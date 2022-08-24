Read full article on original website
Privitar Announces GA of New Data Security Platform
Privitar announced the general availability of the Privitar Modern Data Provisioning (MDP) Platform, a new data security platform designed to help organizations maximize their use of data effectively and responsibly, within their organizations and beyond. The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform uses a policy-based approach that enables organizations to comply...
Startup Ridge Launches Hybrid Cloud to Accelerate Cloud Native Deployments
Ridge, a Boston-based cloud startup has launched a new comprehensive cloud solution — The Ridge Hybrid Cloud. Using Ridge’s distributed cloud architecture, companies can now unify business-critical applications across all their locations (on-premise or managed locations operated by Ridge). Workloads can easily be moved between environments and are...
Intellian, Speedcast Partner to Serve Multiple Markets with Future-proof Satellite Connectivity
Intellian, a leading provider of future-proof satellite communications technology solutions, has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Speedcast, one of the world’s largest satellite communications service providers. The multi-million-dollar agreement will enable Intellian and Speedcast to collaborate in serving multiple markets with future-proof satellite connectivity, including the maritime and...
Amlogic SoC Powers Foxxum OS 4 for Connected TVs Build on RDK
After announcing the partnership with RDK as one building block of Foxxum OS 4, the latest version of the 2020 successfully introduced Foxxum CTV OS, Foxxum announced a strategic and long-term partnership with Amlogic, a CTV semiconductor innovation leader and volume market leader in China, as the first SOC provider powering Foxxum OS 4.
Semtech Launches Next-gen 400G and 800G Data Center Interconnects
Semtech, a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the launch of the new CopperEdge™ product portfolio for use in next generation 400G (4x100G) and 800G (8x100G) data center interconnects using copper cable and backplane interconnects. The CopperEdge GN8112 is a quad...
Why Digital CX Is Now the Key Battleground in Telecoms - And How CSPs Can Set Themselves Apart Featured
For me, the turning point in the evolution from customer service to customer experience came in the early 2000s when the internet, mobility, and connectivity converged. People wanted to access the internet through their devices, a fact we take for granted today. Moreover, they didn’t simply want service when things went wrong - they expected service providers to proactively engage with them, anticipate their needs, and invest in long-term relationships with them.
Remote Desktop Security: Snapping the Security Lock Shut Featured
A farmer went to the hardware store in a nearby town and purchased the very best, most expensive padlock to secure his barn. He took it home, removed the packaging, attached the lock and then left the key in it. It just seemed too much trouble to have to remember where the key was every time he wanted to enter the barn.
Broadcom, Tencent to Accelerate Adoption of Co-Packaged Optics Network Switches for Cloud
Broadcom and Tencent Holdings announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of high bandwidth co-packaged optics (CPO) network switches for cloud infrastructure. Under this partnership, Broadcom will provide the 25.6-Tbps Humboldt CPO switch device that features Broadcom’s best-in-class StrataXGS® Tomahawk® 4 switch chip directly coupled and co-packaged with four...
Casa Systems, Google Cloud to Further Advance Integrated Cloud Native Offerings
Casa Systems announced a strategic technology and distribution partnership with Google Cloud to further advance and differentiate Casa Systems and Google Cloud’s integrated cloud native software and service offerings. The partnership also provides for formalized and coordinated global sales, marketing, and support engagement, whereby Casa Systems and Google Cloud...
Nokia, Furukawa Partner to Accelerate Optical LAN Deployment in Latin America
Nokia has announced the signing of a strategic alliance with Furukawa Electric, the leading company in network cabling, to accelerate optical LAN deployments in Latin America. Optical LANs are among the growing business services based on advanced optical fiber technologies, providing ultra high bandwidth to support multiple high bandwidth and critical applications for multiple use cases. Nokia hasdeployed optical LAN solutions for 450+ enterprise customers across the globe, including hotel chains, manufacturers, airports, schools, healthcare providers, government and others.
NEC, Fortinet to Jointly Build Secure 5G Networks for CSPs
NEC and Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, have entered a global agreement to jointly build secure 5G networks for communication service providers (CSPs). Through the partnership, Fortinet will provide its comprehensive best-in-class security solutions, including FortiGate – the world’s most deployed next-generation firewall and...
Ericsson, Google Test Multiple Network Slices on Single Android 13 Device
Ericsson and Google continue to push the envelope on network slicing, bringing the full range of benefits of 5G one step closer to consumers, by demonstrating multiple network slices on a single device that cater to both consumer and enterprise applications. In their latest collaboration, the ecosystem partners have demonstrated...
VIAVI, Rohde & Schwarz Support O-RAN Conformance Certification for International Markets
Rohde & Schwarz and VIAVI Solutions announced to have supported Auray OTIC and Security Lab in Taiwan in the process of awarding O-RAN conformance certification for international markets. The certification of an O-RU of the RPQN series from Foxconn was completed according to O-RAN specified processes and procedures as defined...
ST Engineering iDirect Inks Multi-million Deal with Regional Satellite Operator Türksat
ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has signed a multi-million dollar contract with leading regional satellite operator, Türksat, for the ground systems required to run a variety of services over the Türksat 5B satellite. ST Engineering iDirect will provide multiple Dialog® XIF hubs and 5,000...
Nokia's iSIM Secure Connect Solution Receives GSMA Accreditation
Nokia announced that its iSIM Secure Connect solution has been accredited by the GSMA, the telecom industry group and leading wireless industry representative body, after a rigorous process of demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing information security risks and protecting data. GSMA’s Security Accreditation Scheme (SAS) confirms the...
Axiata Group, Versa Networks to Deliver SASE for Asian Enterprises
Axiata Group, a mobile telecommunications and digital conglomerate in ASEAN and South Asia, announced its partnership with Versa Networks to deliver Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology for rapidly digitalising Asian enterprises. As a Versa Networks ACE Partner, Axiata Enterprise – the Group’s B2B unit – will collaborate with Axiata’s...
UK Banking Giant Barclays Deploys Microsoft Teams Collaboration Platform Globally
Barclays Bank (Barclays) and Microsoft announced Barclays has deployed Microsoft Teams as its preferred collaboration platform, powering collaboration for more than 120,000 colleagues and service partners in key locations around the globe. Under the agreement, Barclays is streamlining its existing communications and collaboration solutions, with Teams replacing several point solutions...
Nokia, Google Trial Network Slicing on 4G/5G Network using Android Device
Nokia and Google announced that they have successfully trialed innovative network slice selection functionality on 4G/5G networks using UE Route Selection Policy (URSP) technology and Google Pixel 6 (Pro) phones running Android 13. Once deployed, the solution will enable operators to provide new 5G network slicing services and enhance the...
Expereo's Chief Product Officer Sander Barens Accepted into Forbes Technology Council
Sander Barens, Chief Product Officer at Expereo - the world’s largest provider of managed networks, SD-WAN, SASE, and Cloud connectivity solutions - has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Sander Barens was vetted and selected by a review committee...
What’s Driving IoT? Three Trends Shaping the Rest of 2022 and Beyond Featured
There's no denying the impact Internet of Things (IoT) devices have across the world, and some estimate there will be as many as 30.9 billion connected devices by 2035. The potential reach and influence of this technology are undeniable. And the world we live in is shaping use cases for...
