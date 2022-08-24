ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Mix 95.7FM

Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General

Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
Mix 95.7FM

The Best Spots for Waterfront Dining in Michigan

Waterfront dining is one of my favorite things to do. Having grown up on Lake Michigan, waterfront dining was something our family did all the time. It doesn't always have to be on a Great Lake, it just needs to be on the water. There's something special about the breeze,...
Mix 95.7FM

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Michigan?

The summer time means beach time and last week, while getting into my car to drive barefoot, some guy yelled at me that it was illegal. Let's see who's right!. Ever since I learned how to drive some (muffled noise that rhymes with fifty) years ago, the ability to secure a vehicle and drive to the beach to hang out with friends was a rite of passage in Michigan. After all, most of the state lies within 85 miles of one of the four Great Lakes that lap upon our shores.
Mix 95.7FM

How About a West Michigan Made Tailgate for Football Season?

Football season is right around the corner which means it's time to tailgate. How about a West Michigan-made tailgate?. Michigan has a lot of universities outside of Michigan and Michigan State so there are a lot of tailgates going on in the fall. Tailgaiting has come a long way over the years with technology but the basics are still required for a great event.
Mix 95.7FM

White Collar Workers at Ford May Want to Update Your Resume

Normally when you hear about auto workers in Michigan getting cut, it's the blue-collar folks that usually get cut but this time Ford is aiming at the white-collar workers. It is no secret the state of Michigan over the years has gotten used to workers getting cut. I grew up in a home where my dad worked a lifetime in the automotive industry and I've heard all the stories and know many families who have been affected by the loss of a job in the auto industry.
Mix 95.7FM

Police Warning Parents Not To Post This Dangerous Back To School Picture

If you look anywhere on social media you'll see kids across Michigan dressed up in their new school clothing and posing for back-to-school pictures. I love seeing my friends and family share these cute pictures online, but police say you need to be very careful about what you share and post online. Otherwise, it could expose your kids and family to scammers and pedophiles.
