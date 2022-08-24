Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Area Senior Companions recognized for service
RAPID CITY – Senior Companions of South Dakota celebrated and recognized the Senior Companions that serve in Belle Fourche, Oelrichs, Pierre, Rapid City and Spearfish. The event was held at the Journey Museum on Aug. 19 in Rapid City. Local Senior Companions recognized included Lois Burghduff, of Belle Fourche,...
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU soccer falls to U of Mary 2-0
BILLINGS, Mont. — Black Hills State University’s (BHSU) women’s soccer team dropped its season opener, 2-0, to the University of Mary, Thursday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets (0-1-0) totaled four shots on goal while the defense was able to fend off 18 shots faced.
Black Hills Pioneer
Lady Spartans ace Crusaders in three sets
SPEARFISH — The Spearfish High School volleyball team used 26 service aces to sweep the Red Cloud Lady Crusaders 25-20, 25-16, and 25-9, Thursday night in Spearfish. “That was a great game for us to see where we are. We need to work on our communication a little bit more. Especially when we have a little bit of a down time. But overall it was a great week, and a great game to go into the weekend,” said Shelbie Richards, the Lady Spartans’ head coach. “The crowd was awesome tonight, and I hope we can maintain that. That definitely helped our team atmosphere when we started the game. Our girls were struggling to hear each other, which is a great problem to have, so I hope we have that the rest of the year.”
Black Hills Pioneer
BHSU soccer home opener Monday
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State women’s soccer will have its home opener 3 p.m. Monday, against Minot State, at Ron Theisz Field, in Spearfish. Admission is free but you should bring a chair or blanket to sit on,there are no bleachers.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sharon Griffey Hill
On 8/24/2022, Sharon Griffey Hill, died in Sturgis, SD. She was 73 years old. Sharon was born on 5/9/1949, in Gilbert, WV. She married Richard Hill in Grants, NM, in 1967, and they were blessed with two beautiful daughters. They made Sturgis their home in 1985. Sharon’s 27 year long...
Black Hills Pioneer
Area teams on the gridiron this weekend
SPEARFISH — Three area high school football teams are slated to begin their seasons tonight. Two others seek to reverse the outcome of opening week.
Black Hills Pioneer
Scooper girls’ soccer team falls to Pierre Lady Governors, 2-0
PIERRE — The Sturgis Brown Lady Scooper soccer team fell to the Pierre Lady Governors, 2-0, Thursday, in Pierre. “It was a well fought game, with traveling here and Pierre is a tough team,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Browns head soccer coach. “Our number one goal was to compete, and we know we are going to make mistakes, but we are figuring out how to fix them, and the girls did a wonderful job,”
Black Hills Pioneer
Questions remain about water pipeline through Meade County
STURGIS – A proposed 14-mile pipeline that would bring water from a well near Black Hawk and Summerset to residents around Ellsworth Air Force Base is getting mixed reviews. Those designing the nearly $30 million pipeline, KTM Design, have petitioned the Meade County Commission on behalf of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority to construct the water line in the section line right of ways.
Black Hills Pioneer
Kickin’ the tires on Kool Deadwood Nites
DEADWOOD — Things were already in high gear Thursday, as classic car enthusiasts were out in full force, talkin’ shop and kickin’ the tires on the 28th annual Kool Deadwood Nites. With upward of 800 kool car entries expected before the event wraps up with the Main Street Show ‘N Shine Sunday, the event once again drove retro roadies to Deadwood, well, by the droves.
Black Hills Pioneer
New Town Hall Inn owners excited to promote Lead
LEAD — The new owners of the Town Hall Inn, Jailhouse Taps and Black Hills E-bikes, want to do everything they can to help business in Lead grow for everyone. Ross Batie and Kody Bybee, who recently took over the Town Hall Inn and related businesses, said they are looking forward to collaborating with area business owners and non-profits to create vacation packages for visitors who come to Lead. They envision working with the Homestake Opera House, area restaurants and more to offer customers a complete vacation of riding e-bikes, staying at the Inn, participating in Lead activities, and enjoying the quality restaurants and bars in town. The two business partners grew up vacationing in Lead themselves, and they are excited about offering opportunities for residents and visitors.
Black Hills Pioneer
Meade voters go to the polls Tuesday
STURGIS — Meade County voters will go to the polls Tuesday for a special election on a proposed revision to an ordinance regulating the number of medical cannabis establishments in the county. The election polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of the...
Black Hills Pioneer
Man allegedly involved in casino theft case pleads not guilty
DEADWOOD — The third of six individuals to be arraigned on grand theft and conspiracy charges, allegedly taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
