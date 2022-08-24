ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Art of Wine returns to CVA

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltQDm_0hSuBB8A00

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts will host, once again, an evening of wine tasting, art and community at its 10th Annual Art of Wine event.

This popular fundraiser supports the programs provided to the community, including the CVA’s free public art galleries, school of art for children and adults and gift shop, featuring local artists.

The event itself will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau.

Tickets cost $75 per person or $140 per couple and are on sale at cvawausau.org/art-of-wine-2022. An exclusive VIP Tasting Room pass costs $40 and is available for anyone to add to his or her admission ticket.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library programs: September

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3Arn3w2. For more info, call 715-261-7220.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Burks Bar to hold dog-friendly event

Well-behaved dogs (and their owners and friends) are invited to a fundraising event this weekend at Burks Bar in Wausau, with food, music, prizes and fun – along with adoptable dogs in search of a forever home. The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event is set from noon to 6...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Veterans Tribute Celebration

On August 13, 2022 service organizations from the greater Wausau area and the host Bull Falls Brewery held the 2nd Annual Veterans Tribute Celebration at the Bull Falls Brewery Biergarten in Wausau. All the veterans were recognized for their service to America and three veterans nominated by the Wausau American...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

NTC to host open house

WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will host its Community Open House from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at 1000 W. Campus Drive. The event is free and open to the public. The open house gives attendees the opportunity to meet with faculty and explore 190+ program options. Visitors also can tour NTC’s state-of-the-art labs and Timberwolf Suites, NTC’s partnership for student housing.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Wausau, WI
Entertainment
Wausau, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening

MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Blue Sunset

This week’s featured cocktail beckons images of the sea, so alluring we can hardly stop looking at it. The Blue Sunset, though, is even better to sip on a warm summer evening. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

DOA to lead Wausau Main Street investment tour with Wausau mayor, others

WAUSAU — Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld will participate in a main street business tour today, Aug. 25, with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, Wausau Chamber of Commerce and Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau as part of a series of statewide visits to highlight the impact of Gov. Tony Evers’ investments in communities across Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Volm captures super late models finale as Mondeik completes rare SPS three-peat

WAUSAU, Wis. (Aug. 25) – The number three was a good one for both Justin Mondeik and Travis Volm on Season Championship Night at State Park Speedway. Mondeik joined some exclusive company at the track with his third consecutive Auto Select Super Late Models pres. by C-Tech championship, while Volm picked up his third feature win of the season, holding off Mondeik on the final night of weekly racing at the Rib Mountain quarter-mile for 2022.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Art Galleries#Public Art#Cva
WausauPilot

MCPL to offer story time with Wausau Mayor

WAUSAU – What is it like being the mayor of a city like Wausau? And what are some of the mayor’s favorite stories? Find out the answers to both of these questions during a special story time with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 26, 2022

The wind came for Yasha to be free on June 27, 2022. He passed away unexpectedly at age 76, after several hospitalizations at the Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. Some family and friends were able to say goodbye. Wherever he was, whatever he was doing, he animated the world with his intelligence, curiosity, energy and humor.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

‘Route 51’ to air encore broadcast on hoarding disorder

WAUSAU – Hoarding, a persistent difficulty parting with possessions, is a complex psychological phenomenon where people collect and save mountains of items that appear to have little or no worth, often accumulating them to such a degree that their possessions overrun their living spaces. On top of emotional and health concerns, hoarding disorder can present a physical danger to the person struggling with the condition, as well as to the people with whom they live. Recent research and emerging science are beginning to clarify the causes of hoarding disorder, along with treatment options that can result in better decision-making and a happier, healthier life.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Butterscotch Junior

Meow. I’m Butterscotch Junior. I came into HSMC with some medical needs, but with some TLC, I became the handsome guy before you today! If you are ready for the best thing ever to come into your life, then you should call HSMC and ask about me. I’d love to join you in your warm and welcoming home.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Aug. 23

Jamie and Meghan Slott announce the birth of their son Noah Oliver, born at 8:34 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022. Noah weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Yee Xiong and La Vang announce the birth of their son Marvelous Muaj Hmoo, born at 2:32 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022. Marvelous weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau committee approves another revised timeline to Riverlife Condos project

Wausau’s Economic Development Committee on Tuesday approved a third amendment revising the timeline to the Riverlife Condos project, after the project missed its deadlines. A special meeting of the committee made its decision in a closed session and announced it publicly after reconvening. According to the revised timeline, the closing date for the transfer of the property to the developer, Riverlife Condos LLC, will now be Nov. 1. The commencement date is April 1, 2023 and the completion is set for May 1, 2024.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

International speaker, trainer and author to headline Customer Service Seminar

WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will present a special program next week featuring international speaker, trainer and author David K. Aaker, IOM. A Customer Service Interactive Seminar will be held on the morning of Wednesday, August 31 at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Rothschild from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Networking time will follow the morning session and the program will be wrapped up with a lunch keynote by Aaker.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Aspirus to offer lung cancer screening in Wausau

WAUSAU – Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. Finding it early could make it easier to treat and decrease the risk of death. Aspirus Cancer Care – Wausau will offer a lung cancer screening event from...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

D.C. Everest boys soccer blanks Appleton North

GREEN BAY – D.C. Everest scored three times in the opening 10 minutes of game and that proved to be enough as it shut out Appleton North 3-0 in a nonconference boys soccer game Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Hezekiah Mletzko scored at the 4:55 and 6:42...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Our kids are not okay

We are failing our children. The D.C. Everest and Wausau school district communities have experienced several losses of their former and current classmates over the last 12 months. In this time of science-denying and “fake news” can we, at the very least, take for face value the facts about the...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy