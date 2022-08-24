Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri school district allows parents to opt in to corporal punishment of their children
(NBC) — A school district in Missouri is giving parents the option of allowing it to administer corporal punishment to their children. The Cassville R-IV School District, in southwest Missouri near the Arkansas border, has notified parents they can opt in to the physical discipline, according to the district policy and parents who spoke to NBC News.
sgfcitizen.org
Column: SAAB in Springfield schools— Who is really discriminatory?
Student African American Brotherhood, the name of an organization with more than 30 years of national success, is considered discriminatory?. Considering recent comments and questioning by some members of the board of Springfield Public Schools, let me give you some background on SAAB and the important role it plays in providing access and inclusion to children of all backgrounds — but especially students of color — and giving them an equitable chance to succeed in school and college.
IFLScience
Missouri School District Brings Back Spanking For Students – Here's Why That's A Bad Idea
A school district in Missouri has announced it will be allowing the use of a paddle as corporal punishment in schools, so long as they have parental consent. The district covers around 1,900 students and stopped using spanking in 2001, but now has reversed the decision as a means to violently keep students in line.
More students are walking to Springfield schools, and crossing guards are struggling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With the school year starting back up, drivers can expect more foot traffic as students make their way to and from school. But this year, organizations are struggling to find enough crossing guards to keep them safe. “The staffing issues are number one,” said crossing guard John Allen. Allen is also a supervisor […]
sgfcitizen.org
A third Greene County judge announces pending retirement
Judge Thomas Mountjoy announced in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court that he intends to retire on the final day of October. Mountjoy is one of five circuit judges in Missouri’s 31st Judicial Circuit, which is all of Greene County. The circuit has six circuit judge and six associate circuit judge positions, though one of the circuit judge spots is vacant.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
Ambulances no longer parking on High School Football Fields
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There will be one thing missing from the high school football field this year – ambulances. “We have an increase in call volume across all of our service areas,” Mercy Director of Operations for Emergency Services Luke Walker said. “We want to make sure that our ambulances are available for medical emergencies […]
Free or cheap things to do in Nixa, Missouri
NIXA, Mo. — If you’re looking for something fun to do in Nixa this weekend without breaking the bank, here are some things you can do solo, with the family, or on a date for less than $20. Strike out at Century Lanes Return to the classics with Century Lanes, Nixa’s own bowling hub. You […]
Ozark’s Walter Barton: A look back at the first execution of the pandemic
Who was Walter Barton? In 1991, Walter Barton was living in a trailer at the Riverview Mobile Home Park in Ozark, Missouri. The mobile home park was operated by 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler. According to court documents, Gladys was a busy person at the park. Family, friends, tenants and business partners would visit often. On October 9, 1991, […]
ksmu.org
Workers at Springfield Starbucks store win union election
Editor's note: Updated 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 to include Starbucks' statement. By a vote of 11 to 5, workers at the 631 S. Glenstone Ave. Starbucks Coffee shop in Springfield voted to unionize this week. It’s the first Starbucks store in Springfield to unionize and the eighth one in Missouri, according to a press release. More than 200 Starbucks locations nationwide have unionized since December 2021.
K9 Lor was laid to rest Friday in Springfield
Retired Greene County Sheriff K9 Lor was laid to rest today. Lor's handler and owner James Craigmyle was joined at the service by Greene County deputies and other friends and family.
KYTV
New library kiosk opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 24-hour, 7-day-a-week library opened in Springfield. The Library Express East is an outdoor library kiosk. It allows cardholders to check out books and DVDs from the unit. You can also do that online as well. ”They can put an item on hold and directly send...
Superintendent of Dadeville Schools killed in crash near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Unit were summoned shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Mo. Killed in the head-on crash was Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar. He was...
KYTV
Kimberling City, Mo. Police Department increasing community security through new “Eye Watch Challenge”
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kimberling City Police Department is increasing community security through a new department program. The “Eye Watch Challenge” started at the beginning of August. Around four dozen cards have been passed out, letting the community know if their business and homes are secure.
KYTV
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average life expectancy for an American is 78 years-old for men and 82 years-old for women. Less than one percent of us will live to be 100. So Thursday (August 25) was a special day for a woman from Ozark County (who now lives in Springfield) as she celebrated her 101st birthday.
KYTV
2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday morning, two people died in a fiery crash near Galena, Missouri. Kenneth Runge, 84, and Sharon Runge, 80, died at the scene. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 8:40 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 413, three miles south of Galena. Investigators say the driver missed a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Christian Action Ministries to open new facility
Christian Action Ministries announced they will be opening a new facility on Monday, Aug. 29 at the former Branson Family Fun Center site. The 15,000 square foot facility at 2400 State Highway 165 will provide CAM with permanent office space and meeting rooms. The center will be the focal point for the ministry’s “Neighbor to Neighbor” campaign which brings truckloads of food to area communities to help feed the hungry.
Woman accused of attacking walker in Rountree neighborhood gets trial date
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jimicia Wells, who is accused of assaulting a pedestrian she thought was leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house, received an Oct. 11 trial date. A probable cause statement about the Nov. 8, 2021 incident reported that Wells was collecting some of her belongings from an ex-boyfriend’s house in the Rountree neighborhood when she saw […]
KYTV
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: See scores and highlights on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s Scoreboard page
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Week 1 of Arkansas and Missouri’s high school football season kicks off Friday night. See the latest scores from games across the area. CLICK HERE!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
