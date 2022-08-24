Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Mushrooms
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Mushrooms – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. 1 slice of bread–toasted and cut into small cubes. -Preheat the oven to 425°. -Remove stems from mushrooms; set caps aside. Finely chop stems; measure 1/2 cup. -In a skillet, sauté chopped mushrooms,...
SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving a Turkey Dinner Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week. Wednesday – August 31 – Fish Sandwich, or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner. Thursday – September 1 – Spaghetti, lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner. Friday – September 2 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp,...
Butler restaurants, meat departments see chicken wing prices drop
No one who sells chicken wings needs to be egged on to crow about the recent price drop for the crispy, saucy delicacies. Wholesale wings became scarce during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which drove prices sky high. Some restaurants and meat departments either stopped offering wings or raised...
The results are in: Here’s the best food stand at the Grange Fair, according to you
The top five included concession stands specializing in pierogies, sticky buns, ice cream and roast pork.
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north wind. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light east wind. Sunday – Sunny, with a high...
Armstrong County man dies in accident after burn barrel explodes
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — A husband and father died in a “freak” accident Tuesday. Chris Liti described his younger brother, Mark, as healthy and active. Mark Liti loved motocross and fishing but loved his family most of all. “He was a great family guy. He just had...
Altoona church holds monthly food giveaway
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona church will be holding it’s monthly food giveaway and giving out products to the people. On Friday, The 2nd Avenue United Methodist Church at 130 Second Avenue, will be giving away food starting at 11 a.m. and going until they run out. Produce, eggs, milk, nectarines, bread, snack items, cheese, […]
SPONSORED: Find a Huge Selection of Real Hardwood at McMillen’s!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s carries a large selection of American made, solid hardwood in many species, widths, and colors. (Flooring pictured above and below is Mullican solid hickory hardwood.) Whether your needs are for your home or business, McMillen’s carries the top names in the flooring industry...
Altoona home saved after neighbor puts out fire with garden hose
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters said a neighbor made quick work to save an Altoona home from an electrical fire that started just outside the house. Altoona Fire Fighters IAFF Local 299 confirmed through their Facebook post that several other stations also responded to the call at the 500 block of 4th Avenue in […]
WATCH: Live camera shows elk during bugling season
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Game Commission officially launched its live elk cam and is urging everyone to tune in and watch as elk begin to ramp up activity in their bugling season. The Game Commission again installed its PA Game Elk Cam on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, a field they […]
Tin sheet metal stolen from property in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after they were told an unknown person(s) stole sheets of yellow tin from a field in Morris Township. The alleged incident happened at the 100 block of Glendale Avenue in Morris Township. The owner reported that someone stole approximately 20 large sheets of yellow […]
Elk Cam Back for Another Season
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Can’t wait for the September peak of Pennsylvania’s elk rut? Get a jumpstart now with the Game Commission’s Elk Cam. The Game Commission again has installed a camera on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.
Three, all 80+, flown to UPMC after Elk County crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people, ranging from 82 to 84 years old, were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Elk County Friday morning, state police report. On Friday morning, Aug. 26, at around 9:16 a.m., a husband and wife from St. Marys were traveling in a Chevy Impala on Million […]
Driver shears utility pole in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his SUV and shearing a utility pole, state police report. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, when a 25-year-old Grampian man was driving along Chestnut Grove Highway (Route 219) in Penn Township. A few […]
Area Man Accused of Cutting Wife With Kitchen Knife, Strangling Her
FALLS CREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for allegedly cutting his wife with a kitchen knife and then strangling her during a domestic dispute in Falls Creek Borough on Wednesday evening. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Quintin...
Garbage truck driver dies after colliding with another garbage truck, crashing into building
ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A garbage truck driver has died after colliding with another garbage truck and then slamming into a building in Butler County Friday morning. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Mars Valencia Road in Adams Township. The driver of the Waste...
4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store
State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
A Win is a Win: Union/A-C Valley Does What it Needs to Do in Season-Opening Victory Over Cameron County
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Union/A-C Valley football coach Brad Dittman stood in the middle of his football team. Some players stood. Some knelt on one knee. Some chewed on their mouth guards and some stared at the dewey grass in the end zone near the scoreboard. They looked somber.
Northern Cambria, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cambria Heights High School football team will have a game with Northern Cambria High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Cambria Heights High SchoolNorthern Cambria High School.
Streets blocked off in Gallitzin due to bomb threat
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. — An area around Main Street in Gallitzin was blocked off as several police vehicles and emergency vehicles investigated a truck they feared had a bomb on it. Gallitzin Police told our crew on scene they were called to the area of Main Street and Chestnut...
