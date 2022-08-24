ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sgfcitizen.org

Column: SAAB in Springfield schools— Who is really discriminatory?

Student African American Brotherhood, the name of an organization with more than 30 years of national success, is considered discriminatory?. Considering recent comments and questioning by some members of the board of Springfield Public Schools, let me give you some background on SAAB and the important role it plays in providing access and inclusion to children of all backgrounds — but especially students of color — and giving them an equitable chance to succeed in school and college.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Springfield, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
Springfield, MO
Education
sgfcitizen.org

A third Greene County judge announces pending retirement

Judge Thomas Mountjoy announced in a letter to the Missouri Supreme Court that he intends to retire on the final day of October. Mountjoy is one of five circuit judges in Missouri’s 31st Judicial Circuit, which is all of Greene County. The circuit has six circuit judge and six associate circuit judge positions, though one of the circuit judge spots is vacant.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Ambulances no longer parking on High School Football Fields

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There will be one thing missing from the high school football field this year – ambulances. “We have an increase in call volume across all of our service areas,” Mercy Director of Operations for Emergency Services Luke Walker said. “We want to make sure that our ambulances are available for medical emergencies […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Free or cheap things to do in Nixa, Missouri

NIXA, Mo. — If you’re looking for something fun to do in Nixa this weekend without breaking the bank, here are some things you can do solo, with the family, or on a date for less than $20. Strike out at Century Lanes Return to the classics with Century Lanes, Nixa’s own bowling hub. You […]
NIXA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Pride#School Principal#K12#Racism#Kickapoo High School#The School Board
ksmu.org

Workers at Springfield Starbucks store win union election

Editor's note: Updated 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 to include Starbucks' statement. By a vote of 11 to 5, workers at the 631 S. Glenstone Ave. Starbucks Coffee shop in Springfield voted to unionize this week. It’s the first Starbucks store in Springfield to unionize and the eighth one in Missouri, according to a press release. More than 200 Starbucks locations nationwide have unionized since December 2021.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

New library kiosk opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 24-hour, 7-day-a-week library opened in Springfield. The Library Express East is an outdoor library kiosk. It allows cardholders to check out books and DVDs from the unit. You can also do that online as well. ”They can put an item on hold and directly send...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
KYTV

2 from Kimberling City die in crash near Galena Saturday morning

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday morning, two people died in a fiery crash near Galena, Missouri. Kenneth Runge, 84, and Sharon Runge, 80, died at the scene. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at 8:40 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 413, three miles south of Galena. Investigators say the driver missed a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree. The car then caught on fire.
GALENA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Christian Action Ministries to open new facility

Christian Action Ministries announced they will be opening a new facility on Monday, Aug. 29 at the former Branson Family Fun Center site. The 15,000 square foot facility at 2400 State Highway 165 will provide CAM with permanent office space and meeting rooms. The center will be the focal point for the ministry’s “Neighbor to Neighbor” campaign which brings truckloads of food to area communities to help feed the hungry.
BRANSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy