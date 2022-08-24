ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

wgxa.tv

Blood drive held in memory of late Stratford Academy student

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Stratford Academy held a blood drive Friday in honor of a late student. Rising senior Walker Bethune tragically died after being struck by lightning during a family vacation to Florida in July 2021. Bethune was Stratford Academy's incoming student body president, an athlete, and an honor...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Warner Robins accepting applications for CHIP grants

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is now accepting applications for its “Community Home Investment Program,” also known as CHIP. This program allows home owners to apply for up to $50,000 to help with home repairs. Those repairs can include HVAC, plumbing, a new...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Late veteran of Korean War honored with 3D plaque at Mercer

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Mercer professor and his students collaborated with South Korean students in a project called 'Remembering Korean War Heroes', where they created plaques with 3D faces for 11 Korean veterans and honored them at a ceremony at the South Korean congress. Now students have created two...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Laurens County students benefiting from 2 new schools

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Laurens County School District is looking to the future thanks to the addition of two new schools: East Laurens High School and West Laurens Middle School. Students are getting to learn in new facilities with new technology. “I feel like I’m going to leave...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Balloon release in memory of local

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - A balloon release was held for the late Ja'Mya Warner. All gathered around the Tattnall Park Fountain where the family and friends mourned the loss of the 18-year-old. Warner just graduated with the class of 2022 at Westside High School. Warner was fatally shot while driving...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

A Warrant clinic helps to get out of the political shadow

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The group, Black Voters Matter, lead a warrant clinic to help people eliminate warrants brought on by misdemeanor offenses. The day included festivities like a DJ, food truck, snow cones, and a bouncy house to assure the public, it was a safe setting. Rebecca Grist, the Bibb County Solicitor-General's Office was there to help everyone get out of the political shadow and guide them through legal issues.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Atlanta

Macon, GA is actually cool

A decade ago, downtown Macon was boring, says Justin Andrews, a Macon native and director of special projects and outreach at the Otis Redding Foundation. "It used to be empty parking spots and the same three or four restaurants.""Now you've got people all over the place; you can't find parking,” Andrews told Axios. “It's how a downtown should be."What's happening: Just an hour and a half south of Atlanta, Macon — the midsize city anchoring middle Georgia — has been quietly remaking itself for decades. Why it matters: One secret to Macon’s success has been its underestimated history and culture,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Vintage Market Days returns to Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crowds are gathering at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, this weekend, for Vintage Market Days, a three-day event bringing vendors from all over the U.S. to Perry with their offerings of vintage and vintage-inspired home goods, furnishings, clothing and treats. "We're really hoping that people come here...
PERRY, GA
mercer.edu

Sam Hart ‘made Mercer a better place for all of us’ | Mercer Legends

During his time at Mercer University, Samuel Hart served as a source of guidance and encouragement and a champion for students. Here’s how he became and continues to be a Mercer Legend. Samuel Hart. Mercer connection: Professor and administrator. Years at Mercer: 1969-2003. What he did: Samuel Hart began...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Community comes together for clothing and food drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – — Bob Fickling and the Macon Housing Moving to Success organization are hosting a “Pop Up Dress Up” clothing and food drive Saturday. The drive will offer free formal clothes and groceries, including canned goods, chicken and fresh produce. Rick Douglas, the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb commissioner hosts block parties to curb gun violence

MACON, Ga. — Last year, Macon-Bibb rolled out its Macon Violence Prevention program to curb violent crime in Macon. Thursday, one of that program's partner agencies took a more lighthearted approach to their mission. They hosted a block party at Filmore Thomas Park. When you think of a block party with food, fun, games and a bounce house, you probably aren't thinking of guns. Exactly the point, says Commissioner Al Tillman.
MACON, GA
Wild Orchid Media

VERACITY FOODIE REPORT: Five Guys Burgers & Fries 133 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093

We evaluated the Five Guys restaurant located at 133, Margie, Dr., in Warner Robins, Georgia on August 24th, 2022. Here is what we found. As part of WOMEN's (Wild Orchid Media & Entertainment Network, Inc.) new effort to expand our coverage to our readers through our news channel The Veracity Report, we have decided to begin publishing reviews of the restaurants our tough foodie employee-critics patronize in the area around our corporate offices and recording studios throughout the state of Georgia.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

