuke Kawamura x Seiko 5 Sports Watches Are a Historical Mash-up
Japanese graphic designer and collage artist Kosuke Kawamura has created a pair of eye-catching Seiko 5 Sports watches. The Seiko 5 Sports x Kosuke Kawamura SKX limited edition watches are based on “his graphic design and textural collage expertise.”. Kawamura has created a horological collage or mash-up, seeking to...
KAWS and Infinite Archives Dream Up T-Shirt For a Good Cause
Following the reveal of their collaboration, KAWS and Easy Otabor’s Infinite Archives have just arrived on HBX with their special-edition t-shirt in support of Theaster Gates’ non-profit organization, Rebuild Foundation. Available in brown, the t-shirt’s center is adorned with the text “REBUILD,” imagined in KAWS’ signature font and...
P.F. Candle Co. x The Hundreds Invoke the Ocean With New Scent
Los Angeles-based brands P.F. Candle Co. and The Hundreds have joined forces for a limited-edition scent. Titled “WAVES,” the new scent invokes the spirit of the ocean. In bringing about the olfactory offering, the brands look to Bobby Hundreds’ love of surfing in the morning for inspiration. Therefore, alongside the collaboration’s homage to the coastal state, the offering presents a meditation with nature. Meant to be used after surfing of during moments of relaxation, the candle features warm notes of cedar leaf, sea salt, balsa wood and musk. Not limited to just soy candles, WAVES comes in incense cones and a car fragrance.
