ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republican Who Praised Hitler Somehow Loses Congressional Primary

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edlq9_0hSuAoKA00
Carl Paladino in 2010. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Carl Paladino lost his bid for a congressional seat representing New York’s 23rd district Tuesday after being bested by opponent Nick Langworthy — but only by a small margin.

Langworthy narrowly edged out his competitor by roughly three percentage points with 95% of precincts reported as of midnight.

The race drew national attention as Paladino, a businessman and former candidate to become New York’s governor, drew praise from the MAGA wing of the Republican Party, landing endorsements from conspiracy theorists like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), but also Rep. Elise Sefanik (R-N.Y.), the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

Paladino’s campaign was soaked in controversy. He recently told Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle that “people like [Attorney General Merrick] Garland, who should not only be impeached, he probably should be executed,” before later claiming he was just being “facetious.” In July, it was reported that he hired a man convicted on child pornography-related charges as his new assistant treasurer. Following the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde in May, Paladino boosted social media posts claiming they were false-flag attacks. In Feb. 2021, Paladino praised Adolf Hitler as “the kind of leader we need today.”

Langworthy, who chairs the New York Republican Party, was a lauded figure in New York Republican politics … until he endorsed Lee Zeldin’s gubernatorial bid while Stefanik debated making a bid for the seat herself. The incident escalated to a full-blown feud, with Langworthy’s camp attempting to block Stefanik from accessing fundraising and voter contact data, and Stefanik jumping to endorse Paladino over Langworthy.

The race was a speed run between two candidates who did not expect to be campaigning. In June, incumbent Rep. Chris Jacobs announced he would not seek reelection after an announcement that he would support an assault weapons ban tanked his popularity among New York Republicans. Despite Paladino outraising Langworthy throughout the campaign cycle, the leadup to election day was remarkably close, with pollsters predicting a tight contest between the two.

New York’s 23rd district is one of the most conservative in New York, voting for former President Trump in a 54-43 split against President Joe Biden in the 2022 election.

With Langworthy’s victory, Congress has avoided the addition of another reactionary lawmaker into their ranks. Langworthy will now face off against Democrat Max Della Pia in the November election. He’s expected to win.

Comments / 107

Debra Henry
3d ago

Should be charged as a home grown terrorist especially when embracing fascist beliefs and calling for garland’s execution. This is no joke but a clear attempt to encourage someone to try it. Like trump when you don’t like their politics they talk about killing you if that isn’t fascist then what is?

Reply
85
P2412
3d ago

The thing is he almost won. What people keep forgetting is Hitler have never actually killed anyone once he became a leader. His enablers did all the killings. One person talking crazy isn't the problem. It's the mob, that they inspire are the problem.

Reply(4)
71
Rita Adams
3d ago

Where does the Republicans keep digging up all these crazy people, to represent them. I give Trump credit for one thing, his election showed how dark so mank Americans are.

Reply
25
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Allies Have No Clue How to Respond to Report of Nuclear Docs at Mar-a-Lago

Republicans in Congress and right-wing media talking heads have been having a conniption since the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. They haven’t had as much to say, however, since Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department intends to make the search warrant public and The Washington Post reported that the raid focused on documents relating to nuclear weapons and other classified intelligence information. The relative silence has persisted into Friday as The Wall Street Journal reported that the FBI retrieved boxes of “top secret” material during the search, and as the warrant revealed that Trump is under investigation for potentially violating the Espionage Act, destroying records, and obstructing justice.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

‘Sheriff Joe’ Arpaio Simply Cannot Stop Losing Elections

Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County, lost a race for mayor of Fountain Hills on Wednesday. Arpaio’s defeat at the hands of two-term incumbent Ginny Dickey marks the fourth consecutive loss at the polls for the Trump-loving 90-year-old, dating back to his ouster as sheriff of the state’s most populous county in 2016, in part due to his abusive immigration tactics that have resulted in at least $100 million in taxpayer-funded legal bills. Arpaio has yet to concede the race, though, and may pursue a legal challenge, according to the Associated Press. “I’m not a lawyer. I just...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Rolling Stone

GOP Senator Relaxes on Yacht in Italy as He Bashes Biden for Taking Vacation

Sen. Rick Scott is spending a portion of the congressional recess chilling on a fancy yacht in Italy, according to a report from Axios.  The senator’s Mediterranean sojourn comes after he lambasted President Biden on Monday for “vacationing in Delaware vs. working at the White House.” He bashed him earlier this summer, too, writing that if “Biden wants to hide from the problems his disastrous policies have caused, he should resign.” “Sen. Scott took a couple days to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife and family – a trip that was planned more than a year ago,” Chris Hartline, a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Carl Paladino
Person
Lee Zeldin
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Primary#Primary Election#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Maga#The Republican Party
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
Fox News

Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

GOP Senate Campaign Arm Is Pulling Ads in Three Key Races

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is canceling $10 million worth of fall advertising reservations in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — three states at the center of the GOP’s push to regain control of Congress. The New York Times, which reported the news on Monday, notes Republicans have been struggling to raise money as of late, as well as that the decision to pull ads for some of its top candidates could be tied to the party’s financial troubles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get ‘My’ Top Secret Documents Back

In the weeks after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get “my documents” back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn’t merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Salon

“Help for me but not for thee”: Texas Republican who trashed pandemic relief cashed in on COVID aid

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Monica De La Cruz, a firebrand Republican running in a fiercely competitive South Texas race, received thousands of dollars for personal business interests from federal COVID relief programs despite disparaging federal assistance programs as harmful to the U.S. economy.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

75K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy