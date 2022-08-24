ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Photos from Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum's post

We’d reckon there hasn’t been a Corsair in the hangar since the 1940s. All smiles here at Hangar #1!. It is to our understanding that the slices in the west side hangar doors were made by a Corsair during the war. Interesting bit of history. If you have not seen them, make sure to check them out on your next visit.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

End your beach day with one of our famous Dole Whips!!. We open at noon daily for indoor and outdoor dining!🍷 Please visit our website for current hours. #willowcreekwinery #willowcreek #wildecock #wildecockwine #wildecockwines #wildecockwinery #capemay #capemaynj #capemaycounty #capemaypoint #CapeMayCountyNJ #capemaynewjersey.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Audubon, NJ
New Jersey State
Cape May, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Exit Zero Jazz launched back in the Fall of 2012 in the then brand spanking new Cape May Convention Hall. 2 Headline concerts year 1 featured Christian McBride Inside Straight and Ramsey Lewis. Over the next ten years, the Festival presented Dianne Reeves, Roy Hargrove, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Dr. John, David Sanborn, The Messenger Legacy, Arturo O’Farrill, Joey Alexander and so many more. The Festival returns to the Jeff Duperon Stage in Cape May Convention Hall for the first time since 2019 for night concerts Sep 29-Oct 1. Tickets and info www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/lineup.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Have you seen a show in 2022? Then share it with your friends. Click link below and tell us how we are doing.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

The ghoulish side of Sussex County

My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
capemayvibe.com

You have waited long enough! It's back NOW. 7 Suns our flagship Double IPA, pounded with simcoe, mosaic, cascade and citra, bursting with big hop flavors and a rich malty backbone. Just like the west coast IPAs that made us fall in love with American craft beer! Available on tap today and we knew you wanted to take home more so we made it in a special anniversary six pack! Available tomorrow. While supplies last!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Join us in Hemingway's tonight for a delicious dinner paired with a great glass of wine!🍷🍴.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Back in 2017, Gregory Porter delivered an epic set of music to a sold-out Exit Zero Jazz Festival audience. We can't wait for mo…

Back in 2017, Gregory Porter delivered an epic set of music to a sold-out Exit Zero Jazz Festival audience. We can’t wait for more bright moments to unfold this Fall when Gregory takes the stage at Ferry Park, Saturday, Oct 1. You want to be in our number! Get your Festival Passes today at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dolphin gives birth in front of beachgoers in NJ

Did people on a Cape May Beach witness a dolphin giving birth last weekend? Take a look at a short video and see if you can tell what happened. Beachgoers on Grant Avenue Beach in Cape May last Saturday became excited when they saw a pod of dolphins swimming and splashing close to shore.
CAPE MAY, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE

