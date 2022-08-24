ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage, IA

KGLO News

Charles City pair pleads not guilty to robbery, willful injury charges

CHARLES CITY — Two people from Charles City arrested after a robbery and assault in July have pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint charges 41-year-old Darius Mason and 39-year-old Kathyleen Mason with first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury. The pair are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them on July 10th. The complaint says the victim was struck several times in the face, head, and lower body causing injury and pain, with the injuries including a broken nose, fractured ankle, as well as bruising and swelling on and above the left eye.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Gun and drug charges filed against Hancock County man

GARNER, Iowa – Gun and drug charges have been filed against a Hancock County man. Larry Wayne Robbins, 65 of Goodell, is accused of control of a firearm by a felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Law enforcement...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Warrant issued for teen who allegedly threatened nurse with knife

(ABC 6 News) – A warrant has been issued for a teenager accused of threatening a Mayo Clinic nurse with a knife. Ramon Olinixyali Riba-Marmolego Jr. failed to appear in court Wednesday, according to Olmsted County records. Riba-Marmolego Jr. is accused of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and...
ROCHESTER, MN
City
Osage, IA
City
Grafton, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
KIMT

Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun. Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
FOREST CITY, IA
KIMT

Wrongful death lawsuit settled in Worth County train/tractor collision

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A settlement has been reached in a wrongful death lawsuit over a fatal collision between a train and a tractor in Worth County. Law enforcement says Brian Gene Nack, 59 of Grafton, was driving a tractor south on Ulmus Road on May 8, 2018, when he tried to cross the railroad tracks and was hit by a train. Court documents state the train hit a sprayer attached to the tractor, spinning the tractor around and ejecting Nack.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KROC News

Two Men Charged for Role in Fight Outside of Rochester Bar

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arraigned on felony charges Wednesday for their role in a fight outside of a Rochester bar early Tuesday morning. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Kenneth Herrera of Rochester and 36-year-old Willie Friston of Clarksville, MS were seen beating a man suspected of being unconscious in the area of Broadway Ave. South and 3rd St. Southwest around 2:30 a.m. The criminal complaint said a bartender told responding officers he broke up an argument earlier in the night between the victim and the two men. The witnesses said Herrera and Frinston left the area in a vehicle and shared a description of the vehicle with officers.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man pleads not guilty to damaging a Clear Lake car wash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of doing thousands of dollars in damage to a Clear Lake car wash is pleading not guilty. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief for the incident on August 6. Investigators say Boynton’s vehicle fell into a...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Rochester duo plead not guilty to getting caught with 200 grams of meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Not guilty pleas have been entered by two people allegedly caught with over 200 grams of methamphetamine. Jose Noe Aguilera, 29 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree sale of drugs, first-degree possession of drugs, and first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime. Marina Garza, 36 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree sale of drugs and first-degree possession of drugs.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin man takes plea deal over liquid meth in North Iowa

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mower County man is taking a plea deal over drug charges in Mitchell County. Logan Carlyle Cox, 26 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp. A charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine will be dropped as part of the plea agreement.
AUSTIN, MN
KWQC

Police: Man dies after assault in Rock Falls

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died Thursday after police say he was assaulted in Rock Falls on Aug. 6. The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release. According...
ROCK FALLS, IA
KAAL-TV

Kasson wrestler charged with assault

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson wrestler was charged with two counts of assault after a Feb. 26 altercation. According to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 23, Rochester law enforcement met with a juvenile male at the St. Marys emergency department in February. The juvenile told officers that Reed...
KASSON, MN
KROC News

63 Drivers Stopped, One Arrested in Rochester-Area Speed Crackdown

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of a high-intensity traffic enforcement effort in Rochester resulted in dozens of traffic stops and one arrest. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christenson says troopers conducted a HEAT patrol in southeast Minnesota on Tuesday. 59 of 63 motorists troopers interacted with were stopped for speeding. There was also a warrant arrest.
ROCHESTER, MN

