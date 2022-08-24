ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park Pool closes abruptly after staff test positive for COVID-19

ANN ARBOR – Buhr Park Pool has closed for the season after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The park was originally scheduled to close early on Sunday, Aug. 28. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing for the season today, Thursday, Aug. 25 due to a staff shortage resulting from employees testing positive for COVID-19,” said Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation officials in an email update.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown Bookfest changes location for 2022 event

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s Kerrytown Bookfest is back and it’s changing its location this year. On Sept. 18, the book-based event will host authors, discussion panels and the Antique Book Roadshow in the Morris J. Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus. The annual event...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Giant Slide reopens on Detroit’s Belle Isle

After a bumpy start, the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit is ready for a second reopening on Friday. The iconic slide reopened for the first time last week, but the slide speed was a bit much for some riders, as videos of kids flying down the slide went viral. The DNR closed the slide to make some adjustments.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ann Arbor, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Business
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo

ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
ROMEO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Something’s missing from this ice cream

We all scream for ice cream, but for those who can’t eat gluten, the standard scoop is something they have to pass on. Parfé Ice Cream Café in Sterling Heights has changed that. Everything served at this spot in Sterling Heights is gluten-free so everyone can enjoy. The owners of Parfé, Austin Stewart and Kailee Young, joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to talk about what they offer, and why they wanted to go gluten-free.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crews work to clean up major diesel leak in the Detroit River

TRENTON, Mich. – Crews are working to help clean up a leak that occurred Downriver. About 10 feet below at the grounds of an abandoned hospital, a diesel tank that EPA thinks was left behind with thousands of gallons of diesel is the cause of the leak. The leak allowed diesel to make its way into the Detroit River.
TRENTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soaps#Suds#Plant#Discounts#Buff City Soap#Pioneer
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery

WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family. Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thieves hit Detroit Bus Company days before start of school

DETROIT – The Detroit Bus Company is working on repairs Friday after thieves stole catalytic converters from the buses. The thieves must’ve really wanted the converters because they left in a hurry, but they left some of their tools behind. When they fired up their brand new bus,...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica

UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
UTICA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy