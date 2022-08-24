Netflix Releases First Trailer For Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues”
Netflix is releasing its first trailer for Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues.” The movie tells the story of a young Black couple navigating a relationship in the deep South in the 1940s and the years that follow. It stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as Bayou and Leanne. The cast also includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott and Ryan Eggold. “A Jazzman’s Blues” begins streaming September 23rd on Netflix.
Here’s The Trailer:
