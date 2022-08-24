Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Phoenix Fire Department announces new four-legged team member
Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. Your old bicycle might mean everything to an Arizona child in foster care. Here’s why. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:49 AM MST. |
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Phoenix
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
fox10phoenix.com
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
Two children hospitalized in separate near-drowning incidents
Two 2-year-old children have been hospitalized in separate near-drowning incidents Saturday. One incident happened in Surprise, the other happened in north Phoenix.
AZFamily
Phoenix day care teacher wins Pay It Forward award
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward to Mary Salazar, a teacher at Rise and Shine Daycare in south Phoenix. Nicole Rivotta-Leschak nominated Salazar. “Mary has been watching our children since they have been 3 months old at this day care and they are now 2 and 4. She has gone above and beyond take care of our children, giving them birthday gifts, extra snacks throughout the day, and just giving them an extra hug if they need one. So we wanted to show our appreciation for her,” said Rivotta-Leschak.
AZFamily
Former Phoenix firefighter celebrates his 105th birthday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Back in 1917, Woodrow Wilson was president, and Arizona had only been a state for five years. It’s also the year Benny Ashley was born. Since then he’s watched just about every Phoenix street corner grow from his seat in his fire truck as even the job itself has evolved. Benny joined the Phoenix Fire Department in 1942. “We just went into the smoke-filled room and fought fires,”Ashley said.
AZFamily
CenterWell specializes in comprehensive patient-focused care for Arizona seniors
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Seniors, one of the fast-growing populations in the Phoenix area, have unique needs when it comes to medical care. CenterWell is designed especially for them.
AZFamily
Parent Pays It Forward to Gilbert day care teacher
A Starbucks worker in Gilbert noticed a customer hadn't been in for a while so she checked in on him so that customer decided to Pay It Forward. Phoenix physcial therapist wins Pay It Forward award. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:50 PM MST. |. Elizabeth not only brings joy...
AZFamily
Queen Creek charter school recognizes local fire department for heroism
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every month, the Benjamin Franklin Charter School Crimson Campus focuses on a specific virtue. This month, they wanted to focus on heroism and contacted the Avondale Fire Department for help. Firefighter and engineer Bernal from the Avondale Fire Department visited the school’s flag ceremony...
Phoenix Fire Department opens recruiting effort amid firefighter shortage
Amid a nationwide firefighter shortage and a growing city population, Phoenix Fire Department opened its application process for new recruits in August.
AZFamily
GreenPharms helping veterans heal from PTSD
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A local dispensary chain located in both Mesa and Flagstaff has been helping veterans struggling with PTSD all month long. GreenPharms has been offering a variety of servicemember-focused deals all August long. Arizona’s Family reporter Colton Shone dropped by one dispensary location to discuss the work the company has been doing in the Valley. Watch his Good Morning, Arizona segment above!
msn.com
Rescuers rush to injured Arizona hiker and find another person also in need of help
Rescuers rushed to an injured hiker on an Arizona trail — and stumbled upon a second hiker in need of help. The Phoenix Fire Department rescue teams headed up Piestewa Peak on Thursday, Aug. 25, to help a hiker. The hiker, a man in his 20s, was injured at the top of the trail.
East Valley Tribune
SUSD board expels gun-toting Arcadia student
The Scottsdale Unified School District voted last week to expel an Arcadia High School student for bringing a gun to school last year. The move was on the consent agenda and board members did not speak about the issue. The district did not name the student. The agenda noted the...
ABC 15 News
Rural Arizona school finds staff and hope outside the US
STANFIELD, AZ — At Stanfield Elementary school, most mornings start with principal Jennifer Murrieta greeting her way across campus. "My favorite part of the day is being outside in the beginning of the day, smiling, and hopefully getting them to smile back at me. And to say hi back at me, which many of them do. It's getting better," she told ABC15.
kjzz.org
Frustration and despair grow as the homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix swells
Earlier this month, residents and business owners filed a lawsuit against the city of Phoenix. They say city leaders aren’t doing enough to address a growing encampment of people experiencing homelessness. That growth has been explosive in the past year, as the number of unsheltered people living there has more than tripled.
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions on Saturday
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions on Saturday in honor of NBCUniversal’s monthlong Clear the Shelters campaign. About 200 dogs, cats and other animals are available for adoptions at AHS’ two locations. All pets are spayed or neutered, are up to date on...
AZFamily
Rescuers searching for injured hiker find 2nd person needing help on east Phoenix mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Fire technical rescue teams rescued two injured hikers on the Piestewa Peak trail Thursday morning. The Phoenix Fire Department first responded to a call of an injured man at the top of Piestewa Peak trail. While heading up the trail to find him, rescuers found a woman who also needed help.
AZFamily
Arizona Humane Society hiring out working cats for environmentally friendly pest control
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Humane Society is hiring out some very special cats looking to earn their keep as environmentally friendly pest control cats!. The society’s Working Cats program allows individuals to “hire” a cat living at the shelter to help them with unwanted critters around their house and property. Arizona’s Family reporter Whitney Clark dropped by to meet some of these working cats this morning and to talk about the program with AHS coordinators!
AZFamily
What’s with those yellow caterpillars crawling throughout the Phoenix area?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some people think they’re cute. Some people think they’re creepy. But there’s no doubt that caterpillars are crawling across the Valley right now. They’ve been crossing roads, falling into pools — even hundreds at a time. “They’re not really having any...
