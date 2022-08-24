ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Open houses scheduled over $312 million CRCSD bond vote

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four open houses have been scheduled for the public to learn more about the facilities master plan from Cedar Rapids schools & the upcoming $312 million bond vote. The vote is scheduled to take place on March 7, 2023 and needs 60% support to pass.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

City conducts online survey to ID incomplete Derecho-related repairs

Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, the City of Cedar Rapids announced they are conducting a survey to find derecho-related repairs not yet completed. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has made funding available to the State of Iowa for disaster recovery from the August 2020 Derecho. Two...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Johnson County Direct Assistance Program funds all eligible applicants

Johnson County, Iowa – The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to fund all eligible Direct Assistance Program applicants, including those who reside outside of the municipal corporate boundaries of the City of Iowa City and were not originally selected for program benefits. Johnson County...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Education
cbs2iowa.com

New public art, "Bench People," installed at Linn County Harris Building

Friday morning a new sculpture is installed at the Linn County’s Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building. The outdoor public artwork selected is two stone sculptures shaped as abstract people who are actually benches by Artist Madeline Wiener. These sculptures are the newest ‘members’ of what Wiener refer to...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Three-year Partnership announced between CR Pride & NewBo City Market

Cedar Rapids — Friday evening, CR Pride and NewBo City Market announced a new three year contract has been signed to hold the annual CR Pride Festival at NewBo through 2025. Corey Jacobson, CR Pride President, commented that as the organization continues to grow, it was important to have a long term community partner.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Suspended University of Iowa fraternity is invited back to campus

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A fraternity at the University of Iowa (UI) was suspended two years ago and is making a return to campus within the next year. The Iowa Beta chapter of Phi Delta Theta was suspended in June 2020 after a history of alleged alcohol violations and prohibited tailgate parties.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Crcsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cbs2iowa.com

WATCH: Iowa City garbage truck pays special visit to young boy battling cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa — "My favorite day is garbage day!" reads the shirt worn by 5-year-old Nolan, an Iowa City boy who loves garbage trucks. Nolan got a special visit from the Iowa City Resource Management team, letting him get an up close look at how the garbage truck works. The young boy loves garbage trucks but sometimes misses garbage day due to chemo therapy sessions.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRPD: Suspect leaned out window on I-380 to shoot at vehicle on interstate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police confirmed to Iowa's News Now officers are investigating a shooting from Wednesday night, that along southbound I-380. Authorities say they receive multiple calls from people saying someone in a bronze-colored SUV leaned out the passenger side window and fired shots at another vehicle driving down the interstate.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County crash leaves one injured

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at County Home Rd. and Springville Rd. in Linn County Friday afternoon. Jeremy Johnson, 43, was driving westbound on County Home Rd. in his Ford Ranger. When he attempted to turn onto Springville Rd., Johnson drove into the...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Police investigating Thursday night stabbing

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Cedar Valley Townhomes in the 3000 block of J Street. Police say they received a call at approximately 9:51p.m. Thursday night about a man being stabbed. When officers arrived and found a man outside an apartment suffering from a stab...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UNI soccer plays to scoreless tie as Dickenson chases coaching record

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The UNI soccer team finished with a 0-0 draw against Omaha on Thursday evening. The Panthers are now 2-0-1 this season. Head coach Bruce Dickenson remains in a first place tie with James Price for the most coaching wins in Panther history. One more win will give Dickenson the all time record.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy