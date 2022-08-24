The exhibit “Andy Warhol’s Social Network: ‘Interview,’ Television and Portraits” will open at the Andy Warhol Museum on Saturday, Sept. 24. It looks at the cross-section between Warhol’s longest running project, Interview magazine, his portrait commissions and his ventures in television with “Fashion,” “Warhol TV” and “Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes.” Featuring 205 issues of Interview magazine from 1969 to 1987, “Andy Warhol’s Social Network” will highlight this rare holding within The Warhol’s permanent collection that has before been seen in its entirety. Organized chronologically, visitors will experience the visual transformation of the magazine from an underground film journal to an arbiter of mainstream popular culture featuring celebrities, fashion brands and more.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO