Open houses scheduled over $312 million CRCSD bond vote
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four open houses have been scheduled for the public to learn more about the facilities master plan from Cedar Rapids schools & the upcoming $312 million bond vote. The vote is scheduled to take place on March 7, 2023 and needs 60% support to pass.
2nd grade class at Wilkins Elementary make decorations for their teacher's wedding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Brandi Hamdorf, a 2nd grade teacher at Wilkins Elementary in the Linn-Mar Community School District got married over the summer. Now Mrs. Rickhard, her first second grade class at the school wanted to help with decorations. Found all over the tables were drawings and letters...
City conducts online survey to ID incomplete Derecho-related repairs
Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, the City of Cedar Rapids announced they are conducting a survey to find derecho-related repairs not yet completed. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has made funding available to the State of Iowa for disaster recovery from the August 2020 Derecho. Two...
Johnson County Direct Assistance Program funds all eligible applicants
Johnson County, Iowa – The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to fund all eligible Direct Assistance Program applicants, including those who reside outside of the municipal corporate boundaries of the City of Iowa City and were not originally selected for program benefits. Johnson County...
New public art, "Bench People," installed at Linn County Harris Building
Friday morning a new sculpture is installed at the Linn County’s Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building. The outdoor public artwork selected is two stone sculptures shaped as abstract people who are actually benches by Artist Madeline Wiener. These sculptures are the newest ‘members’ of what Wiener refer to...
Three-year Partnership announced between CR Pride & NewBo City Market
Cedar Rapids — Friday evening, CR Pride and NewBo City Market announced a new three year contract has been signed to hold the annual CR Pride Festival at NewBo through 2025. Corey Jacobson, CR Pride President, commented that as the organization continues to grow, it was important to have a long term community partner.
Suspended University of Iowa fraternity is invited back to campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A fraternity at the University of Iowa (UI) was suspended two years ago and is making a return to campus within the next year. The Iowa Beta chapter of Phi Delta Theta was suspended in June 2020 after a history of alleged alcohol violations and prohibited tailgate parties.
Eight new pieces of art on display as part of the Iowa City Sculptors Showcase
This annual public art program gives Iowa sculptors the opportunity to showcase their work around the Iowa City community. The City of Iowa City’s Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) selects sculptures based on submissions to be put on display for a year. In 2022, there are eight locations scattered...
Iowans head to annual Market after Dark enjoying food, games and live entertainment
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Market after Dark took place Saturday night, with food, games and live entertainment. The annual tradition takes place once a year when the regular Cedar Rapids Farmers Market isn't happening that week. Regular vendors participate along with live music, games on the square and beer.
Market After Dark returns to Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Aug. 27, traffic impacts downtown
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance will be holding Market After Dark this Saturday, August 27, 2022. The market will run from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This year, the following streets will be utilized for the event:. 2nd Avenue SE from...
Osgood wins individual title; Cedar Falls impresses at Prairie XC Invite
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Marion senior Jedidiah Osgood won Saturday's individual boys crown, while the Cedar Falls boys won the team title. Tiger sophomore Zoe Zylstra won the girls race.
Intersection on 8th Avenue in Cedar Rapids to close through September for road work
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An intersection in Cedar Rapids will be closed for utility work and pavement reconstruction. The intersection of 8th Avenue and Rockford Road SW will close starting Monday, August 29th. The closure is part of the 8th Avenue SW improvements project taking place...
WATCH: Iowa City garbage truck pays special visit to young boy battling cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — "My favorite day is garbage day!" reads the shirt worn by 5-year-old Nolan, an Iowa City boy who loves garbage trucks. Nolan got a special visit from the Iowa City Resource Management team, letting him get an up close look at how the garbage truck works. The young boy loves garbage trucks but sometimes misses garbage day due to chemo therapy sessions.
Iowa City Police arrest two, believe Kum & Go employee conspired to stage robbery
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two people have been arrested in the case of a robbery at a gas station in Iowa City and police believe an employee was involved. Iowa City Police have been investigating the robbery that was reported at the Kum & Go on Mormon Trek Boulevard on August 23rd around 1 am.
CRPD: Suspect leaned out window on I-380 to shoot at vehicle on interstate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police confirmed to Iowa's News Now officers are investigating a shooting from Wednesday night, that along southbound I-380. Authorities say they receive multiple calls from people saying someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger side window and fired shots at another vehicle driving down the interstate.
Linn County crash leaves one injured
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at County Home Rd. and Springville Rd. in Linn County Friday afternoon. Jeremy Johnson, 43, was driving westbound on County Home Rd. in his Ford Ranger. When he attempted to turn onto Springville Rd., Johnson drove into the...
Cedar Rapids Police investigating Thursday night stabbing
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street. Police say they received a call at approximately 9:51p.m. Thursday night about a man being stabbed. When officers arrived and found a man outside an apartment suffering from a stab...
UNI soccer plays to scoreless tie as Dickenson chases coaching record
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The UNI soccer team finished with a 0-0 draw against Omaha on Thursday evening. The Panthers are now 2-0-1 this season. Head coach Bruce Dickenson remains in a first place tie with James Price for the most coaching wins in Panther history. One more win will give Dickenson the all time record.
Kennedy wins on opening night for second straight victory over Trojans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The #8 Kennedy football team came away with an opening night win on Thursday evening, beating Iowa City West 28-19. It's the first time in at least a decade that the Cougars have won two straight against West. Kennedy won last year's matchup 27-20.
