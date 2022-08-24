ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WDBJ7.com

Regulatory barriers reduced for Virginia construction, building trades

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - The Virginia Board for Contractors has taken steps to reduce several regulatory barriers in the construction- and building-related trades, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin. The board runs under the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR). The Board for Contractors board voted to:
fox5dc.com

Clean car EV standards coming to Virginia, thanks to California

ARLINGTON, Va. - The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new, stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards, attorneys and state officials said this week.
NBC12

Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
Virginia Mercury

California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia

California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded.  In a Thursday email obtained by the Mercury, Assistant Attorney General Michael Jagels […] The post California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org

What does it mean to be Virginia’s solar capital?

Once upon a time, there were no coal mines in Southwest Virginia, or anywhere in Appalachia. We all know what happened once mining began. Vast amounts of coal – and wealth – were extracted from the region but did not necessarily leave much wealth behind. Somebody somewhere got rich – the nation’s industrial might was powered by coal – but coal counties are now among the poorest in the land. Why is this?
cardinalnews.org

Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?

I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
Kingsport Times-News

Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino tax payments

BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia’s localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday at the Bristol Casino, just two months before the...
wcyb.com

Food City donates to Feeding Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, VA. — Today Food City presented a check for 30-thousand dollars to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feeding Southwest Virginia has been feeding those who face hunger in our region since 1981. The donation will help to fund their Mobile Marketplace initiative. The Mobile Marketplace helps provide fresh food and...
theenergymix.com

People in Appalachia ‘Refuse to Be Sacrificed’ for Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline

Ecstatic, elated, ebullient. That smattering of descriptors captures the rare giddiness that enveloped relieved environmental advocates when U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law earlier this month. Still, the joy of a long-awaited, US$369 billion investment in taming global warming is tempered by lingering caution about...
vaco.org

Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse

The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
