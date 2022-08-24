Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Brunch and specialty coffees are being served at this halal eatery in Auburn Hills
Between their mountainous french toast covered in berries and their handcrafted coffee creations, Haus of Brunch in Auburn Hills has everything you need to start your day. “It’s not your typical coney island food,” explains Co-Partner Maher Obeid. “We wanted to have something a little more elevated.”
Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park Pool closes abruptly after staff test positive for COVID-19
ANN ARBOR – Buhr Park Pool has closed for the season after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The park was originally scheduled to close early on Sunday, Aug. 28. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing for the season today, Thursday, Aug. 25 due to a staff shortage resulting from employees testing positive for COVID-19,” said Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation officials in an email update.
Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown Bookfest changes location for 2022 event
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town’s Kerrytown Bookfest is back and it’s changing its location this year. On Sept. 18, the book-based event will host authors, discussion panels and the Antique Book Roadshow in the Morris J. Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College campus. The annual event...
Giant Slide reopens on Detroit’s Belle Isle
After a bumpy start, the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit is ready for a second reopening on Friday. The iconic slide reopened for the first time last week, but the slide speed was a bit much for some riders, as videos of kids flying down the slide went viral. The DNR closed the slide to make some adjustments.
Morning 4: Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- what to know. Several miles of southbound I-75 in Detroit will be shut down this...
Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo
ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
Something’s missing from this ice cream
We all scream for ice cream, but for those who can’t eat gluten, the standard scoop is something they have to pass on. Parfé Ice Cream Café in Sterling Heights has changed that. Everything served at this spot in Sterling Heights is gluten-free so everyone can enjoy. The owners of Parfé, Austin Stewart and Kailee Young, joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to talk about what they offer, and why they wanted to go gluten-free.
Crews work to clean up major diesel leak in the Detroit River
TRENTON, Mich. – Crews are working to help clean up a leak that occurred Downriver. About 10 feet below at the grounds of an abandoned hospital, a diesel tank that EPA thinks was left behind with thousands of gallons of diesel is the cause of the leak. The leak allowed diesel to make its way into the Detroit River.
Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery
WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family. Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.
Thieves hit Detroit Bus Company days before start of school
DETROIT – The Detroit Bus Company is working on repairs Friday after thieves stole catalytic converters from the buses. The thieves must’ve really wanted the converters because they left in a hurry, but they left some of their tools behind. When they fired up their brand new bus,...
Arguing about Michigan football predictions: Final record, QB battle, best players, toughest game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football is only one week away. You know what that means? Glorious morning tailgates. Action-packed weekends of flipping through games. Beautiful fall weather. And most of all, people bickering with each other. That’s right! Here in Michigan, nothing gets people riled up more than...
Ranking every game on the Michigan football schedule from easiest to most difficult
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The college football world can’t mock Michigan for its Big Ten title drought anymore, so this offseason, the attention has turned to the Wolverines’ soft non-conference schedule. After years of scheduling Power 5 opponents such as Washington and Florida, and countless battles with...
Detroit Police Department increases overtime pay to help deter gun violence as summer comes to a close
DETROIT – As we enter the final weekends of summer, Michigan Mayor Mike Duggan is now approving double-time pay for Detroit police officers to ensure the department has enough officers on the street to curb gun violence. Those enhanced overtime rates start Friday, and while they’ll only last a...
Feds charge Flint rapper in Sterling Heights murder-for-hire plot
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The shooting, which nearly killed a young woman (seen in the video player above), was captured on camera in Sterling Heights. Now the feds are calling it a murder-for-hire plot with a well-known rap artist behind it. The chaotic scene unfolded more than a year...
Southbound I-75 closing from 8 Mile to I-375 through Detroit this weekend
DETROIT – Several miles of southbound I-75 in Detroit will be shut down this weekend for bridge repairs. MDOT says road repair and bridge work require closing southbound I-75 from M-102 (8 Mile Road) to I-375 from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29. All...
Train crossings in Monroe are causing safety concerns, residents want answers
MONROE, Mich. – Trains simply can’t stop quickly, which is why we often see those black-and-white arms and flashing lights at train crossings. But people in one local community wonder why that safety measure is at some crossings but missing from others. Out of all the railroad crossings...
Madison Heights Fire Department wants help finding stolen utility pickup truck
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Madison Heights Fire Department wants help finding their stolen utility pickup truck. MHFD says the suspect entered an unlocked door around 1:33 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 23) at the fire department headquarters on 31313 Brush Street and drove the truck out of the building in an unknown direction.
Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica
UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
Pontiac man who’s banned from owning firearms posts Instagram pictures with guns, ammo, feds say
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac man who is banned from owning firearms due to his previous criminal history is facing charges after he posted several photos with guns and ammunition on his Instagram account, federal officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday (Aug. 23) and accuses William Lawrence...
Man charged with stealing pickup truck from Madison Heights Fire Department
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A man has been charged with stealing a utility pickup truck from the Madison Heights Fire Department earlier this week. Officials said the truck was stolen at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23) by Ashon Lamar Norman, 30, of Romulus. Norma is accused of entering an...
