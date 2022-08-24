If Democrats ever had an original idea, it would die of loneliness. Such is the case with them calling any prominent Republican a fascist. For years, Democrats used to call Republicans racist. They continue to do so, mind you. However, "fascist" is the new, hip insult that is used to rile a rabidly toxic Democratic base and scare voters into thinking that supporting any Republican candidate is contributing to the imminent collapse of the United States. For years, former President Donald Trump was dubbed a fascist. Now, the Democrats are turning their ire toward Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

