Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General
Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
Ready For Fall? 3 of the Best Airbnbs in Michigan to Go Glamping This Fall
The most beautiful season of the year. From the fall leaves, apple picking, apple cider, and warm blankets, fall is my time to thrive!. Fall is also the perfect time for a cabin getaway. I have always wanted to go stay at a cabin to soak in the fall vibes.
Need Extra Cash? How About Picking up Pine Cones For the DNR?
If you are looking to pick up some extra cash, the Department of Natural Resources is paying cash money for people to pick up pine cones. How does some extra cash sound? High gas prices and the overall inflation have everyone looking for a side hustle. If you have some...
The Best Spots for Waterfront Dining in Michigan
Waterfront dining is one of my favorite things to do. Having grown up on Lake Michigan, waterfront dining was something our family did all the time. It doesn't always have to be on a Great Lake, it just needs to be on the water. There's something special about the breeze,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Only Floating Post Office In The World Sits In Michigan’s Detroit River
This has got to be one of the more notable pieces of Michigan trivia! With the Great Lakes surrounding us it's no wonder we've learned to adapt to this "water wonderland." For example, we've got pizza delivery by plane or jet ski, we've got water taxis, and we can lay claim to the fact that we've got the "only floating post office in the world."
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Michigan?
The summer time means beach time and last week, while getting into my car to drive barefoot, some guy yelled at me that it was illegal. Let's see who's right!. Ever since I learned how to drive some (muffled noise that rhymes with fifty) years ago, the ability to secure a vehicle and drive to the beach to hang out with friends was a rite of passage in Michigan. After all, most of the state lies within 85 miles of one of the four Great Lakes that lap upon our shores.
Bizarre Video About Michigan’s Roadside Produce Stands Will Haunt Your Dreams, May Be Cursed
This is one of my favorite times of the year in the Mitten. Warmer weather means days spent at Lake Michigan, drinks on the patio, and filling up your basket with plenty of fresh produce from the local farmers markets. When I can't make it the market, I always love...
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out The Perfect Spot To Take A Photo Of The Mackinac Bridge With Your Phone
Labor Day weekend is on the way, and if you've driven around anywhere in the state of Michigan, you've probably spotted the MDOT signs saying that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed on Labor Day weekend from 6:30am - 12pm. That's because every single year, the Mackinac Bridge is closed...
Fall Is On Its Way: 7 Fall Activities To Do in West Michigan
As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket
As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
Gov. Whitmer Shares ‘Back to School’ Throwback Photo, Gives Advice to Students
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shared a throwback photo from her high school days on social media as many kids across the state are returning to school this week. The Michigan Gov. reflects on her own time in school and the advice she'd give to her younger self:. Work hard, be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How About a West Michigan Made Tailgate for Football Season?
Football season is right around the corner which means it's time to tailgate. How about a West Michigan-made tailgate?. Michigan has a lot of universities outside of Michigan and Michigan State so there are a lot of tailgates going on in the fall. Tailgaiting has come a long way over the years with technology but the basics are still required for a great event.
West Michigan Slurpee Fans Have 2 Options For “Bring Your Own Cup Day”
After a two-year break because of Covid-19, one of the greatest days of the year is happening this Saturday, August 27th. It's the return of 7-Eleven's "Bring Your Own Cup Day" What Is "Bring Your Own Cup Day"?. 7-Eleven offers 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a Slurpee in any...
Woman Claims She Was Fat Shamed + Humiliated at Cedar Point Due to Size
An Ohio woman says she was humiliated after being turned away from a roller coaster at Cedar Point due to her size. Did This Amazon Driver Just Steal a Puppy From a Michigan Home?. As Always - It's Her Word Against Theirs. Raegan - who goes by the handle rae.moody...
White Collar Workers at Ford May Want to Update Your Resume
Normally when you hear about auto workers in Michigan getting cut, it's the blue-collar folks that usually get cut but this time Ford is aiming at the white-collar workers. It is no secret the state of Michigan over the years has gotten used to workers getting cut. I grew up in a home where my dad worked a lifetime in the automotive industry and I've heard all the stories and know many families who have been affected by the loss of a job in the auto industry.
When Can you Pass or Not Pass a School Bus in Michigan? Great Question!
School is back in session for most school districts, and thousands of students will be riding the bus. It's a time to really be careful when driving and you approach a stopping or stopped school bus. Why? The kids, of course. But, the age old question pops up every year, when must I stop, or when can I pass.
Which is a Better?: Celebration Cinema’s VIP Plan or the Newly Re-Launched MoviePass?
Going to the movies is one of the best ways to get out of the house without spending a fortune year round. And thankfully here in West Michigan, we have some fantastic options to save money at the movie theatres. Specifically one of the greatest of all: the Celebration Cinema VIP Subscription.
BREAKING: Jury Finds Duo Guilty of Michigan Governor Abduction Conspiracy
A Federal Jury in Grand Rapids has now convicted two men with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Barry Croft Jr., of Bear, Delaware, and Adam Fox, of Wyoming, Michigan, were on trial as the main conspirators in the abduction attempt on Governor Whitmer in 2020. The new trial...
Police Warning Parents Not To Post This Dangerous Back To School Picture
If you look anywhere on social media you'll see kids across Michigan dressed up in their new school clothing and posing for back-to-school pictures. I love seeing my friends and family share these cute pictures online, but police say you need to be very careful about what you share and post online. Otherwise, it could expose your kids and family to scammers and pedophiles.
Mix 95.7FM
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0