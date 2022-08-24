Read full article on original website
Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
Car crashes into Buffalo home overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight. Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash. Police said...
WHEC TV-10
Man shot on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester man is in the hospital after being shot on Garson Avenue Friday evening. Police say they responded around 5:45 to the 700 block of Garson Ave for the reports of gunshots heard. While in route, officers received a call for a male shot at Cedarwood Terrace and Kingston Street.
nyspnews.com
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
Buffalo police investigating fatal Saturday morning stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue. Detectives say a a 61-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed during a fight with another male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with […]
waynetimes.com
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
WHEC TV-10
Dirt biker in critical condition after overnight crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The driver of a dirt bike is fighting for his life Sunday morning after an overnight accident. Just after midnight the dirt bike collided with an SUV at Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. Police tell us as the SUV was turning southbound on Joseph it collided with the dirt bike traveling east on Upper Falls Boulevard.
Rochester man hospitalized after Jefferson Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting on Jefferson Avenue Thursday evening sent a man to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The Rochester Police Department said the victim was shot around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said his injuries were not life-threatening. Police said the shooting presented no further danger to the community. Anyone with information […]
3 people shot in Niagara Falls, 1 dead
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting where three people were shot, including one person who was killed. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of 9th Street around 1 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old male who was shot. Police provided aid to the victim until he was transferred to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
iheart.com
Man Hospitalized After Mt. Hope Ave. Shooting
Rochester police say a city man is recovering at Strong Hospital from a shooting overnight on Mt. Hope Avenue. City police say he was dropped off just before 2 a.m. At the same time, security spotted a suspicious vehicle by the emergency room entrance. It took off, then crashed nearby...
Rochester woman robbed at gunpoint
At around 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Lyell Avenue, officers were flagged down by a person wishing to report a robbery.
WHEC TV-10
Man recovering after overnight shooting on Aldine St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old man is recovering Saturday morning following an overnight shooting. It was about 1:40 a.m. when ShotSpotter indicated shots had been fired in the 100 block of Aldine Street. And sure enough when police arrived they found clear evidence that a gun had been discharged in the immediate area.
Buffalo man arrested in Springville with baggies of fentanyl/heroin mix
A search of Walker revealed he had bags containing a fentanyl/heroin mix, ecstasy, five Suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia on him, an ECSO news release says.
13 WHAM
Horse from Farmington injured after escaping onto the Thruway Saturday
Farmington, N.Y. — We promise: we're not horsing around. A horse from a nearby farm made its way onto the Thruway in the town of Farmington and was obstructing traffic on Saturday. The longest traffic back-up was approximately two miles. Troopers arrived on the scene to ensure traffic safety...
Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
WHEC TV-10
Brighton ax murderer trial begins Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The trial of the Brighton man accused of killing his wife with an ax 40 years begins Monday. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the murder case against James Krauseneck, who wasn’t arrested until Nov. of 2019. Krauseneck is charged with killing his...
30-year-old man dead, 2 others wounded in Niagara Falls shooting
The man was pronounced dead at NFMMC.
WHEC TV-10
Newark woman faces multiple charges after breaking into 3 storage facilities
NEWARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Newark woman Thursday following an investigation into a string of burglaries. Deputies say that Dorothy J. Lampley, 64, was found to have cut the locks on multiple storage units from three different facilities in Geneva, Manchester and Hopewell, stealing property from some of the units.
