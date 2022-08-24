SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School volleyball team used 26 service aces to sweep the Red Cloud Lady Crusaders 25-20, 25-16, and 25-9, Thursday night in Spearfish. “That was a great game for us to see where we are. We need to work on our communication a little bit more. Especially when we have a little bit of a down time. But overall it was a great week, and a great game to go into the weekend,” said Shelbie Richards, the Lady Spartans’ head coach. “The crowd was awesome tonight, and I hope we can maintain that. That definitely helped our team atmosphere when we started the game. Our girls were struggling to hear each other, which is a great problem to have, so I hope we have that the rest of the year.”

