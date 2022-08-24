Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Blood drive held in memory of late Stratford Academy student
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Stratford Academy held a blood drive Friday in honor of a late student. Rising senior Walker Bethune tragically died after being struck by lightning during a family vacation to Florida in July 2021. Bethune was Stratford Academy's incoming student body president, an athlete, and an honor...
School of the week: Hunt Elementary school in Peach County
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The gifted program at Hunt Elementary School aims for students to develop their critical thinking and creativity skills. Those students are able to not only think outside the box, but to work as a team through activities. "These students are not going to meet their...
Nearly 30-year career at Georgia National Fairgrounds comes to an end for Perry woman
PERRY, Ga. — A Perry woman has worked at the Georgia National Fairground for nearly three decades. Now, she's happily welcoming retirement. Anyone who has met miss Shelia can usually find her near the east gate. For nearly 30 years, Shelia Dugger has seen it all at the Georgia...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
wgxa.tv
Late veteran of Korean War honored with 3D plaque at Mercer
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Mercer professor and his students collaborated with South Korean students in a project called 'Remembering Korean War Heroes', where they created plaques with 3D faces for 11 Korean veterans and honored them at a ceremony at the South Korean congress. Now students have created two...
41nbc.com
Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
Be aware of Georgia law as dove hunting season approaches
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Many folks will take their dogs hunting soon as dove season starts next Saturday. Here are some things you need to know to stay out of trouble with the game warden. Game Warden Wil Smith says the state is gearing up for the start of...
wgxa.tv
Balloon release in memory of local
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
Houston County pulls out the win over Perry, Northside tops Peach and more in week 2 of high school football
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia is just getting started. The second week of the season is in the books. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins to go around on Friday night, including a crazy finish between two of the top offenses in Central Georgia.
wgxa.tv
A Warrant clinic helps to get out of the political shadow
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The group, Black Voters Matter, lead a warrant clinic to help people eliminate warrants brought on by misdemeanor offenses. The day included festivities like a DJ, food truck, snow cones, and a bouncy house to assure the public, it was a safe setting. Rebecca Grist, the Bibb County Solicitor-General's Office was there to help everyone get out of the political shadow and guide them through legal issues.
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
Macon, GA is actually cool
A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
wgxa.tv
Vintage Market Days returns to Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crowds are gathering at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, this weekend, for Vintage Market Days, a three-day event bringing vendors from all over the U.S. to Perry with their offerings of vintage and vintage-inspired home goods, furnishings, clothing and treats. "We're really hoping that people come here...
mercer.edu
Sam Hart ‘made Mercer a better place for all of us’ | Mercer Legends
During his time at Mercer University, Samuel Hart served as a source of guidance and encouragement and a champion for students. Here’s how he became and continues to be a Mercer Legend. Samuel Hart. Mercer connection: Professor and administrator. Years at Mercer: 1969-2003. What he did: Samuel Hart began...
41nbc.com
Community comes together for clothing and food drive
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — Bob Fickling and the Macon Housing Moving to Success organization are hosting a “Pop Up Dress Up” clothing and food drive Saturday. The drive will offer free formal clothes and groceries, including canned goods, chicken and fresh produce. Rick Douglas, the...
Macon-Bibb commissioner hosts block parties to curb gun violence
MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon-Bibb rolled out its Macon Violence Prevention program to curb violent crime in Macon. Thursday, one of that program's partner agencies took a more lighthearted approach to their mission. They hosted a block party at Filmore Thomas Park. When you think of a block party with food, fun, games and a bounce house, you probably aren't thinking of guns. Exactly the point, says Commissioner Al Tillman.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093
We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
School bus carrying high school softball team crashes in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A school bush crash was reported on Tuesday night, involving the Northside High School softball team as they returned from a game. The accident happened on I-75 In Dooley County near Pinehurst. Georgia State Patrol said that troopers responded to the crash, and that 10...
