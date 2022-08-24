Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
Driver shears utility pole in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his SUV and shearing a utility pole, state police report. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, when a 25-year-old Grampian man was driving along Chestnut Grove Highway (Route 219) in Penn Township. A few […]
Three, all 80+, flown to UPMC after Elk County crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people, ranging from 82 to 84 years old, were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Elk County Friday morning, state police report. On Friday morning, Aug. 26, at around 9:16 a.m., a husband and wife from St. Marys were traveling in a Chevy Impala on Million […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Forest County
There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region. We continue our series of great things to see and do in each of the 5 counties that make up Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region and Cook Forest State Park. Here is a list of 10 great things to do in Forest County.
Altoona church holds monthly food giveaway
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona church will be holding it’s monthly food giveaway and giving out products to the people. On Friday, The 2nd Avenue United Methodist Church at 130 Second Avenue, will be giving away food starting at 11 a.m. and going until they run out. Produce, eggs, milk, nectarines, bread, snack items, cheese, […]
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Investment to Increase Plumber and Pipefitter Apprenticeships in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding to help Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 354 meet the demand for a certified, well-trained workforce in 14 Pennsylvania counties. “Supporting Local 354’s apprenticeship program will help develop talented workers for...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Find a Huge Selection of Real Hardwood at McMillen’s!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s carries a large selection of American made, solid hardwood in many species, widths, and colors. (Flooring pictured above and below is Mullican solid hickory hardwood.) Whether your needs are for your home or business, McMillen’s carries the top names in the flooring industry...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Traffic Alert for Main Street Waterline Replacement Project in Brookville Borough
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a traffic alert, beginning the evening of August 29, 2022, for Main Street (State Route 322) in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County. Contractor, Terra Works of Clarion, PA will be doing evening work on the waterline replacement project...
erienewsnow.com
City of Titusville Hires New Trash Collector after Raccoon Refuse Closure
The City of Titusville now has a new trash collector following the closure of Raccoon Refuse. Mayor Jon Crouch declared a public health emergency for Titusville on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he was able to skip the bidding process and hire Tri-County Industries to collect the city's garbage. Ten...
Armstrong County man dies in accident after burn barrel explodes
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — A husband and father died in a “freak” accident Tuesday. Chris Liti described his younger brother, Mark, as healthy and active. Mark Liti loved motocross and fishing but loved his family most of all. “He was a great family guy. He just had...
Speed display board placed on Route 322
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 322 in Union Township on Friday, Aug. 26. It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior. The board faces eastbound traffic between […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store
State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
fox8tv.com
State College Connector Project
In recent years, the biggest question regarding a Centre County road construction project has been — “Where is the new roadway going to be built?” PennDOT is saying we’re about 6 weeks away from finding out the latest options. The State College Connector Project Area covers...
explore venango
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Elk Cam Back for Another Season
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Can’t wait for the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut? Get a jumpstart now with the Game Commission’s Elk Cam. The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.
WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
Two houses destroyed in Elk County fire
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An early morning fire claimed two homes and a dog on Tuesday in Johnsonburg. Around 12:40 a.m. crews responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Johnsonburg. Officials said everyone made it out safe, except a family dog. The fire occurred on the 500 block of High Street. The cause is […]
Altoona home saved after neighbor puts out fire with garden hose
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters said a neighbor made quick work to save an Altoona home from an electrical fire that started just outside the house. Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF Local 299 confirmed through their Facebook post that several other stations also responded to the call at the 500 block of 4th Avenue in […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Teen Accused of Assaulting Minor Over Dog Incident
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville teen is facing assault and related charges following a domestic dispute on Tuesday night in which he struck a minor with a stick over an incident involving a dog. According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against...
wesb.com
Six Charged with Underaged Drinking
Six McKean County residents are facing charges for underaged drinking in Lewis Run. State Troopers responded to a noise complaint early Monday morning on Main Street, where they discovered a 20-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and an 18-year-old male from Bradford; a 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old male from Lewis Run; and a 19-year-old female from Duke Center consuming alcohol.
