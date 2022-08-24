Student African American Brotherhood, the name of an organization with more than 30 years of national success, is considered discriminatory?. Considering recent comments and questioning by some members of the board of Springfield Public Schools, let me give you some background on SAAB and the important role it plays in providing access and inclusion to children of all backgrounds — but especially students of color — and giving them an equitable chance to succeed in school and college.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO