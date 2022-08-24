ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Axiata Group, Versa Networks to Deliver SASE for Asian Enterprises

Axiata Group, a mobile telecommunications and digital conglomerate in ASEAN and South Asia, announced its partnership with Versa Networks to deliver Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology for rapidly digitalising Asian enterprises. As a Versa Networks ACE Partner, Axiata Enterprise – the Group’s B2B unit – will collaborate with Axiata’s...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

CableLabs Subsidiary Kyrio Selects VIAVI for O-RAN Testing

Viavi Solutions announced that has chosen VIAVI to be part of its Open Testing and Integration Centres (OTICs) globally. In addition, VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz support several OTICs with their joint solution for O-RAN radio unit (O-RU) conformance testing, and recently enabled Auray OTIC in Taiwan in awarding O-RAN conformance certification for international markets.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Rakuten Mobile's New Open Innovation Lab Supports Open vRAN Verification

Rakuten Mobile announced the opening of the Rakuten Mobile Open Innovation Lab, a technology verification environment that utilizes the technologies and experience acquired by the operator through building its Open vRAN commercial mobile network. As of today, the virtualized Open vRAN verification platform will be made available to operators, vendors,...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Nokia, Google Trial Network Slicing on 4G/5G Network using Android Device

Nokia and Google announced that they have successfully trialed innovative network slice selection functionality on 4G/5G networks using UE Route Selection Policy (URSP) technology and Google Pixel 6 (Pro) phones running Android 13. Once deployed, the solution will enable operators to provide new 5G network slicing services and enhance the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Fiber#Nokia Networks#Latin America#Optical Networking#Business Industry#Linus Business#Furukawa Partner#Furukawa Electric#Lan
thefastmode.com

Spark NZ Trials E2E 5G SA Network with Mavenir, AWS, Nokia & OPPO

To lay the groundwork for Spark to roll out standalone 5G at scale in the future, and explore the future benefits of 5G, Spark has created and run two proof-of-concepts for standalone 5G with technology providers Mavenir (5G standalone cloud-native core solution) and AWS (multi access edge computing and 5G optimised cloud solutions), and technology partners Nokia (cell site infrastructure) and OPPO (5G devices).
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Casa Systems, Google Cloud to Further Advance Integrated Cloud Native Offerings

Casa Systems announced a strategic technology and distribution partnership with Google Cloud to further advance and differentiate Casa Systems and Google Cloud’s integrated cloud native software and service offerings. The partnership also provides for formalized and coordinated global sales, marketing, and support engagement, whereby Casa Systems and Google Cloud...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Ericsson, Google Test Multiple Network Slices on Single Android 13 Device

Ericsson and Google continue to push the envelope on network slicing, bringing the full range of benefits of 5G one step closer to consumers, by demonstrating multiple network slices on a single device that cater to both consumer and enterprise applications. In their latest collaboration, the ecosystem partners have demonstrated...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy