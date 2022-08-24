Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum's post
We’d reckon there hasn’t been a Corsair in the hangar since the 1940s. All smiles here at Hangar #1!. It is to our understanding that the slices in the west side hangar doors were made by a Corsair during the war. Interesting bit of history. If you have not seen them, make sure to check them out on your next visit.
capemayvibe.com
Join the team at Exit Zero Filling Station! We are hiring year-round HOSTS, SERVERS AND BUSSERS. We offer good pay for dependabl…
Join the team at Exit Zero Filling Station! We are hiring year-round HOSTS, SERVERS AND BUSSERS. We offer good pay for dependable and serious applicants and open year-round in West Cape May. Apply online at www.exitzero.com/jobs. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
capemayvibe.com
Who found Phil last week? The clipart in Vol. 20 Issue 28 was hidden in the Cape May Honey Farm ad on page 37. Congratulations…
The clipart in Vol. 20 Issue 28 was hidden in the Cape May Honey Farm ad on page 37. Congratulations Nancy Markle for guessing correctly! Enjoy your $20 Exit Zero Filling Station Gift Card. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic...
capemayvibe.com
End your beach day with one of our famous Dole Whips!! We open at noon daily for indoor and outdoor dining!🍷 Please visit our w…
End your beach day with one of our famous Dole Whips!!. We open at noon daily for indoor and outdoor dining!🍷 Please visit our website for current hours. #willowcreekwinery #willowcreek #wildecock #wildecockwine #wildecockwines #wildecockwinery #capemay #capemaynj #capemaycounty #capemaypoint #CapeMayCountyNJ #capemaynewjersey. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capemayvibe.com
A much slower day today at the reef. South winds messed up our drift and the fishing suffered. A few Fluke and a few Sea Bass we…
A much slower day today at the reef. South winds messed up our drift and the fishing suffered. A few Fluke and a few Sea Bass were still caught. Johnny P with a nice 3.25lb Fluke that took the pool! Tomorrow is supposed to be nicer! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing.
capemayvibe.com
Save the dates! Our Fall Sidewalk Sales will be happening Thursday, September 15 through Sunday, September 18! Expect great savi…
Save the dates! Our Fall Sidewalk Sales will be happening Thursday, September 15 through Sunday, September 18! Expect great savings on clothing, gifts, collectibles, and more. 🛍🍂. #CapeMay. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May...
capemayvibe.com
Exit Zero Jazz launched back in the Fall of 2012 in the then brand spanking new Cape May Convention Hall. 2 Headline concerts ye…
Exit Zero Jazz launched back in the Fall of 2012 in the then brand spanking new Cape May Convention Hall. 2 Headline concerts year 1 featured Christian McBride Inside Straight and Ramsey Lewis. Over the next ten years, the Festival presented Dianne Reeves, Roy Hargrove, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Dr. John, David Sanborn, The Messenger Legacy, Arturo O’Farrill, Joey Alexander and so many more. The Festival returns to the Jeff Duperon Stage in Cape May Convention Hall for the first time since 2019 for night concerts Sep 29-Oct 1. Tickets and info www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/lineup.
capemayvibe.com
Now that’s a lobster roll! 🦞 Served on a brioche hot dog bun with parmesan truffle fries 🔥 Stop by and start your weekend with u…
Now that’s a lobster roll! 🦞 Served on a brioche hot dog bun with parmesan truffle fries 🔥 Stop by and start your weekend with us with live music by Remy St. Martin from 4-8PM on the rooftop and Dueling Pianos from 9PM-12AM in the bar 🎶
IN THIS ARTICLE
capemayvibe.com
Have you seen a show in 2022? Then share it with your friends. Click link below and tell us how we are doing. https://g.page/r/…
Have you seen a show in 2022? Then share it with your friends. Click link below and tell us how we are doing. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
capemayvibe.com
Can’t make AirFest this year but dying to see the Corsair? Well, we have good news for you! This beaut will be at NAS Wildwood t…
Can’t make AirFest this year but dying to see the Corsair? Well, we have good news for you! This beaut will be at NAS Wildwood through AirFest. So head on over and check it out! Still planning on coming to AirFest? Become a member and save money on admissions during our big event!
capemayvibe.com
🍁 Our #1 seasonal favorite is back in stock! Cape May Soap Co.’s Pumpkin Spice Soap ushers in the crisp days of autumn! Made loc…
🍁 Our #1 seasonal favorite is back in stock! Cape May Soap Co.’s Pumpkin Spice Soap ushers in the crisp days of autumn! Made locally from robust, all-natural spices and New Jersey wildflower honey! Visit us on the Washington Street Mall for the full selection of fall favorites! 🍁
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capemayvibe.com
You have waited long enough! It’s back NOW. 7 Suns our flagship Double IPA, pounded with simcoe, mosaic, cascade and citra, burs…
You have waited long enough! It’s back NOW. 7 Suns our flagship Double IPA, pounded with simcoe, mosaic, cascade and citra, bursting with big hop flavors and a rich malty backbone. Just like the west coast IPAs that made us fall in love with American craft beer! Available on tap today and we knew you wanted to take home more so we made it in a special anniversary six pack! Available tomorrow. While supplies last!
capemayvibe.com
We couldn't agree more! Join us in Hemingway's tonight for a delicious dinner paired with a great glass of wine!🍷🍴 • Dinner Rese…
Join us in Hemingway’s tonight for a delicious dinner paired with a great glass of wine!🍷🍴. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
capemayvibe.com
Back in 2017, Gregory Porter delivered an epic set of music to a sold-out Exit Zero Jazz Festival audience. We can't wait for mo…
Back in 2017, Gregory Porter delivered an epic set of music to a sold-out Exit Zero Jazz Festival audience. We can’t wait for more bright moments to unfold this Fall when Gregory takes the stage at Ferry Park, Saturday, Oct 1. You want to be in our number! Get your Festival Passes today at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com.
Dolphin gives birth in front of beachgoers in NJ
Did people on a Cape May Beach witness a dolphin giving birth last weekend? Take a look at a short video and see if you can tell what happened. Beachgoers on Grant Avenue Beach in Cape May last Saturday became excited when they saw a pod of dolphins swimming and splashing close to shore.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
Couple transforms historic bank into Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem County's first Brewery
Mike and Rebecca Melniczuk purchased the iconic First National Bank in Woodstown, N.J., and transformed it into Farmer's and Bankers Brewing, Salem Co
Comments / 0