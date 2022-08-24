Read full article on original website
Axiata Group, Versa Networks to Deliver SASE for Asian Enterprises
Axiata Group, a mobile telecommunications and digital conglomerate in ASEAN and South Asia, announced its partnership with Versa Networks to deliver Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology for rapidly digitalising Asian enterprises. As a Versa Networks ACE Partner, Axiata Enterprise – the Group’s B2B unit – will collaborate with Axiata’s...
CableLabs Subsidiary Kyrio Selects VIAVI for O-RAN Testing
Viavi Solutions announced that has chosen VIAVI to be part of its Open Testing and Integration Centres (OTICs) globally. In addition, VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz support several OTICs with their joint solution for O-RAN radio unit (O-RU) conformance testing, and recently enabled Auray OTIC in Taiwan in awarding O-RAN conformance certification for international markets.
Rakuten Mobile's New Open Innovation Lab Supports Open vRAN Verification
Rakuten Mobile announced the opening of the Rakuten Mobile Open Innovation Lab, a technology verification environment that utilizes the technologies and experience acquired by the operator through building its Open vRAN commercial mobile network. As of today, the virtualized Open vRAN verification platform will be made available to operators, vendors,...
Nokia, Google Trial Network Slicing on 4G/5G Network using Android Device
Nokia and Google announced that they have successfully trialed innovative network slice selection functionality on 4G/5G networks using UE Route Selection Policy (URSP) technology and Google Pixel 6 (Pro) phones running Android 13. Once deployed, the solution will enable operators to provide new 5G network slicing services and enhance the...
Spark NZ Trials E2E 5G SA Network with Mavenir, AWS, Nokia & OPPO
To lay the groundwork for Spark to roll out standalone 5G at scale in the future, and explore the future benefits of 5G, Spark has created and run two proof-of-concepts for standalone 5G with technology providers Mavenir (5G standalone cloud-native core solution) and AWS (multi access edge computing and 5G optimised cloud solutions), and technology partners Nokia (cell site infrastructure) and OPPO (5G devices).
Casa Systems, Google Cloud to Further Advance Integrated Cloud Native Offerings
Casa Systems announced a strategic technology and distribution partnership with Google Cloud to further advance and differentiate Casa Systems and Google Cloud’s integrated cloud native software and service offerings. The partnership also provides for formalized and coordinated global sales, marketing, and support engagement, whereby Casa Systems and Google Cloud...
Ericsson, Google Test Multiple Network Slices on Single Android 13 Device
Ericsson and Google continue to push the envelope on network slicing, bringing the full range of benefits of 5G one step closer to consumers, by demonstrating multiple network slices on a single device that cater to both consumer and enterprise applications. In their latest collaboration, the ecosystem partners have demonstrated...
