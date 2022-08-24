ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Car crashes into Buffalo home overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a vehicle crashed into a home overnight. Police said the vehicle struck a house in the first block of Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. and those that were in the vehicle ran from the scene after the crash. Police said...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man shot on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester man is in the hospital after being shot on Garson Avenue Friday evening. Police say they responded around 5:45 to the 700 block of Garson Ave for the reports of gunshots heard. While in route, officers received a call for a male shot at Cedarwood Terrace and Kingston Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating fatal Saturday morning stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue. Detectives say a a 61-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed during a fight with another male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with […]
BUFFALO, NY
waynetimes.com

Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
PORT BYRON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dirt biker in critical condition after overnight crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The driver of a dirt bike is fighting for his life Sunday morning after an overnight accident. Just after midnight the dirt bike collided with an SUV at Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. Police tell us as the SUV was turning southbound on Joseph it collided with the dirt bike traveling east on Upper Falls Boulevard.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after Jefferson Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting on Jefferson Avenue Thursday evening sent a man to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The Rochester Police Department said the victim was shot around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said his injuries were not life-threatening. Police said the shooting presented no further danger to the community. Anyone with information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

3 people shot in Niagara Falls, 1 dead

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting where three people were shot, including one person who was killed. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of 9th Street around 1 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old male who was shot. Police provided aid to the victim until he was transferred to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
iheart.com

Man Hospitalized After Mt. Hope Ave. Shooting

Rochester police say a city man is recovering at Strong Hospital from a shooting overnight on Mt. Hope Avenue. City police say he was dropped off just before 2 a.m. At the same time, security spotted a suspicious vehicle by the emergency room entrance. It took off, then crashed nearby...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering after overnight shooting on Aldine St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 29-year-old man is recovering Saturday morning following an overnight shooting. It was about 1:40 a.m. when ShotSpotter indicated shots had been fired in the 100 block of Aldine Street. And sure enough when police arrived they found clear evidence that a gun had been discharged in the immediate area.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
HAMBURG, NY
WHEC TV-10

Brighton ax murderer trial begins Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The trial of the Brighton man accused of killing his wife with an ax 40 years begins Monday. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the murder case against James Krauseneck, who wasn’t arrested until Nov. of 2019. Krauseneck is charged with killing his...
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Newark woman faces multiple charges after breaking into 3 storage facilities

NEWARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Newark woman Thursday following an investigation into a string of burglaries. Deputies say that Dorothy J. Lampley, 64, was found to have cut the locks on multiple storage units from three different facilities in Geneva, Manchester and Hopewell, stealing property from some of the units.
NEWARK, NY

