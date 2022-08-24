Read full article on original website
1 man taken by Careflight to hospital after crash involving Model-T vehicle in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — One man is hospitalized after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. >>Huber Heights man dies following rollover crash in Monroe Twp. Crews responded to the crash at around 12:57 p.m. at the intersection of Palestine Union City Road...
wktn.com
Dayton Murder Suspect Arrested After 3 County Pursuit
A homicide suspect from Dayton was arrested after a three county pursuit that started in Allen County late Wednesday morning. According to a release, an Allen County Sheriff’s deputy located and attempted to stop the suspect, who immediately fled in his vehicle. The pursuit lasted approximately an hour and...
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
1 dead in Tipp City rollover crash
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after a rollover crash in Tipp City Friday night. According to the Tipp City Police Department, a man from Huber Heights was driving his pickup truck west on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road when he lost control of his vehicle, sending the truck into a rollover crash. Crews were […]
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
1 person killed, 2 injured in Johnstown car accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car accident that happened Wednesday in Johnstown. Officials said the crash happened on State Route 37 at State Route 310. Two vehicles were involved in the accident. Two people in the same car were transported to...
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Michael F. Taylor was sentenced to a total of 42 months in prison on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs. .Kathryn M. Keets was placed on five years community...
Man struck, killed by two cars identified
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, 28-year-old Terrence Bass was in the road near his residence at Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when he was struck by a Ford Focus. A bystander attempted to help Bass, but both were hit by a second vehicle.
Dayton man sentenced to prison for killing of 2-month-old son
DAYTON — The father of a two-month-old boy killed last February is going to jail more than a year after the infant died from blunt force injuries. William Clouse, 39, of Dayton, was sentenced to 15 years to life Thursday. He will not be eligible for parole until he’s served at least 15 years, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
‘Unbelievable, sick, sick,’ community members react after man attacks Xenia officer with pen
XENIA — One man has been accused of impersonating a parent intending to kidnap a child, including a video that shows the man attacking a police officer with a pen during questioning. This all happened Monday night after officers said the suspect, Reid Duran, went to Saint Brigid School,...
1 dead, firefighter taken to hospital after Sidney fire
Fire crews were advised that there was at least one person trapped inside the home. Sidney Fire said that crews were able to locate the occupant, however, they were determined to be dead.
Marysville student in custody for bringing stolen gun on bus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school student in Marysville is in custody after he was caught bringing a stolen gun onto a school bus Wednesday morning. At 7:15 a.m., witnesses told police that a student was talking about having a gun while on the way to Bunsold Middle School. Shortly after, a school staff […]
Huber Heights man dies following rollover crash in Monroe Twp.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — One man has died after a single truck rollover crash in Monroe Township just north of Vandalia late Friday night. Crews were called to a crash on Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road near Martindale Road around 10:15 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the driver had died from his...
Ohio man gets maximum prison sentence for 2020 shooting death of co-worker
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man from Columbus was given a maximum prison sentence for a 2020 deadly shooting of a co-worker on the east side. A Franklin County judge gave Shannon Weaver a prison sentence of at least 14 years after he pled guilty Monday to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a […]
Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
Sidney Daily News
City woman dies in house fire
SIDNEY — The identity of the woman who died in a house fire early Friday morning has been released. A firefighter was also injured while battling the fire. According to a press release from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Kimberly Fogt, 61 years old, of Sidney, Ohio, died in the fire. She was the sole occupant at the 801 E. Court St. address.
sidneyoh.com
Narcotics Unit Indicts 18 People
On August 25, 2022 the Sidney Police Department’s Narcotics Unit presented evidence to a Shelby County Grand Jury in regards to drug trafficking activity in the City of Sidney. Upon hearing evidence, the Grand Jury handed down indictments on 18 individuals on 48 counts of drug trafficking as well as weapons under disability and drug possession. The drug trafficking charges included Trafficking in Fentanyl, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and PCP. The Shelby County Grand Jury also authorized the seizure of a handgun and $500 cash. These indictments are a result of multiple investigations spanning numerous months. The Sidney Police Department remains proactive in its fight to combat drug trafficking in our city. Anyone with drug information about drug activity can contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).
unioncountydailydigital.com
OVI Checkpoint in Union County Tomorrow
Marysville – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Union County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint funded by federal grant funds, are planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on the provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes...
One in custody for questioning after shooting outside Hilltop gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have one person in custody after a shooting in the Hilltop where they say at least nine shots were fired overnight Wednesday. At around 1:30 a.m., police went to the Mobil Mart gas station on West Broad Street where they say the shooting occurred. CPD state that shots were […]
