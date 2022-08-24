Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Almanac
The French Spy moves into Carnegie
Tim Brock and Eva Ziegler are in the business of old things. Even their storefront in downtown Carnegie was dusted off and repurposed to bring joy to and spark inspiration in visitors. Last month Brock and Ziegler opened The French Spy, a boutique that caters to well-versed and novice collectors...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Red Hot Robots: Mt. Lebanon hosts science camp
A group of youth were working at a fever pitch one recent summer day at Mt. Lebanon Recreation Department. The 24 youngsters were taking part in a camp presented by Mad Science of Pittsburgh called "Red Hot Robots," held Aug. 15-19. The camp was available for students entering grades 1-6.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park students enhance hardware store's rental business
Three Bethel Park High School students have done wonders for a local business’ rental division. Seniors Emily Ashton, Leah Hartman and Martina Tatalias have doubled the rental business at Evey True Value hardware and Rental since they started working there the day after the school year ended. “They’ve performed...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival returns with new acts, old favorites
The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival has returned with new features and old favorites that offer visitors a trip back in time. “It was fantastic last year,” said Susan Treadwell, the site director/craft coordinator for the festival. The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival started in the mid 1990s at the Butler County Fairgrounds,...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Rev 'em up car cruise set for Sept. 4
It’s time once again for classic cars to rev ‘em up. The 12th annual Pasta Too Rev ‘Em Up for Kids Mega Car Cruise is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Sept. 4 in the South Park VIP and Ice Skating Rink paved parking lots, 30 Corrigan Drive in Bethel Park.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park High School to add unified indoor bocce team
Bethel Park High School is adding its first new sport in years – coed Unified Indoor Bocce. In coed Unified Indoor Bocce, teams compete by rolling underhand a rubber bocce ball on 60-by-12 feet, PVC courts in hopes of getting closer to the jack (a smaller ball that serves as a target) than their opponent.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Two new exhibits by Pittsburgh artists open
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust opened two new exhibits by Pittsburgh artists Friday. “The Pittsburgh Left,” at the gallery Space in downtown Pittsburgh, looks at how various artists look at the city. It will be at Space through Sunday, Oct. 23. At 707 Penn Gallery, “Use What You Got” is...
Pennsylvania Almanac
"Andy Warhol's Social Network" exhibit to open Sept. 24
The exhibit “Andy Warhol’s Social Network: ‘Interview,’ Television and Portraits” will open at the Andy Warhol Museum on Saturday, Sept. 24. It looks at the cross-section between Warhol’s longest running project, Interview magazine, his portrait commissions and his ventures in television with “Fashion,” “Warhol TV” and “Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes.” Featuring 205 issues of Interview magazine from 1969 to 1987, “Andy Warhol’s Social Network” will highlight this rare holding within The Warhol’s permanent collection that has before been seen in its entirety. Organized chronologically, visitors will experience the visual transformation of the magazine from an underground film journal to an arbiter of mainstream popular culture featuring celebrities, fashion brands and more.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park travels to Mt. Lebanon; USC visits North Hills
After two weeks of training camp, scrimmages and Week Zero contests, the 2022 scholastic football season officially opens Sept. 2. And the schedule features a few interesting match-ups. The South Hills game of the week is Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon. “We are excited to continue our neighborhood rivalry with...
