We’d reckon there hasn’t been a Corsair in the hangar since the 1940s. All smiles here at Hangar #1!. It is to our understanding that the slices in the west side hangar doors were made by a Corsair during the war. Interesting bit of history. If you have not seen them, make sure to check them out on your next visit.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO