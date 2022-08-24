Read full article on original website
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
Virginia is in an agreement to follow California's emissions standards as part of a bill passed in 2021 under former Governor Ralph Northam, according to the Associated Press. On Thursday, Aug. 25, The California Resources Board put the state on track to completely phase out new vehicles not powered by hydrogen or electricity by 2035.
Your feedback could make a difference in Virginia’s next Energy Plan
Virginia Department of Energy and Governor Glenn Youngkin are now accepting public feedback on Virginia’s next Energy Plan.
West Virginia, Surrounding States Get Millions To Cap Oil, Gas Wells
The federal government has awarded a round of funding to cap orphaned oil and gas wells in West Virginia. The U.S. Department of the Interior is sending $25 million to West Virginia, which will be used to address 160 sites. It’s part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which...
Regulatory barriers reduced for Virginia construction, building trades
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - The Virginia Board for Contractors has taken steps to reduce several regulatory barriers in the construction- and building-related trades, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin. The board runs under the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR). The Board for Contractors board voted to:
Clean car EV standards coming to Virginia, thanks to California
ARLINGTON, Va. - The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new, stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards, attorneys and state officials said this week.
Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia
California’s decision to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035 will also halt the sale of such vehicles in Virginia due to a 2021 law linking the commonwealth to the western state’s vehicle emissions standards, state attorneys have concluded. In a Thursday email obtained by the Mercury, Assistant Attorney General Michael Jagels […] The post California’s 2035 ban on new gas-powered cars set to apply to Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Richmond: Registration open for Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The annual event, hosted by the...
What does it mean to be Virginia’s solar capital?
Once upon a time, there were no coal mines in Southwest Virginia, or anywhere in Appalachia. We all know what happened once mining began. Vast amounts of coal – and wealth – were extracted from the region but did not necessarily leave much wealth behind. Somebody somewhere got rich – the nation’s industrial might was powered by coal – but coal counties are now among the poorest in the land. Why is this?
GOP leaders want to untie Virginia from California EV rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican leaders in Virginia said Friday they want to change the law so the state no longer follows California’s stringent rules for vehicle emissions. Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation...
Feeding Southwest Virginia continues to advocate for increased SNAP benefits
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the pandemic, SNAP benefits were increased. But the future of the increased benefits continues to be unclear as the program is on a month to month renewal process. “SNAP benefits were increased during COVID, so they are being decreased and they will probably be decreased...
Counties with the oldest homes in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Does Southside now have more solar farms than tobacco farms?
I recently went to a meeting in South Boston and took Virginia 40 east out of Rocky Mount, which skirts south of the Smith Mountain Lake dam and then heads east through Penhook, Gretna and lots of lots of countryside. Along the way, I saw:. a) a murky waterway with...
Southwest Virginia leaders prepare for Bristol Casino tax payments
BRISTOL, Va. — The 14 local leaders who represent Southwest Virginia’s localities continue to lay ground ahead of their first tax-dollar payment following the opening of the Bristol Casino. The Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission met on Thursday at the Bristol Casino, just two months before the...
Food City donates to Feeding Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON, VA. — Today Food City presented a check for 30-thousand dollars to Feeding Southwest Virginia. Feeding Southwest Virginia has been feeding those who face hunger in our region since 1981. The donation will help to fund their Mobile Marketplace initiative. The Mobile Marketplace helps provide fresh food and...
How private equity affected a Richmond nursing home and more Va. headlines
• After a private equity firm bought St. Joseph’s Home for the Aged in Richmond, “the company reduced staff, removed amenities, and set the stage for a deadly outbreak of COVID-19.”—The New Yorker. • Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he’s working on a major restructuring of Virginia’s...
People in Appalachia ‘Refuse to Be Sacrificed’ for Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline
Ecstatic, elated, ebullient. That smattering of descriptors captures the rare giddiness that enveloped relieved environmental advocates when U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law earlier this month. Still, the joy of a long-awaited, US$369 billion investment in taming global warming is tempered by lingering caution about...
Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse
The building faces west and is a three story stone gray colored course sandstone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Tazewell. At the northwest corner is a tall square clock tower with open space at the top. The west front has a projecting stone porch on the first story and above is a high vertical arched window. The building is covered by a shallow, slate-covered hipped roof with a modillion cornice and plain frieze. In the interior, the courtroom has a handsome stained glass window in the Tiffany mode over the judge’s bench. The window contains an allegorical figure seated in front of a colonnade with vignettes consisting of the national and state seals. The building houses the County Circuit Court, County General District Court and County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of the 29th Judicial Circuit. On the east side is the modern five story addition with five large arches along the first story. The building was gutted by fire in 1915 and rebuilt in 1917. The architect was Frank Pierce Milburn of Milburn, Heister and Company and the contractor was S R Hurley. The building was enlarged in 1949 to 1951. The contractor was J Clarence Hildreth. The building was remodeled in 1980. The architect was William D Price. Present construction is being done by Price-Rothe-Muse of Blountville, Tennessee. On the east side is the two story Sheriff’s Office.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 71 Virginia localities, Richmond and Petersburg
Universal masking is now recommended for 71 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Virginia To Release $391 One-Time Summer Benefit to SNAP EBT Cards On August 25
(Deb Haaland/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia families who have been struggling to make ends meet and provide groceries for their families are in luck. The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) just announced that it will release has received federal approval to issue retroactive Summer P-EBT benefits to eligible K-12 students.
