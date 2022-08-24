After an almost four-year wait, JID‘s newest studio album The Forever Story is finally here. Clocking in at approximately an hour, the 15-track project features guest verses from Kenny Mason on “Dance Now” and “Just in Time” alongside Lil Wayne, EARTHGANG on “Can’t Punk me,” 21 Savage and Baby Tate on “Surround Sound,” Lil Durk and Mustafa The Poet on “Burddanem,” Ari Lennox on “Can’t Make U Change,” Yasiin Bey and BADBADNOTGOOD on “Stars,” Johnta Austin on “Better Days” and Ravyn Lanae on “Lauder Too,” while production was mainly handed by the likes of Monte Booker, Kaytranada, James Blake, Thundercat, DJ Khalil, Childish Major, Groove, Tommy Brown and Cardiak. JID also joined forces with Foushee and longtime DJ and producer Christo, the latter of whom co-executive produced the record with JID and his manager Barry “Hefner” Johnson.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO