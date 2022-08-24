Read full article on original website
'The Dark Pictures Anthology' Season One Finale 'The Devil In Me' Arrives This November
Almost a year after the game was first announced, Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games has finally dropped a full trailer along with the release date for the fourth installment of The Dark Pictures Anthology, named The Devil In Me. Set to be the finale of the anthology’s Season One — which includes Man of Medan, Little Hope and House of Ashes — the new title explores yet another horror trope, this time focusing on serial killers.
‘Umbrella Academy’ Creator Is Adapting Action RPG ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Into a TV Series
While Umbrella Academy just announced its fourth and final season, the show’s creator Steven Blackman, already has a new project in the works. Blackman will be adapting the action RPG Horizon Zero Dawn into a series for Netflix. Launched in 2017 from Guerilla Games and Sony, Horizon Zero Dawn...
Offset Joins Forces With Moneybagg Yo for New Single "Code"
Offset and Moneybagg Yo have reunited for their newest collab, “Code.”. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the track is produced by Money Musik, ARJI and Veyis and follows last week’s “54321,” which was produced by Baby Keem. “Code” marks Offset and Moneybagg Yo’s second collaborative effort this 2022; the pair previously teamed up for Trippie Redd‘s “Big 14.”
2014 Dark Fantasy RPG ‘The Lords of the Fallen’ To Receive Sequel Game
Developer CI Games’ studio HEXWORKS has announced its new RPG, The Lords of the Fallen. The dark fantasy-action title was unveiled during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live and will serve as a reboot of the 2014 game of the same name. Set more than a thousand years after the...
Hasbro Pulse and CAPCOM Drop Premium Crimson Hawk Ranger Action Figure
Hasbro Pulse has just released another action figure as part of its collaborative Lightning Collection. As a mash-up between Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and CAPCOM‘s Street Fighter, the figure sees the Crimson Hawk Ranger (also known as the Ryu Ranger) in six-inch action figure form. The toy features 20...
JID Releases 'The Forever Story,' His First Solo Studio Album in Four Years
After an almost four-year wait, JID‘s newest studio album The Forever Story is finally here. Clocking in at approximately an hour, the 15-track project features guest verses from Kenny Mason on “Dance Now” and “Just in Time” alongside Lil Wayne, EARTHGANG on “Can’t Punk me,” 21 Savage and Baby Tate on “Surround Sound,” Lil Durk and Mustafa The Poet on “Burddanem,” Ari Lennox on “Can’t Make U Change,” Yasiin Bey and BADBADNOTGOOD on “Stars,” Johnta Austin on “Better Days” and Ravyn Lanae on “Lauder Too,” while production was mainly handed by the likes of Monte Booker, Kaytranada, James Blake, Thundercat, DJ Khalil, Childish Major, Groove, Tommy Brown and Cardiak. JID also joined forces with Foushee and longtime DJ and producer Christo, the latter of whom co-executive produced the record with JID and his manager Barry “Hefner” Johnson.
Netflix Cancels Live-Action 'Resident Evil' Series
According to reports, Netflix has decided against renewing its live-action Resident Evil series for a second series. Effectively canceling the show, the eight-episode series premiered July 14 and is loosely based on Capcom‘s Resident Evil survival horror game franchise. Directed by Bronwen Hughes at Constantin Film, Resident Evil stars...
The Praying x adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Receives Release Date
Teased back in June, Praying has now returned to announce the official release of its adidas Supernova Cushion 7 collaboration. Taking to Instagram, the Los Angeles/New York label centered around a post-Internet aesthetic, drawing from elements of fast fashion, pop-culture, with underlying tones of religion and dogma, launched a countdown for the release of the shoe.
Phoebe Bridgers to Star in A24's New Horror Film 'I Saw the TV Glow'
A new A24 horror movie is coming to screens near you. The latest film is titled I Saw the TV Glow and is set to arrive from writer and producer Jane Schoenbrun. A24 is partnering with Fruit Tree Productions to bring the film to life. They have put together a cast that includes many musicians including Fred Durst, Lindsey Jordan from Snail Mail, King Woman and Danielle Deadwyler. Also part of the cast are Amber Benson from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ian Foreman, Michael Maronna, Connor O’Malley, Emma Portner and Danny Tamberelli.
New Balance 2002R "Eclipse/Castlerock" Colorway Is Revealed
New Balance and its lifestyle footwear category are absolutely killing the sneaker game right now thanks to its constant output of noise-making collaborations and aesthetically pleasing general releases. The brand has a handful of silhouettes that are running up the sales numbers right now, one of which is the 2002R. Hot off the heels of being revealed in a clean “Calm Taupe” colorway, the model thrown itself back to the frontlines to reveal a new “Eclipse/Castlerock” iteration.
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Renewed for Second Season Following Record-Breaking Premiere
Just a few days after its long-awaited premiere, HBO’s House of the Dragon has been confirmed for a second season. The Game of Thrones prequel debut garnered 10 millions viewers, making it the largest starting viewership for a series in the streamer’s history. Since then, the show has drawn in 20 million viewers in the United States alone.
Song for the Mute's adidas Originals SUPERTURF "SFTM-001" Is (Kind of) Dropping
Melvin Tanaya and Lyna Ty‘s Australian label Song for the Mute is about to break free from the realms of its IYKYK crowd as it steps into the world of collaboration, welcoming adidas Originals along for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection with its SUPERTURF “SFTM-001” in “Honeycomb.”
LG UltraGear Reveals World's-First 45-Inch Curved OLED Display With a 240Hz Refresh Rate
LG‘s UltraGear has just unveiled the world’s first 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. With a 21:9 aspect ratio (3440 x 1440) the monitor packs an 800R curvature, a 0.1-millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time, and 98.5 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. The...
Kosuke Kawamura x Seiko 5 Sports Watches Are a Historical Mash-up
Japanese graphic designer and collage artist Kosuke Kawamura has created a pair of eye-catching Seiko 5 Sports watches. The Seiko 5 Sports x Kosuke Kawamura SKX limited edition watches are based on “his graphic design and textural collage expertise.”. Kawamura has created a horological collage or mash-up, seeking to...
A Closer Look at the Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels x adidas Originals Superturf Adventure
Following the reveal of the Sean Wotherspoon x Hot Wheels x Originals Superturf Adventure, we now have a closer look at the threeway collaborative shoes that just arrived on HBX. The latest style made in part with recycled production waste is said to combine ’90s culture and hiking aesthetics.
Nike Gives Its Dunk Low a "Pink Oxford" Makeover
Over the last few years, we’ve seen plenty of versions of the Dunk Low. And while the novelty of the silhouette has been in danger of wearing off,. has continued to keep us invested with new and refreshing iterations that consistently give the design fresh leases of life. One example of this is the Swoosh’s newly-introduced “Pink Oxford” edition.
Bene Culture Is Preparing for Winter With a Graphic-Heavy Collection
Birmingham has always been a city that has heaps of culture, history and style, whether that’s from its connection with underground mining, or the flat caps and waist coats associated with the Peaky Blinders. But aside from that, the Midlands has a vast amount of fashion front-runners — such as Nottingham’s Paul Smith — which pride themselves on intricate attention to detail. But, as a new wave of emerging, independent designers hit the U.K. streets, one label from the Midlands doing its bit to push the power of independence is Bene Culture.
Netflix's Cryptic Teaser Introduces Adam Driver and Don Cheadle in Apocalyptic Disaster Film 'White Noise'
Netflix has released a sneak peek at its upcoming Noah Baumbach film adaptation of the classic Don DeLillo novel of the same name. The novel was first published in 1985 and it received global attention as it dissects the way modern technology has inescapably impacted human society. While it is now three decades past the events of the novel and today’s technology is much different than what it was in the ’80s, the notion can still be interpreted in the present day.
